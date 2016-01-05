Long Islanders Create New Memories at The Savoy Night Club on New Years Eve in The Hilton Hotel

Huntington, NY – Long Islanders made the Hilton Hotel their choice for celebrating the New Year. There was a multiple parties to pick from, including The New Year’s Eve bash at the Grand Ballroom–which featured a 5-course gourmet dinner, open bar, live band, and an overnight stay in a Deluxe Guest Room–and The Savory Club New Year’s Eve bash–which included dancing to a live DJ performance, cocktails, hors d’oeuvres served by white gloves on elegant silver platters, and an open bar with premium liquors.

I enjoyed the evening and was happy to chat with the staff including Director of Sales and Marketing Dorothy Roberts and Sales Manager Gino Veneroso who invited me to the elegant gala.

Before the evening got underway I sat down with the Director of Sales and Marketing, Dorothy Roberts, who explained the details of the evening’s agenda.

Cognac: Welcome back darlings, I am Cognac Wellerlane and we are here at the Savoy night Club; it’s New Year’s Eve and I am here with Dorothy Roberts, Director of Sales and Marketing. This is a fabulous evening tonight. It’s a very special evening. Tell my audience what we can expect tonight here at the Savoy.



Dorothy: Well we are very excited because it is a special night for us. We decided to bring back the Savoy Night Club for one night only–New Years Eve–so for us this is kind of like a once in a lifetime thing for everybody that works here and everybody that lives in this area that can come here tonight. We are also thinking about doing something in the future if this goes well tonight. We would like to bring it back from time to time.

I would love that.

Dorothy: Well when I just started working here I heard so many people talk about the Long Island Exchange that used to be the nightclub. I heard so many stories from people that really had great memories.

This is so weird because that’s the name of the online newspaper, LongIslandExchange.com, that I write for. That is so uncanny and so surreal that I would be doing this interview with you about a nightclub with the same name as the online newspaper that I write for.

Dorothy: Well, tonight we have a lot of different things planned. We have an open bar for five hours, we have white glove service for hors d’oeuvres, we are doing a balloon drop at 12:00 midnight, we have a big screen behind the DJ for the live telecast from Times Square. So tonight we really are all about the vibe and the feel of New Year’s Eve, and celebrating all together here. The Huntington Hilton has been around for a long time and there are so many people that came back tonight that haven’t been here for a while. They wanted to come back just because we opened the Savoy here tonight.

When was the hotel built?

Dorothy: I believe it was built back in the 80’s.

That’s what Meredith said, the Director of Human Resources.

Dorothy: It was built back in the 80’s and this used to be the club called the Long Island Exchange and I just read something yesterday that back in 1989 The New York Times wrote a lot of articles that it was the in place to be in the New York Metro area.

In all of the metropolitan area?

Dorothy: They said there used to be a thousand people here in one night and there used to be a line at the door that used to go all the way out to the parking lot.

This was in the 1980’s?

Dorothy: Yes around 1989.

Oh my God.

Dorothy: Yes and a lot of people remember this place from that time.

Well Let’s hope that we can bring back old memories and maybe create some new memories here on New Year’s Eve.

Dorothy: By popular demand we had so many people that called us today and said “We want to come down today and pay at the door.” We weren’t going to do that but we got so many calls so we said “Absolutely come on down we are open until 1:00 AM in the morning if you want to come down tonight you can pay at the door.”

What’s the website?

Dorothy: It’s HiltonLongIsland.com.

Cognac with Gino Veneroso and Dorothy Roberts.

The Hilton Long Island Huntington is the ideal hotel centrally located on Long Island, New York for business, groups, weekend getaways, family and leisure travel. This newly renovated Hilton hotel offers 305 deluxe guest rooms with all the amenities of a full service hotel. Spacious guest rooms feature plush bedding, coffee makers, refrigerators, in-room safes, and flat screen TV’s.

Some of the amenities include:

305 Deluxe Guest Rooms

Digital Check In

Hilton Honors

Outdoor Seating with Fire Pit

Basil’s Cafe & Lobby Bar

Complimentary Parking

Materson’s Steak House

Starbucks

Avis Rental Car

Fitness Center

Indoor Heated Pool with Hot Tub

Outdoor Pool

Tennis Courts

Volleyball Court

Walking Path

Concierge Lounge

24 Hour Room Service

The Hilton Long Island Huntington is an upscale hotel and is perfect for hosting events or meetings with their 26,000 sq. ft. of banquet space. The hotel can accommodate up to 1,200 guests in their Grand Ballroom, and has over 20 rooms to use for banquets, meetings, events, conventions, weddings, bar/bat mitzvahs, sweet sixteens and political events.

Their expert planning professionals and 26,000 square feet of flexible function space ensures your occasion is simply unforgettable. The Hilton Long Island Huntington is truly the ideal destination among hotels on Long Island, whether it be for a family vacation, business meeting, or simply a weekend getaway, enjoy superior service and amenities at this Long Island hotel!