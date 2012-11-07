Fashion Meanderings

(Long Island, N.Y.) “Leather” Leggings: A staple in my closet for the past few years have been these American Apparel leggings in Lamé Matte Black. I love that they can be dressed up with a flowy blouse and heels, or dressed down with a cardigan and boots or high top sneakers. If you’re looking for leather alternative leggings then trust me, these are exactly what you are looking for!

http://www.americanapparel.net/storelocator/search.html?searchKeyword=ny

On Point: It’s time to send your round toe, platform pumps to the back of your closet. This fall/winter it’s all about the point, which to me is more flattering and ladylike.

Everyone’s Favorite: Who doesn’t love Target? Answer: No one! It’s simply an amazing store with everything you need, and a lot of stuff you don’t need but buy anyway. It’s so wonderful that I may blow your mind right now when I tell you that in a few weeks Target will be getting even more wonderful. Four words… Target- Neiman Marcus collaboration. Your mind is blown, I can tell. Yes, come December 1st, everyone’s favorite discount retailer and the legendary luxury retailer will join forces (sort of like one of those movies when the blue collar boy falls for the rich girl) for a 50 piece collection, ranging in price from $7.99 to $499. Designed by 24 CFDA (think the fashion designers union), the collection will include clothes, shoes, accessories, home decor, pet goods and gifts. Oscar de la Renta, Tory Burch, Marc Jacobs, Diane von Furstenberg, Proenza Schouler and Alice + Olivia are just some of the high profile names to get excited about. If this latest genius partnering is anything close to last year’s super successful Missoni collaboration, be prepared for the collection to sell out quick. I know what I’m doing on December 1st!

Salsa “Style”: Football season is upon us, or so I hear…You see I’m not much of a fan, so aside from the occasional Notre Dame game, the Superbowl, or accidentally changing the channel on my television, I don’t pay too much attention to the game. I do, however, pay attention to fashion and always find it interesting when a pro athlete pops up in one of my favorite fashion magazines. Giants wide receiver Victor Cruz has turned up more than once on my fashion radar in recent months; sitting in the front row at Milan Fashion week, a profile in September’s GQ, and a spot on Vanity Fair’s Best Dressed List. While he’s well known for his wicked speed and salsa victory dance on the field, it’s his penchant for bespoke Calvin Klein suits that’s got him garnering attention off the field. Truth be told, anyone can look great once they’ve been professionally styled and photographed. There’s just something about Cruz that stands out from his gridiron brethren who’ve also landed in fashion editorials. It appears to me that he has a genuine interest in fashion, and a great sense of style that just comes naturally to him. Some people just have an eye for it.