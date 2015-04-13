Cloud Nine Exotics Showcases Their Unique Driving Experience at the New York International Auto Show

NEW YORK, NY – Each year the New York International Auto Show test the limits of modern technology with some of the most innovative cars, trucks and luxury vehicles. This year the show was held at the Jacob Javits Center from April 3rd through April 12, 2015.

During the event I had the opportunity to interview Director of Operations Mike Pytlar from Cloud Nine Exotics. Cloud Nine Exotics is a driving experience company in the Northeast. They do events on race tracks, parking lots and public roads.

Welcome back darlings, I am Cognac Wellerlane and I am here at the New York International Auto Show and I am here in this fabulous booth. It’s all about Cloud Nine Exotics. All the beautiful exotic cars that we are seeing. I am standing in front of a beautiful bright yellow Lamborghini and on the far right is a beautiful Ferrari. I am here with Mike and he is going to introduce himself to the camera.

Mike: How is going folks. I am Mike Pytlar, Director of Operations here at Cloud Nine Exotics.

Tell my audience about this whole line of exotic cars that you are featuring here at the New York International Auto Show.

Mike: We do different types of driving experiences whether you are testing driving in a parking lot, race track, on public roads that is what we are here to do, to provide the average gentleman here to have an opportunity to drive one of these beautiful cars.

Really, tell me my audience how that works.

Mike: It could be as cheap as $99 bucks. Our experiences go up to $749.00

$749.00!

Mike: You get behind the wheel of all five of these cars

And how long can you drive the vehicles?

Mike: For something like $749.00 you would get to do what is called the Paradise Cruise. You would come out to our facility in Farmingdale, New York and we would leave and go out to the Hamptons.

Oh nice!

Mike: Basically, me and you would go out together, we would drive the Lamborghini for twenty miles and then we would swap with the other four random couples that would be with us and then we get in the Porsche and we go do twenty miles in the Porsche. Then we go to the next pit stop with the GTR, the Bentley and the Ferrari. We would do a total of one hundred miles of driving on the Paradise Cruise.

So that is the ultimate deal. The Paradise Cruise?

Mike: That’s it yes and then we can do the $99.00 thing. We do it at Nassau Coliseum and we do it at the Pennysaver Amputheater both of which are located out on the Island.

Now why do people want to do this? What is so special about driving a Lamborghini or a Ferrari?

Mike: You tell me

Well I don’t know about me driving this car. I know I look good in front of the car.

Mike: So if you don’t want to drive it a professional like myself or like Josh in the back, one us can drive you and those are same prices obviously because actually we put more wear and tear on the vehicles.

I would be afraid to drive this car honestly. I would prefer a gentleman like you to drive me around.

Mike: I can certainly do that. I can give you the ride of your life!

Let me ask you something, would you drive a millionaire couple in a car like this to an event, there are so many red carpet events in the Hamptons.

Mike: We do all sorts of VIP connoisseur services. We do bachelor parties, we do all that type of stuff. What we say “We can do anything that you put your mind on to except drive in outer space.”

That’s next.

Mike: That’s next!

How long have you been working for Cloud Nine Exotics and why did you get involved in this?

Mike: I have been in the exotic car business my whole professional career. I am a young guy. This company was started about three months ago. It’s a relatively new company. I personally serviced about 80,000 people doing the same experiences.

Mike discussed more about the amenities of each of the cars and he revealed that the Porsche Turbo S was his favorite vehicle in the booth and the fastest! During our interview Mike indicated, “The responses are overwhelming. During the week we have collected close to 10,000 emails so far here at the auto show. That’s great because obviously these are all of our potential clients. We want to get them behind the wheel and have everyone experience a smile on their face. It is a great event something that you have to try once and once you try it once you are going to keep coming back and we want to provide that expectation obviously with these cars. People expect a certain level at these events and that is what we are here to do set the benchmark in this industry.”

To find out more information please visit http://cloud9exotics.com