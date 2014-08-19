Dining at Jedediah Hawkins Inn in Jamesport, NY

(Jamesport, NY) Executive Chef Craig Atwood is a master at creating fabulous edible meals at Jedediah Hawkins Inn in Jamesport, New York just a few miles from the Hamptons.

As his guest I was treated to inn’s signature dishes that are truly works of art. During our interview Chef Atwood discussed the summer menu and presented us with three signature appetizers, Heirloom Beet Salad with arugula, goat cheese mousse and spiced almonds, Tuna Tartare with ginger miso, pickled kohlrabi, mango and cucumber and lastly Crescent Farms Duck Wings served with taramind chile sauce and yogurt raita. For dinner I enjoyed the Portuguese Fish Stew brilliantly served with lobster, mussels, clams, monkfish, chorizo and saffron. The Aged Ribeye served with panzanella salad, manchego and fingerlings is another delicious choice for dinner. For dessert patrons can enjoy salted caramel brownie sundae for two, gelato or sorbet among a variety of sweets.

Jedediah Hawkins Inn is surrounded by twenty two acres of fragrant gardens and farmland. Jedediah Hawkins Inn is famous for its history, genuine hospitality, delicious cuisine and fine wine. Guests will want to stroll the gardens, enjoy a glass of wine in the gazebo or enjoy the surrounding vineyards, farms and beaches of the North Fork and the nightlife of the Hamptons.

Captain Jedediah Hawkins built his home in 1863 in the popular Italianate style complete with ornate architectural features and a belvedere. It was one of the finest residences on the North Fork. After having fallen into disrepair and becoming “haunted”, the house was saved from the wrecker’s ball and meticulously restored. The Inn is a cozy blend of traditional and contemporary design, reopened with a Decorator Show House. The New York State Historic Preservation Award confirms Jedediah Hawkins Inn is an investment in the community’s heritage and rejuvenation.

Jedediah Hawkin Inn Features:

A spectacular suite and 5 gracious guest rooms with gas fireplaces and private bathrooms. Easy access from NYC and airports by car or the Hampton Jitney. Close to the vineyards, beaches, the Hamptons, the Great Peconic Bay. Acclaimed Restaurant, speakeasy and patio dining. Speakeasy with casual menu. Barn, Gazebo, original outbuildings. A new Shoppe in the old Summer Kitchen. Exhibits of North Fork artists in the Barn Gallery. 2008 New York State Historic Preservation Award. 2012, 2013 and 2014 TripAdvisor Certificates of Excellence

