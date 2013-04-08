30th Anniversary of Bailey House, New York International Auto Show and The Newly Opened Blue Point Bar in Long Beach

(Long Island, N.Y.) Bailey House celebrated their 30th anniversary at Chelsea Pier 60 in Manhattan to dedicated supporters and members of the press.

Host Jane Pauley and Arts & Legacy Award honoree Alan Cumming gathered for one unforgettable evening celebrating the unsung champions from the first decade of HIV/AIDS, and cheering on today’s most vocal advocates. Last year’s Auction & Gala attracted over eight hundred of Manhattan’s most philanthropic trendsetters. Through generous sponsorships, phenomenal auction items, and celebrity buzz, Bailey House has raised over $15 million dollars since their inaugural event. All proceeds from the Gala and Auction will be administered to supportive services for Bailey House clients.

A-listers included: Wendy Williams, Jane Pauley, Alex McCord, Amy Fine Collins, Phillip Bloch, David and Susan Rockefeller, Carmen Marc Valco and Tom Duane.

Wendy Williams presented the award to her friend and colleague Actor Alan Cumming who at the moment is appearing on Broadway in “Macbeth.”

For more information, please contact BHevents@baileyhouse.org or (212)997-0100.

2013 marks the 113th anniversary of the New York International Auto Show in North America. This event is the first and largest attended auto show featuring over 1,000 automobiles plus the latest in technology, safety and innovation in nearly 900,000 sq ft.

This year’s New York International Auto Show took place at Manhattan’s Jacob Javits Center from March 29 through April 7, 2013.

The New York International Auto Show became North America’s first automotive exhibit in 1900. For over one hundred years, through depression, war, boom-time, oil crisis, recession and growth, it has been consistent in its pioneering tradition of setting forth new and innovative ideas to a national and global audience. In the last decade, the Show has boosted the number of new vehicle announcements, broken attendance figures, and increased media attention to extraordinary levels.

This year I had the pleasure of interviewing Volkswagen Representative Peter Vincent who demonstrated the many features of the 2013 Volkswagen Convertible.

For more information please visit www.autoshowny.com.

Long Islanders can now enjoy new ownership at The Blue Point Bar in Long Beach, New York.

Blue Point Bar and Restaurant believes that you can still make great food using traditional recipes and fresh ingredients. Owner Scott Shevlin recently purchased this newly renovated bar and restaurant and has his own visions of creating the perfect cabaret and entertainment experience.

At Blue Point Owner Scott and the staff work diligently on preparing the freshest fish. Scott recommends the fish tacos as the signature dish. Blue Point Restaurant does not buy into the theory that you must sacrifice quality in the name of speed or price.

Each day the chef buys the fish from the local market and prepares it for the evening dinner. The restaurant is located at 1148 West Beech St, Long Beach, New York 11561.

This bar and eatery is the perfect destination after a hot salty summer day on the beach. Patrons can drink the best beer on tap, shoot some pool and listen to the best music on the South Shore of Long Island thanks to Musician/Publicist Benjamin Metzger or better known to his fans as Benoir. Ben also instructs students at his school, STUDIO NOIR, in the West End of Long Beach.

For more info please visit www.musicnoir.com.

On April 5th the band Milestone performed at the Blue Point in Long Beach, New York. Frequent customers enjoyed Milestone’s funky jam session along with Acoustic Artist Scott Martin.

Musically gifted with a keen sense of melody on his instrument, Scott Martin is a guitarist and songwriter best known for his work with the modern-rock group Bulletproof Messenger.

When he is not performing with Bulletproof Messenger or Storm of the Century, Scott can be found performing at various venues on Long Island and New York City. He has entertained club dates and studio sessions with various acts ranging from rock to hip-hop to reggae and back again, something which he enjoys immensely due to his continuous and insatiable appetite for all things music. This very attitude has also kept him occupied as a first-class music instructor for the better part of the last decade.

For more information please visit www.scottcharlesmartin.com.