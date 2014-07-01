(Long Island, NY) Guests arrived in 1970’s themed attire for the American Heart Association’s 18th Annual Heart of the Hamptons Ball which took place on the grounds of the Hayground School in Bridgehampton on Saturday, June 28, 2014.

This year’s gala, the Heart of the Hamptons Ball honored Dr. Leonard Girardi, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery, Attending Cardiothoracic Surgeon, New York Presbyterian-Weill Cornell Medical Center with the Distinguished Service Award and the Distinguished Leadership award.

Both awards were presented to Samuel L. Stanley Jr., MD, President, Stony Brook University. Heart Heroes Arnold Rosenshein and Cristina Civetta. Both Heart Heroes revealed their individual stories of survival during the Special Appeal that was presented by NY Giant and Super Bowl XLVI Champion Mario Manningham. This year’s Event Co-Chairs were Dr. Karl & Krista Krieger and Rita Cosby, Emmy-Winning TV and Radio Host who served as Master of Ceremonies.

Heart of the Hamptons Guests Sara Herbert Galloway, TV HostRita Cosby, Honoree Arnie Rosenshein, Actor Tony Lo Bianco and Alyse Muldoon pose for a photo-op at the 18th Annual Heart of the Hamptons Ball

The Heart of the Hamptons Ball is a truly elegant charity gala focusing on raising revenue for the mission of the American Heart Association. Supporters, friends and colleagues from Manhattan, Long Island and the Hamptons. Guests enjoyed the beautiful setting of the Hamptons while eating delicious heart healthy foods, drinking delightful local wines and having fun with the music and dancing. The evening featured live music by That 70’s Band, cocktail hour, buffet dinner, as well as a live and silent auction.

I had the pleasure of interviewing Honoree Dr. Leonard Girardi, Professor of Cardiothoracic Surgery who emphasized staying away from cigarette smoking, a leading cause of many diseases including stroke, cancer and heart disease.

In my interview with Regional Director Barbara Poliwoda, I inquired “What achievements has the American Heart Association accomplished in the last year.” “In January now it is the law in New York State that all newborns are tested with the Pulse-Ox Test which can detect heart defects in newborns, it can save thousand if not millions throughout the future,” revealed Regional Director Barbara Poliwoda. Barbara also added that this year they had a record breaking attendance. The event was sold out with a whopping seven hundred thirty guests and supporters purchasing tickets.

Rita Cosby, Emmy-Winning TV and Radio Host with Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane pose for a photo-op at the 18th Annual Heart of the Hamptons Ball in Bridgehampton

There are over twenty states with Pulse-Ox laws, and the American Heart Association continues working to make it the law in all states.

“The sooner critical congenital heart disease is detected, the better the chances of survival and the better the quality of life,” revealed pediatric cardiologist Dr. Harm Velvis of Albany, NY, a volunteer with the American Heart Association.

The Ball took place from 6:30 p.m. to 11:30 p.m. and it was their most successful event ever.

The American Heart Association list of media sponsors include: Hamptons & Gotham Magazine, Hamptons.com and Dan’s Papers, WVVH-TV, Avenue Magazine, Scene Magazine and Long Island Pulse.

For more information please visit http://hamptonsheartball.heart.org or to learn more how you can support the American Heart Association please visit http://www.heart.org