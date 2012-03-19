Got Kids, Must Travel: Port of Egypt Marine

(Long Island, N.Y.) If you’re looking for some fun family activities right here on Long Island, here’s one to mark on your calendar: The Annual Spring Open House and Waterfront Festival will take place on Friday evening March 30th, 2012 – 6:30 – 8:00 p.m., and all day Saturday March 31st 2012 and Sunday April 1st, 2012, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. The free and family-friendly event includes boating and water sports trials and tips; nature talks; food, wine and beer tastings with live acoustic guitar music; and local artist exhibits. It’s a great way to spend the day outdoors for some easy and breezy bonding time.

Port of Egypt Marine – Nestled between Southold, the first English settlement in New York, and the historic seaport of Greenport, the eight-acre property with expansive bay view, including bird sanctuary, has a full dock with 150 slips, high/dry stack storage for 80 boats, 25-ton travel lift, new and used boat sales with award-winning boat service, marine supply store, bait and tackle store, retail fish market, swimming pool with bath house, kayak and bicycle rentals, Hertz car rental, 17-suite Heron Suites accommodations and fine dining restaurant. In 2011, Port of Egypt Marine celebrated its 50th anniversary as the nation’s oldest Grady-White fishing and cruising boat dealership and its 65th year in business.

Foodies take note: If you like to chow down and sample the spirits, this is the spot! North Fork food, wine and beer tastings are from Cornell Oysters of Hog Neck Bay, A Lure Chowder House and Oyster-ia, Southold Fish Market, Greenport Brewery, Long Ireland Brewery, Macari Vineyards and Osprey’s Dominion Wine. Also at the on-property Heron Suites is a tasting of local olive oils and jams from A Taste of the North Fork and Vines and Branches.

Ready to set sail? The Port of Egypt Marine secured these family boating safety tips from US Coast Guard Auxiliary (they will be giving free vessel safety checks and boating safety tips on 3/31 and 4/1)

Let someone know where you are going and when you will be back

Wear a life jacket and make sure it fits properly

Make sure the load on the boat is balanced

Always keep hands and feet inside the boat

Keep seated in the boat when it’s in motion

Don’t ride on the bow

Be a good lookout for others and what’s happening on the water

Always swim with a buddy

Stay with the boat if it capsizes, don’t try to swim ashore

WHAT: Annual Spring Open House & Waterfront Festival

WHEN: Friday, March 30, 6:30 – 8:00 p.m.

Saturday & Sunday, March 31 – April 1, 10 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.

WHERE: 62300 Main Road, Southold, NY 11971, 41.04.34 N and 72.24.16 W