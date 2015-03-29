19th Annual Hamptons Heart Ball Kick-off Cocktail Party At Martha Washington Hotel in New York City

HAMPTONS, NY – Sponsors and honorees gathered at the 19th Annual Hamptons Heart Ball Kick-off Cocktail Party on Tuesday March 24, 2015 at the Martha Washington Hotel Ballroom in New York City celebrating the June 13th, 2015 event which will be held on the grounds of the Hayground School in Bridgehampton.

During the event I spoke to several supporters and sponsors including John Tortorella, Kathleen de Monchy, Jane Pontarelli and Regional Vice President of Long Island Kathy Munsch of the American Heart Association. My interview with Kathy Munsch was educational and very informative.

Kathy Munsch began her tenure at the American Heart Association in 2000 as a Senior Regional Director and was later promoted to Regional Vice President. She manages the Long Island office, the Long Island Board of Directors, a development staff and is responsible for the integration of her development staff with other departments in the Founder Affiliate such as Communications, Quality Improvement Initiatives and Professional Education. Before joining the American Heart Association, she was Executive Director for a grass roots breast cancer organization raising funds for education and awareness for Long Island women.

She began her career with not-for-profits working for ten years at the Nassau County Coalition Against Domestic Violence starting as their Supervising Paralegal and then becoming their Events Manager.

Through her leadership, more than 2,000 companies on Long Island have participated in National Wear Red Day, a component of the Go Red For Women Movement, which educates women of all ages by raising their awareness of cardiovascular disease.

I am here at the Martha Washington Hotel for the 19th Annual Heart of The Hamptons Ball Kick-Off Cocktail Party and I am here with this young lady and she is going to introduce herself to the camera.

Kathy: Hi, I am Kathy Munsch Regional Vice-President for the American Heart Association of Long Island.

This is the first time I have ever come to your actual kick-off party which is a preempt to the actual Heart of the Hamptons Ball.

Kathy: Yes and every year there is a kick-off. It is really to introduce our honorees, our chairs, our committee members, our sponsors and it is a chance for everybody to get together.

And to mingle and network.

Kathy: Yes.

Tell my audience what we can expect for this particular evening, at this event.

Kathy: Well, The Heart Ball is really to celebrate our achievements throughout the year and our mission is to make our communities healthier. We will have our honorees and we will have a survivor talk. A young woman will talk who is fourteen years old. When you hear her story and you see how inspiring she is you will say wow.

Will she be here tonight?

Kathy: She will be at the gala and you will hear her story.

How wonderful is that. You are doing such a wonderful job with the Heart Association. This is such a wonderful organization and it helps people of all ages that are suffering from heart disease.

Kathy: Yes it is and you know we are trying to make everybody more aware of prevention Eighty percent of heart disease can be prevented. We have made some great strides especially with women. Letting everyone know that heart disease is not an old man’s disease that many women are effected. It’s the number one killer for them. So really educating everyone on different ways that you can help prevent heart disease.

Yes, I know, I remember when Star Jones told me she was one of honorees a couple of years ago.

Kathy: Yes, she is a survivor.

She did not only talk here at the Heart of the Hamptons Ball but she also spoke at Fashion Week, I got a clip of her talking about that.

Kathy: She is a great speaker and very good for the American Heart Association and tells a story where you know she knew the signs and the symptoms but she didn’t think it was happening to her and she ended up with open heart surgery. She is here today because of modern technology which comes from all the research dollars with all the money we raise.

Thank God!

Kathy: Making a difference in everybody’s lives.

Absolutely. Tell my audience where we can find out more information about the Heart Association and how we can support it.

Kathy: You can go to www.heart.org and you can pull up Hamptons Heart Ball or you can find everything, anything you want to know about heart disease you can find on our website. There is a tremendous amount of information that is really important for everybody to understand.

The American Heart Association is this countries oldest, largest voluntary organization devoted to battling cardiovascular diseases and stroke. The organization was founded by six cardiologists in 1924. The American Heart Association now includes more than 22.5 million volunteers and supporters working tirelessly to eliminate these diseases. They fund innovative research, fight for stronger public health policies and provide lifesaving tools and information to save and improve lives.

Their nationwide organization includes 144 local offices and nearly 2,700 employees. They transported their national headquarters from New York to Dallas in 1975 to be more centrally located. The American Stroke Association was created as a division in 1997 to bring together the organization’s stroke-related activities. Their mission is building healthier lives, free of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.