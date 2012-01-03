Christmas at Legendary Landmark “Russian Tea Room”; New Years Eve at Dora Nonnie’s Restaurant in Glen Head

(Long Island, N.Y.) New York City can be a fabulous place to celebrate the holidays. Confetti-filled celebrations, glittering fireworks displays and star-studded festivities are all part of what New Yorkers enjoy during the Holiday Season. Dining in New York City can be merry and lavish especially at the landmark restaurant, The Russian Tea Room.

The Russian Tea Room was our choice for dining on Christmas Day with friends in one of its famous red banquet booths.

For more than eighty years, New York’s defining cultural moments have taken place at The Russian Tea Room.

Since being founded by members of the Russian Imperial Ballet in 1927, The Russian Tea Room has been a second home for boldface names and the intellectual elite. The Russian Tea Room with all its elegance has opened its doors to an exclusive enclave where actors, writers, politicians and executives plan their next deals and celebrate their colleague’s latest Carnegie Hall performances.



Cognac Wellerlane interviews Actor Bill-Lee Lanndis, Talent Manager Diane King from Gotentertainment.net, Life Coach Susan Korwin and Dental Practioner to the Stars Dr. Robert Korwin at the Russian Tea Room on Christmas Day in Manhattan.

Countless guests visiting from around the world prance through the antique revolving doors to catch a glimpse of the booth Dustin Hoffman sat in when filming Tootsie; to see the inspiration that Woody Allen found for the movie Manhattan; to walk past the coat check where Madonna worked before she found fame; or to try martinis like the cast of Gossip Girl recently did.

Today The Russian Tea Room still captures modernist Russian style décor hosting Manhattan’s elite as a restaurant for continental fine dining, elegant high tea, the finest vodka selection and a stylish party venue for the most sophisticated patron with discerning taste.

On Christmas day we dined on Zarkuski, a tasting of smoked meat and fish with house pickled vegetables and toast points, Caviar Tasting consisting of three buckwheat blinis with sour cream, chopped boiled eggs, onion, parsley, topped with trout, salmon and white fish roes and their special Herring dish prepared with pickled herring fillets with sliced potatoes, capers, parsley, and extra virgin olive oil with toasted black bread and sour cream on the side.

The Russian Tea Room was opened in 1927 as a gathering place for Russian expatriates and became famous as a gathering place for those in the entertainment and show business industry. In 1929 the business moved across the street to its present location which at that time was an Italianate brownstone built in 1875 by German immigrant John F. Pupke, a tea and coffee merchant. After much success Mr. Pupke’s son later moved to Long Island seeking a more relaxed lifestyle.

In December 1996 Warner LeRoy, former owner of Tavern on the Green, purchased the restaurant from Stewart-Gordon for $6.5 million and closed the establishments doors to the public. After four years and thirty-six million in renovations, it reopened but was unable to re-spark its grandeur. Eventually it closed again on July 28th, 2002 after declaring bankruptcy.

The Russian Tea Room reopened on November 1st, 2006. The restaurant’s interior hasn’t been touched and the extravagant over-the-top decor is the same as when it closed in 2002.

For more information about this famous landmark please visit www.russiantearoomnyc.com.

On New Year’s Eve I hosted an event at the newly opened restaurant Dora’ Nonnie’s in Glen Head, Long Island.

Celebrity Chef Danny Gagnon, a season five contestant on Bravo TV’s “Top Chef” has presented his culinary talents to Glen Head patrons. He recently partnered with Rob Byrne, Owner of Bernard’s Market, to create Dora Nonnie Tapas & Wine Bar. The restaurant features the very finest Italian-Asian fusion cuisine.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews owner Rob Byrne, Actor Bill Lee Lanndis, Event Planner Jenny Klainberg and Vineyard Owner John Morates at Dora Nonnie’s Restaurant on New Years Eve with a special menu prepared by Bravo Network Top Chef Realty TV Star Danny Gagnon.

Gagnon revealed he first learned the artistry of cooking through his grandparents and by working under many important chefs.



“I discovered cooking through my grandmothers, Dora and Nonnie, and something I learned from that time is the Lemon Pistachio Cake, which is on the menu,” he reveals. “I’ve worked with Italian and Asian chefs, and I thought the two are the best cuisines and they’d work well together.”

Guests enjoyed a special dinner of Filet Mignon, lobster and Sea Bass as they enjoyed entertainment provided by www.gotentertainment.net.

Some of the specialty wines were provided by Lieb cellars vineyard owned by John Morales.

Lieb Family Cellars operates its tasting room and produces its wines at The Premium Wine Group (PWG), a custom crush facility located in Mattituck, Long Island only minutes from Lieb Vineyard.

A-list personalities that attended the event included Media Expert Debra Rothberg from Bthebuzz Public Relations, Andrew Vicker, Dr. Robert Korwin and Life Coach Susan Koran, Dr. Roli Chauhan and her father Dr. Chauhan, Actor Bill-Lee Lanndis from the film “The Taking of Pelhan 123” and Vineyard Owner John Morales.

For more information please visit www.doranonnie.com.