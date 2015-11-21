Art Exhibit and Documentary Screening of Artist George Schulman at Beth Sholom in Roslyn, New York

LONG ISLAND, NY – Art experts and special guests came to a very special screening of a film documentary about Artist George Schulman on November 17, 2015. Presently over 80 paintings of Mr. George Schulman’s work are being exhibited at the Judaica Museum in the Temple Beth Sholom complex.

The exhibit is curated by Bat-Shiva Slavin at 401 Roslyn Road in Roslyn Heights, NY and will run until November 27, 2015 and represents what Schulman calls “Mapping,” the style that took him decades to achieve.



Before the event I sat down with Curator Bat Shaba Slavin.

Welcome back darlings, I am Cognac Wellerlane and I am here at Beth Sholom. This wonderful art museum….It’s a gallery…it’s a temple and I am here with the art curator and she is going to introduce herself to the camera.

Bat-Shaba: Good evening everyone I am Bat-Shaba Slavin and I have been curating the museum for over twenty-five years.

That long. Wow…and it has been a museum for how many years?

Bat-Shaba: For some forty years.

Tell my audience why you love art so much.

Bat-Shaba: Art is the expression of beautifying what we have. When you have a story to tell you can put it on a canvas. When you have something to leave, you leave your history and I love all of it.

You love every single thing about it….from the artist’s vision to his expression to the canvas and also to the sculptures that you see everyday in this museum. Tell my audience about this particular event this evening that we are all viewing. Explain it to my audience.

Bat-Shaba: This is an expression of art on canvas by Mr. George Schulman. He layers and maps his art on large canvases mostly. We have sculptures as well by Larry Schloss. He is a fine sculptor who uses wood and stone and together it really breaks you heart to see how much work goes into it.

I know I took pictures and video of everything. I was really compelled and inspired and overwhelmed by everything that I did see right here at the museum. It’s really quite spectacular what these two gentlemen have done, what they have created. I am sure that is the reason why you chose them to be part this exhibit. Tell my audience how you found George Shulman?

Bat-Shaba: Through other artists in the community. When I search for a fine artist I go through the community. We exhibit for times a year. We use objects from our collections. We use artists from Israel, from Europe and from the rest of the country.

So all over the world really…not just in the United Sates, all over the world?

Bat-Shaba: Yes, not just from Long Island.

How many pieces are we viewing today?

Bat-Shaba: More than eight paintings…

By George Schulman.

Bat-Shaba: By George Schulman and twenty sculptures by Larry Schloss.

Interesting, fascinating and we are also going to get to see a film, am I right about that?

Bat-Shaba: Yes, the film tells the story about George Schulman’s work. How he came to be…who he is today.

That’s terrific. I am so excited to be here and to interview you and to learn more about this wonderful museum. We should all come and view and I understand that these painting are also for sale.

Bat-Shaba: The are paintings are for sale. The sculptures are also for sale. They will be here until after Thanksgiving. Time is running short on this particular exhibit. Everyone is welcome

Tell my audiences the hours you are opened.

Bat-Shaba: The facility is opened Monday through Thursday from 9:00 AM to 9:00 PM. It is opened on Friday until 2:00 PM. It’s opened on Sundays from 9:00 AM to 2:00 PM.

If we want to learn more information where can we go? What is the website?

Bat Shaba: www.bethsholom.com

Beth Sholom in Rosyln, New York is a warm and dynamic conservative, egalitarian congregation committed to exploring and expressing their Jewish identities through spiritual, educational, and social moments of communal connection. A house of prayer, a house of learning, and a house of community, Temple Beth Sholom nurtures personal development and social responsibility while promoting greater knowledge of their Jewish history and culture. For over sixty years, TBS has been caring for and engaging our congregants and community. Through their services, programs and activities they create sacred communal Jewish moments worthy of the Divine. Their team of clergy, educators and lay leaders are committed to making TBS a place where each and every member of their family can learn, grow, gather and celebrate together.

I also spoke to Artist George Shulman who conveyed his inspirations and enthusiasm in creating his art pieces and paintings.

Artist George Schulman and Cognac at Temple Beth Sholom, 401 Roslyn Road in Roslyn Heights, NY.

How many years did it take you put all this art together? To create all of this art?

George: I have painting since I am a child so in reality it took a lifetime to do what I now do and know. You initially take your life skills and your experiences as a person and they resonate in the studio and all that becomes part of the texture of your creative alphabet. It’s not only about the paintings but it’s about finding materials to use discovering your sense of color. What’s interesting to me is that the paintings are really about nature and about life. What occurs as you develop as an artist, you develop visual acuity and you are constantly working and seeing …using your hands and your body where it becomes a oneness with the process. It’s like a dance and a dancer becoming a performer. The key to the thing is to not only know yourself and be a risk taker but get out of your way and really enjoy the process. When the process is going right the work tells you what to do and you are just the facilitator of the process…and it becomes not only exciting but really exhilarating. What also occurs is that I am constantly trying to do and that is walk in a new direction that is unfamiliar to me.

Well that is your challenge.

Painting since the age of four, classically trained Schulman can paint in any style. Touted with an eye for color and form, yet not satisfied with his early success, Schulman pushed to find his own voice different from all the rest. A spiritual man with Jewish roots. Schulman is also a gifted historian and consummate storyteller. Schulman’s paintings and collages share his, and the Jewish Peoples’, drive to slay dragons. His use of white has been inspired by the light he saw, as well as his grandmother’s voice, telling him it was not his time before being revived from heart failure.

Schulman’s Works, being exhibited at the Judaica Museum in the Temple Beth Sholom until November 27, 2015, are colorful, kinetic and at times visually tense.

Using a Classical Grid to format his Works, Schulman looks for the dominant shape found in his favorite Master Artists’ Paintings. Schulman’s Works are colorful, kinetic and at times visually tense. His viewers are drawn in and out of the picture plane. Schulman’s uses special oils and acrylics in his massive paintings. He makes his own stretchers and uses only the finest linen and canvas. Hand sewn paper collages are made out of fast food containers collected over a 2 year period.

To learn more information please visit https://www.facebook.com/georgeschulmanartist