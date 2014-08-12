Après Beach Garden Party At Prince of Scots in Watermill, New York

(Long Island, NY) Traditional Home and Prince of Scots invited Hamptonites to attend the Après Beach Garden Party to celebrate British Style and the Hampton Designer Showhouse in Water Mill New York. Guests enjoyed light treats and libations on Saturday, August 9th from 4:00pm-7:00pm.

Prince of Scots is the evolution of style. In a world of mass where every traditional brand looks similar, Prince of Scots has taken a step back to reflect on the beauty that inspires us all. Prince of Scot searches the globe for a fresh influence, unique colors, new silhouettes and a bespoke flavor. Every item or piece is an exclusive work of art.

Prince of Scots Creative Director David Campana and Cognac Wellerlane

I had the pleasure of interviewing Boutique Owner Elizabeth DuBois, Melissa Mesulam from Financier Patisserie and Artist Daniel O’Keefe.

Maria Shevlin and Elizabeth DuBois

FLAT 128 was established and inspired by founder Elizabeth DuBois after living in London, England in her early 20’s. Modern New York has long held a love for British design and culture and Elizabeth is one of those Anglophiles.

Growing up in New York, Elizabeth was constantly on the hunt for the most original, and interesting jewelry pieces. Her passion for jewels and design became stronger as she traveled between London and New York and back again. Elizabeth started to notice the emotional connection women have with their jewelry. The ability to feel powerful, fun, coy and unique can come as quickly as changing a ring, necklace or set of earrings. This was the spark that ignited her to start her very own New York boutique Flat 128.

Prince of Scots Michelle O’Keefe and Artist Daniel O’Keefe

Elizabeth decided to set out to bring her dreams to reality: owning a UK lifestyle store in her favorite New York City neighborhood. She has used her years of experience in the fashion, art and PR worlds with access to amazing emerging talent in the UK, to create the very unique FLAT 128. She continues to find more interesting pieces of clothing and jewelry to incorporate in her store and sell to Prince of Scots in the Hamptons.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Prince of Scots David Campana and Melissa Mesulam from Financier Patisserie at The Apres Beach and Garden Party at Prince of Scots Shop in Watermill, NY

For more information please visit http://www.flat128.com

Melissa Mesulam sat down and showed me her treats from Financier Patisserie who contributed the light bites. Financier Patisserie opened its doors in 2002 with its first location on Stone Street in the Financial District of Lower Manhattan. The pastry shop was named not only for its Wall Street clientele but more so for the French almond cake traditionally baked in the shape of a gold bar. Financeier Patisserie intimate environment and superior products became a favorite in the downtown community, with a mini financier given with each coffee purchase to signify the pairing of coffee and French pastry. This still remains a common in all its locations. .All of Financier’s coffees are roasted daily, packaged while the beans are still warm and shipped to their stores within 24 hours of roasting, ensuring a consistent quality product. There are currently ten Financier locations.

For more information please visit http://www.financierpastries.com

Artist Daniel O’Keefe chatted with me about his exhibit at Gallery 125 which is adjacent to Prince of Scots in Watermill, New York. Somewhere between the insouciant paint application of Jasper Johns and the passion of Cézanne, the upfront tactility of his art is fresh,” reveals Art Critic John Perreault. “O’Keefe’s use of pigmented Venetian plaster and his denial of both the easel and the paintbrush proves you can make serious art outside the hegemony of the art-supplies industry.”

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Elizabeth DuBois from Flat 128 and Artist Daniel O’Keefe at The Apres Beach and Garden Party at Prince of Scots Shop in Watermill, NY

When we are just “scraping the surface” of a subject we are paying only cursory attention. We are careless and shallow. Our first impression of Daniel O’Keefe’s abstract scrapings can find us guilty of having lightly interpreted the aesthetic pleasure of his surfaces.

Gallery 125 Water Mill feature art created by the Horizontalists, David Adams, Daniel O’Keefe, John Perreault, Mark Van Wagner, and Larry Wolhandler, and also artists Rex Ashlock, Arthur Pinajian, and Russell Christoffersen.

For more information please visit http://www.gallery125.org

I also had the chance to chat with Creative Director David Campana who expressed that Prince of Scot is the best destination for unique collections which reflects an individual sense of style. Prince of Scot is Trendsetting not Trendy, Modern Classics, Modern Beauty, Modern Romance, Exclusive Designers and Exclusive Brands for the sophisticated shopper.

For more information please visit http://princeofscots.com