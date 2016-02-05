BLURRED VISION – Loris Diran Presents His Fall/Winter 2016-2017 Menswear Collection

The Fall/Winter Men’s 2016 collection entitled “BLURRED VISION,” designed by Loris Diran explores the relevance of athletic themes as they intermix within the ready-to-wear arena. Loris pairs his offerings with updated tailored staples and sprinkles the whole collection with distinct military details. The collection is cut from unlikely textiles such as graphic wool double knits, optical jacquards, neoprene, technical performance nylon and fantasy tweed. Blurred lines and broken patterns reflect a sense of vague memories and distant dreams.

Diran marches ahead with his ‘New Look’: Uber soft, pre-wash suiting sans padding and stiff interfacing yet he maintains a slim defined silhouette. With this in mind the collection presents a distinct juxtaposition of sportswear to sartorial traditionalism.

The collection pairs pieces atypically to create a new sensibility.

Loris Diran, Patricia Parenti, and Cognac

Designer Loris Diran is of French-Armenian descent and immigrated to America at an early age where his family settled on New York’s upper west side. Highly influenced by the glam culture of the 1970’s, he was drawn to music, theatre and fashion and attended New York’s High School of Performing Arts. Afterwards he performed on Broadway and appeared on Capital records as a recording artist.

After earning a Fine Arts degree from NYU, Diran went on to work for such legendary design houses such as Versace, Claude Montana, OMO Norma Kamali, and Chanel. It was at these institutions Diran learned the key elements of style and embraced luxury as a lifestyle concept.

His designs have been worn by Beyonce Knowles, Ne-yo, Ricky Martin, Jonathan Rhys Meyer, Nicolette Sheridan, Sofia Milos, Britney Spears, Liev Schreiber, and Andrew McCarthy, and his designs were featured in “The Devil Wears Prada” starring Meryl Streep.

This prestigious assembly of notable names and associations combined with Loris Diran’s growing presence in the design community earned him an invitation to debut his collection on the runways of Milan as a guest of VOGUE ITALIA and MILANO UNICA in September 2010.



After the show I talked with Designer Loris Diran backstage.

Cognac: Welcome back darlings I am here with the handsomest designer on Seventh Avenue, Loris Diran. Famous fashion designer….he just showed his 2016 collection. We are going to find out what the inspiration for this season Fall 2016. Loris, tell my audience what the inspiration was all about.

Loris: Well you know we are exploring the sartorial meets streetwear-athletic world. I think that men now are transitioning into things now, more performance oriented clothing but they still want a sense of structure in the clothing. So we are mixing the tailoring with very soft pieces. As far as the military influence–New York in the winter is like combat.

Yes, you are going into battle.

Loris: You are going into the streets. You are trying to get from one place to the other. You need your pockets, you need this, you need that, so I added that element to it too and then of course abstract lines. The abstract lines of the collection, the patterns–I like all the broken lines, broken plaid, broken check, things like this.

Well I like it too. I thought the men looked terrific. I think you look terrific.

Loris: Thank you, I haven’t slept but that’s OK.

Well, you haven’t slept but nobody sleeps before a show.

Loris: A few anxiety attacks in the middle of the night and that’s about it.

Can you tell my audience about New York Fashion Week. Are you going to any shows that we should know about?

Loris: No, I am going to go to India. I am doing a capsule collection for Kohls and JCPenny.

Fabulous.

Loris: So I am being flown to India to do that for ten days. It should be fun.

Loris Diran models. Photo credit: Alex Geana; Partial credit: Facebook/Instagram.

Are you going to miss New York Fashion Week?

Loris: I will miss New York Fashion Week. You know we grew up in it. I miss going to Patricia Field’s shows, The House of Fields.

That’s true. Darling tell my audience where we can go to find more information about your sexy self.

Loris: Oh thank you; LorisDiran.com

Loris Diran Fall 2016-17: Designer Patricia Field Sits Front Row

Designer Loris Diran has expressed “I love my family, my friends, and all the adventures life throws me into. My life is about living, loving, and laughing…Without these things, there is nothing!”

LORIS DIRAN’S FAVORITE QUOTE:

“Life’s what happens to you while you’re on your way to somewhere else” (Think about it… It DOES make sense…).