Celebrate New Year’s Eve In Style

(Long Island, N.Y.) One of my favorite dining hotspots here on Long Island has a special New Year’s Eve deal for early birds and night owls. Monsoon Asian Kitchen and Lounge, an amazing Asian-themed restaurant in Babylon Village is a stellar spot to ring in the New Year. My most recent dinner there (a date night with my husband!) was incredibly delish. The vibe, the service, the food and drinks–everything was beyond spectacular so if you’re on the hunt for somewhere fab to go with family and friends (or just the two of you!) I highly suggest Monsoon.

The restaurant has made a huge splash on the Long Island restaurant scene and I was blown away by the creativity and full flavor of Chef Michael Wilson’s dishes. I left already longing to come back. From the appetizers to the decadent desserts—the cuisine was simply flawless. Even the cocktails have a clever flair. Their Green Tea Mojito is truly refreshing and there’s also an extensive selection of Sake. If you haven’t chosen a spot to celebrate yet…you’re welcome!

Here’s the details. From 4:00 p.m. – 6:00 p.m., there is a $21.95 three-course sunset menu special. Until 9:00 p.m., the entire a la carte menu is available. At 9:00 p.m., the menu is a special four-course $75 price fixed dinner (below). From 10:00 p.m., DJ music and dancing begins with a midnight Champagne toast for all.

Monsoon’s Four-Course Dinner menu Selections ($75)

1st Course: Miso soup OR salad

2nd Course: Monsoon roll of Maine lobster, spicy tuna, avocado jalapeño *Edamame dumplings with mushroom sake broth (LOVE THESE!) *Duck bun with chipotle, shredded duck and hoisin *Bibb lettuce wraps with chicken, coconut and Thai peanut sauce *Skirt steak yakitori with Korean kalbi marinade

3rd Course: Kung pao monkfish with Szechuan chili sauce *Miso glazed black cod with baby spinach and spicy eggplant *Millionaire’s curry crab of colossal lump crabmeat, curry, pea shoots, chili and egg *Sweet and sour chicken with pineapple, tempura, sweet peppers and snow peas *Shaking beef of filet mignon (STELLAR!), shishito peppers with sweet soy glaze *Grilled ribeye with soy, shishito peppers and crispy carrots *Old style pad Thai with rice noodles, chili, peanuts, tofu

4th Course: Chili chocolate flourless torte with mint ice cream and raspberry sauce*Crystalized ginger cheesecake with caramel sauce and chocolate *Ice cream trio (YOU MUST GET THIS!) with Chef’s selection of flavors house-made and soft-serve

MONSOON ASIAN KITCHEN AND LOUNGE

48 Deer Park Avenue, Babylon

631.587.4400 www.monsoonny.com