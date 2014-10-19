Dining In The Hamptons During Hamptons International Film Festival; The Maidstone Inn, Fresh Hamptons

(Long Island, NY) During the Hamptons International Film Festival I had the pleasure of dining at two notable eateries famous for their cuisine and ambiance. The Living Room inside the Maidstone is truly a unique and charming dining establishment. The hotel was recently purchased by Swedish extract Jenny Ljunberg and has been a sponsor of The Hamptons International Film Festival for several seasons.

The restaurant whenever they can, prioritizes the use of organic, locally sourced and seasonally appropriate ingredients. But as dedicated Swedes, there are some things that they simply can’t do without – a Västerbotten pie just wouldn’t taste the same using cheddar. No need to worry though, the Swedish products they import adhere to their good, clean and fair mantra.

Swedish chef Mathias Brogie only uses herbs fresh from the herb garden in the hotel’s exterior gardens and fish from the waters around Long Island. The restaurant’s baked goods including the bespoke Swedish loaves are from the Blue Duck Bakery down the road.

The hotel is dog and pet friendly and the environment is charming and reflects the Swedish origins as does the menu. Each dish is given attention to taste and presentation. The dining areas are diverse and beautifully appointed both outdoors and the interior spaces.

We dined on a yummy cucumber soup with many spices including curry, mussels prepared in a creamy cheese sauce and of course traditional Swedish meatballs which happens to be my favorite.

Another fabulous dining destination is Fresh Hamptons in Bridgehampton, New York.

Recently acquired by Chef Todd Jacobs, this eatery only uses fresh organic ingredients. The restaurant caters to yoga-lovin’, health-food eating foodies with a background in high-end gourmet fare.

Chef Todd reveals, “Here’s the truth, I just turned 50 (don’t tell anyone), I have a beautiful blended family with kids ranging from age 2-22, and I’ve found that eating vegan for breakfast and lunch gives me tremendous energy. That said, I still want steak fries on any given night. My partner Lillian is a yoga teacher, she inspired our PRANA menu. Gluten-free, raw, vegan, we’re all over it. But, to be served here, it has to be delicious. Our food is served in sharable or individual portions. I’ll suggest a sauce, (or salad dressing) but you can change it up.”

Chef Todd is a graduate of the French Culinary Institute in Manhattan. He spent six years running the kitchen at the American Hotel which received the Di Rona Award while he was chef. Chef Todd was employed at Maurice Restaurant and Le Regence in Manhattan and has appeared as a guest chef at the James Beard Foundation. He once owned Tierra Marr/ Atlantica in West Hampton Beach and left there to open The Allegria in Long Beach.

Chef Todd decided to come back to the Hamptons and is overjoyed with his new establishment Fresh Hamptons.

“Whenever possible I’m only using organic and locally grown produce. The media’s been very kind to me over the years. I’m grateful for that and even more grateful to be able to share the bounty of freshest most delicious food at Fresh Hamptons with new friends and old, here on the East End,” reveals Chef Todd.

We dined on fresh vegetables, kale, broccoli, salmon. Signature dishes include oven roasted chicken, quarter pound hanger steak and for dessert creme brulee.

