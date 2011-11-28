39th International Emmy Awards and Kids Against Hunger Metro Atlanta

(Long Island, N.Y.) International Stars from around the globe walked the red carpet at the 39th International Emmy Awards Monday night November 21st, 2011.

The annual International Emmy Awards is planned and developed by the International Academy of Television Arts and Sciences each year. The International Emmy Awards is a worldwide organization composed of leading media and entertainment figures from all sectors of television including Internet and mobile.

The annual event was hosted this year by Actor Jason Priestley. This is his second year hosting and he may return for another as mentioned in our red carpet interview.

The International Academy presented ten program Emmy Awards and two special awards in front of an international audience of over 1,000 entertainment professionals and media executives. Winners spanned 6 countries: Chile (first time), Belgium, Canada, Portugal, Sweden and The United Kingdom.

The International Emmy Founders Award was presented by Lady Gaga to Nigel Lythgoe, CEO, Nigel Lythgoe Productions. The International Directorate Award was presented to Subhash Chandra, Chairman of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Limited by Richard Parsons and Archie Panjabi.

The star studded cast of celebrities that presented the famous golden statuette award included: Ally Sheedy, Jeff Hephner, Hannah Ware, John Larroquette, Goku & Luffy, Edward Herrmann, Danny Pino, Blanca Soto, Rick Hoffman, Amy Hargreaves, Dan Rather, Wendy Williams, Vladimir Brichta, and Jessica Szohr.

This year the International Emmys surprised guests and media with an appearance by Lady Gaga wearing a revealing black tattooed-thigh high floor length gown and large movie star sunglasses. Miss Gaga presented the honorary International Emmy Founders Award to Britain’s Nigel Lythgoe, executive producer of “American Idol” and “So You Think You Can Dance.”

In her speech Lady Gaga revealed, “All of the early opportunities he gave me to perform on TV.” She also stated that more than $140 million Mr. Lythgoe raised for charity through “Idol Gives Back” and his Dizzy Feet Foundation that provides scholarships to young dancers.

“He has always helped to nurture and foster my ideas, no matter how crazy or demographic-unfriendly they may have been,” revealed Lady Gaga.

After receiving the award on stage Nigel Lythgoe reiterated that Lady Gaga is “the most creatively talented woman in the world of show business right now.” He also commented on his friend and colleague Judge Simon Cowell who received the Founders Award last year.

Lythgoe went on to say, “I now call Simon Lord Voldemort because he must not be named because every time I name him the press says that we’re enemies and we’re fighting each other,” Lythgoe said. “That’s not true at all. Simon has no enemies whatsoever in the world. He just has a lot of friends who hate him.” He closed his speech with “Gaga, I love you.”

Another Brit winner was “Accused” for the drama category. “Accused” ended up replacing another British crime program “Sherlock” after it was decided by the Emmys that the updated version of the Sherlock Holmes mysteries had also been nominated for a Primetime Emmy Award in the United States.

Here is the list of The 39th International Emmy Winners:

ARTS PROGRAMMING

Gareth Malone Goes to Glyndebourne – WINNER

Twenty Twenty Television

Television

United Kingdom

Best Performance by an Actor

Christopher Eccleston – WINNER

as Willy Houlihan

Accused RSJ Films for BBC One

United Kingdom

Best Performance by Actress

Julie Walters – WINNER

as Mo Mowlam

MO

ITV Studios for Channel 4

United Kingdom

CHILDREN & YOUNG PEOPLE

¿Con Qué Sueñas? (What is your Dream?) – WINNER

Mi Chica Producciones / CNTV / TVN

Chile

COMEDY

Benidorm Bastards – WINNER

Shelter / VMMA

Belgium

DOCUMENTARY

Life with Murder – WINNER

DRAMA SERIES

Accused – WINNER

RSJ Films for BBC One

United Kingdom

Non-Scripted Entertainment

The World’s Strictest Parents – WINNER -United Kingdom

TELENOVELA

Laços de Sangue (Blood Ties) – WINNER – Portugal

TV MOVIE/MINI SERIES

Millennium – WINNER – Sweden

For more information please visit www.iemmys.tv.

