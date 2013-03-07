Score Prizes and Save a Bunny!

(Long Island, N.Y.) Hippity Hoppity Easter’s on its way… and that means you’re probably hot on the trail for Easter basket goodies. I recently learned about a fun new program launched by Mattel—a great way to go easy on the sweets and stuff their Easter baskets with what they really want…TOYS!

Here’s the scoop: The chocolate bunny has been an Easter tradition for over 200 years but the future of this holiday icon is… well, melting. This Easter, Mattel, the Endangered Chocolate Bunny Commission (ECBC) and celebrities like Chris Harrison, Stephen Collins and Kate Flannery, have come together to Save The Bunny with a special hare-raising and entertaining PSA—view here.

The idea is help protect the endangered Chocolate Bunny this Easter by loading up your basket with more playful toys from kids’ most favorite Mattel brands such as Barbie, Hot Wheels, Fisher Price and Thomas and Friends …thus saving the bunny! Rise up, springtime shoppers and answer the call to save our nation’s bunnies. (And by giving the bunny a break and nixing the chocolate, you just might be saving on your next dental bill, too!) Instead of hunting all around town, you can download printable coupons directly from the site that can be used at Target, Walmart, K-mart, Toys ‘R Us, and lots of other locations. You’ll be ‘hoppy’ to know that Mattel is donating $25,000 to Save the Children charity to help make the Easter season more playful for kids around the country.

Oh yes, about the prizes: Visit www.SaveChocolateBunnies.com for a chance to win Mattel toy prizes daily, throughout the month of March and make your Easter basket rock with fun toys…not innocent bunnies! Oh and one lucky winner will also receive a $4,000 Grand Prize.