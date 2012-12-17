Exclusive Charter Service Host Cocktail Reception at Toy Restaurant, Cupcakes That Care, Santa Paws

(Long Island, N.Y.) Founding Partner and CEO of Exclusive Charter Service Jason Johnson hosted an elegant event to celebrate the First Anniversary of their New York Office with Supermodel Debbie Dickinson and their elite friends at a cocktail reception held at Toy Restaurant in the Gansevoort Hotel in the meatpacking district.

Exclusive Chartered Services is a family-owned business that believes in making sure that their high profile discerning clients receive the utmost service at all times. Exclusive Chartered Services is prepared to face every challenge that is presented to them even in the most difficult situations. Their years of professional experience as trained pilots gives them a hands-on knowledge to resolve solutions.

CEO and Founding Partner Jason Johnson began in the aviation industry fueling airplanes and working line service. He completed his studies at Dowling College with a B.S. in Aeronautics and is a certified commercial pilot. Mr. Johnson is an Alumni of Alpha Eta Rho (an international professional aviation fraternity) and the Dowling Precision Flight Team.

After completing his course, he began training with TWA to fly the Boeing 727 and 747. Although Jason had accomplished much success he was determined to run his own airline company.

With the assistance of a long time colleague, Exclusive Charter Service was established. It was not a coincidence that the location chosen for the office was the same airport that Jason did his first solo flight. Now that ECS has had several successful years in business his proudest moment is being honored at the Living Legend’s of Aviation by none other than John Travolta for donating a GV and being the first non-military aircraft to bring aid during the devastating earthquake in Haiti.

Jason revealed “although we are just a part of the puzzle we are a crucial piece that brings help in times of crisis or a father home to their family”!

A-listers that attended the event included Actress/Supermodel/Publicist Debbie Dickinson, Model Heidi Albertsen, Supermodel Dawn Gallagher, Fashion Designer Loris Diran, Actress Louisa Bradshaw and Musical Director Gregory Nissen from the Off Broadway Production “Siren’s Heart,” CEO Peter Verdi from Bermuda Limousine, CEO John Saraiva of Bioxidea Cosmetics, Playwright Walter Stepp, Director Lissa Moira and Cast Members Bill Tatum, Rachel Daye Adams and Chelsey Clime of the New Play SkyBox at the Theater for the New City.

Exclusive Chartered Service delivers the services that you expect. They are a rare, one-stop-shop for jet and yacht charters, a perfect combination for those looking to make the most of their travels, in the air and at sea.

For more information please visit www.exclusivecharterservice.com.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Publicist Bridget O’Brien, Realty TV Star Aviva Drescher and Singer Songwriter Nick Tangorra at Cup Cakes that Care Charity event to benefit St. Baldrick’s Foundation at the Houndstooth Pub in Manhattan.

Bridget O’Brien and Tiffany Troiano, co-founders of the very successful and popular charity production company Cocktails That Care produced their newest accomplished Cupcakes That Care on Saturday, December 8th at the Houndstooth Pub in Midtown Manhattan.

Their unique cocktail parties with entertainment have attracted countless VIP’s, celebrities, performers and philanthropists to attend their significant charity events in the past.

Tiffany and Bridget’s organization have caught the attention of the media including the Oxygen Network. They are pleased to announce that they are now establishing the red carpet philanthropic experience to families with children by launching Cupcakes That Care. The event allowed families to share a unique charity experience while enjoying top notch entertainment that delighted both parents and kids.

The fundraiser also featured a Holiday Shopping Village with vendors to complete the shopping experience. Nick Tangorra performed and the Nutcracker and The Fitzpatrick Academy of Irish Dance entertained guests and supporters.

A portion of the proceeds were donated to www.stbaldricks.org.

The St. Baldrick’s Foundation mission is committed to funding the most promising research to find cures for childhood cancers and give survivors long and healthy prosperous lives.

Proud Sponsors of the event included Cupcake ala Crem’e, Barefoot Budda House of Graphics Bellina Chocolates, Arbonne, Susan Korwin, Exclusively Poochie by Gale, The Jersey Cookie Girl and The Real Housewives Jewelry.

For more information please visit www.bridgetobrienprandevents.com.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Off-Site Adoptions and Fostering Coordinator; Events Director: Dimitra Molossi-Bennett and Media and Development Manager; Events Manager: Samantha Brody at the Santa Paws Event at Ink48 Hotel in Manhattan.

Animal lovers gathered to support Social Tees, a rescue service for homeless animals, and meet St. Nick at Kimpton’s Fourth Annual Santa Paws event at their Manhattan participating hotel on December 8th and 9th.

Social Tees NYC rehabilitates and places over 3000 dogs, cats, birds, and exotics per year. All dogs and cats for adoption are spayed/neutered, tested, vaccinated, de-wormed, de-flead, de-mited, microchipped, and more. The rescue service is especially known for its “Underdogs and Undercats” program, through which they find homes for many amputees, blind, elderly, and injured animals.

For more information please visit socialteesnyc.org.

Art lovers enjoyed Artist Sonja Eisenberg’s art pieces at the Leonard Tourné Art Gallery located in lower Manhattan.

Leonard Tourné Inc. believes that art improves the quality of life. Beyond aesthetics, art serves as a mode of communication and fosters independent thinking.

The Gallery also believes in nurturing many charities. As a social enterprise, LTI mission is to use art as a tool for education, awareness raising, and social change.

LTI contributes to society in the following ways:

Charity – A percentage of each sale made through LTI is donated to a cause they believe in. They also committed to joining forces with nonprofit organizations to host fundraisers and awareness-raising events.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Owner Javier Tourne and Curator Doug Dechert at the Leonard Tourné Art Gallery about Artist Sonja Eisenberg.

Education – LTI seeks out partnerships with public school teachers to set up outdoor classrooms, where their artists and staff instruct children about both art and environmental protection. LTI donates art supplies to inner-city public schools.

Leadership – The gallery promotes emerging artists in our galleries in Manhattan’s SoHo and Upper East Side in New York and Georgetown in Washington, D.C. They provide other opportunities to help establish and develop an artists’ lifelong career. They encourage many artists to think about the social and environmental impact of their creations.

I had the opportunity to chat with Javier Tourné and Curator Doug Dechert about Artist Sonja Eisenberg and the gallery’s fascinating exhibit of 50 million year old fossils.

If you are an artist, nonprofit, teacher, or other individual interested in collaborating with Leonard Tourné Inc. on any of its philanthropic initiatives, please contact them at info@leonard-tourne.com.

A portion of the proceeds of Sonja Eisenberg’s art works will be donated to American Jewish World Service.

American Jewish World Service was established in Boston on May 1, 1985. Larry Phillips and Larry Simon gathered together with a group of rabbis, Jewish communal leaders, activists, businesspeople, scholars and others to create the first American Jewish organization dedicated to alleviating poverty, hunger and disease among people across the globe.

For more info on how you can donate please visit ajws.org.