CEO, Founder Chris Pati’s Independent Streaming Music Video Network; IndiMusic TV, It’s All About the Music

LONG ISLAND, NY – Seemingly overnight, one man’s vision – to put independent music back into the hands of its creative talent– is currently on the verge of kicking the music industry onto its collective ear.

CEO/Founder Chris Pati explained that IndiMusic TV, a website that he launched in 2012, is a social media broadcast network with an emphasis on music and the artists that create it.

“We came up with the concept of taking a social community model, such as Facebook, and marrying it with a 24-7 HD broadcast channel…all in one place,” he said. “It is independent music videos…some big artists, some unknowns, and everything in-between, and we’re the number one provider of this content in the world.”

Users can upload one video to IndiMusic TV for free, ten videos for a fee of $30, and 100 for $99. But whether a user pays or goes with the no-cost options, Pati said that it’s not how much you spend – everyone has an equal shot at exposure regardless – it’s the quality of your content and how it’s received by the community that will get you noticed or not.

“The quality of the music videos uploaded to our site is very high…this isn’t YouTube,” he said. “Anyone can upload a video to our site, but we don’t keep every video. What we’re trying to do is establish a top-shelf broadcast network that showcases up-and-coming and established artists through their music videos and their video content. We’re trying to keep the quality high.”

For those mistaking IndiMusic TV for something akin to YouTube, however, Pati makes a point that his creation is much, much more.

CEO/Founder Chris Pati is himself a talented musician playing the bass, drums, guitar, keyboards and violin, and has been playing professionally since he was 13 years old. Eventually, he went into sound engineering/production and video production.

“Only one part of what we do is like YouTube…YouTube is VOD, not a streaming, linear channel. You go on Youtube, look through all the videos, and you play the ones you like. That’s it,” he said. “However, if you go to IndiMusic TV, in the top right-hand corner you see a live broadcast that streams 24 hours a day.”

In addition to music videos and other user-generated content, IndiMusic TV also features a variety of original programming as well, including airing the entire back catalog of the former hit A+E music series “Private Sessions”, which Pati said has been licensed from the famous cable television network AETN; IndiMusic TV will is slated to produce new installments of the show as well.

Pati noted that IndiMusic TV is now a brand that is available in over 260 countries and boasts traffic in the 100,000+ visits a day range to the site. Clearly, this is the place to find out what’s what in the world of music; and, with future forays into similar web-based content centered on other forms of entertainment, such as fashion and sports, as well as possible television deals looming, Pati said this is only the beginning.

“For users, IndiMusic TV is a great place to come and find new talent,” he said. “And for artists, it’s a great place to come and post their content, get exposure, and hopefully sell their music.”

To find out more, visit http://IndiMusic.tv.