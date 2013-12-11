Welcome to the #Selfie Revolution!

(Long Island, N.Y.) Well, it looks like we are all super obsessed with ourselfies! I’ve got the latest scoop on the state of the selfie union. Besides being named ‘Word of the Year’ by Oxford Dictionaries recently, the phenomenon is really catching fire. eBay Deals recently conducted an exclusive study on the explosion of selfies in 2013. (Yes, there’s really a major selfie study out there!) They found that the original #selfie hashtag grew more than 200% since January of this year. According to the report, in 2013, the selfie has practically become a medium all its own. It states:

“With hundreds of millions of users sharing their photos on Twitter and Instagram, tips and tricks abound for creating a quality self-shot. And with the unexpected rise of selfies, people have begun to study the social impact and motivations behind sharing whole albums of nothing but self-photos. Today, the selfie is an unavoidable fixture of social networking. At the gym, in the car, at a baseball game – or, yes, in the bathroom mirror – selfies have become universal. With the continuing spread of smartphones and the availability of more photo sharing and editing apps, their popularity isn’t likely to recede any time soon.”

Who are the top celebrity selfie tweeters? The study says among the most famous Twitter users, women unquestionably dominate the field when it comes to selfies. No surprise there.

“Actress and singer Miley Ray Cyrus has posted the most selfies of any Twitter celeb, a remarkable 121 – many more than her runner-up, model and TV host Tyra Banks, who only has 61 selfies. In contrast, the most popular male celeb on Twitter, comedian Russell Brand, has posted a mere 12 self-shots.”

If you post some selfies on Instagram, you are so not alone. According to eBay Deals, the top celeb selfie poster is Kylie Jenner of “Keeping Up With the Kardashians,” with 451 self-photos – far more than Miley. But she’s challenged for the top spot by runner-up Snoop Dogg, with 271 selfies. Instagram selfies show a much more even spread of men and women: While the top 25 includes Kim Kardashian, Rihanna and Kat Von D, it also includes Justin Bieber, Wiz Khalifa and LeBron James. Overall, Instagram is used for vastly more celeb selfies than Twitter.

The most striking selfie stat: “The top 10 selfie-related hashtags used on Instagram include #selfie, #selfiemonday, #selfiesaturday, and #selfiesunday – for Instagram users, every day is a good day for a selfie. Altogether, these 10 hashtags include more than 41 million photos, with #selfie alone comprising nearly 35 million of these.” Posts containing the #selfie hashtag on Instagram: 34,924,648.

And there you have it.