Designer Forum New York Annual Event at the Flatotel in Midtown New York And Susan Korwin’s Book Launch at the World Trump Bar

(Long Island, N.Y.) This season The Designer Forum New York, a menswear trade show sponsored by the Custom Tailors and Designers Association, the oldest trade organization in the US, held their annual event at the Flatotel in Midtown Manhattan.

The Custom Tailors and Designers Association’s mission is to coordinate the men’s fashion industry event by gathering together upscale retailers and buyers with designers and distributors of men’s clothing and accessories. The Forum attracts vendors seeking exposure for business with new clientele all under one roof.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews President Caroline Finberg from the Antique Jewel Box and Mitch Gambert from the Mel Gambert Shirt Line at the Designer Forum at the Flatotel in Midtown Manhattan.

Hosting Designer Forum New York at a roomy more affordable venue demonstrates CTDA’s commitment to support vendors of fine menswear. Flatotel provides two options for designers to exhibit their products: a large ballroom with ample walking areas and a designated floor of suites reserved exclusively for the Forum.

“Our goal is to create an exciting show in a relaxing environment where buyers can discover exclusive, stylish products from new menswear designers and manufacturers,” revealed David Eisele Sr., President of CTDA and owner of Davelle Clothiers, a custom-design men’s clothing store in Reston, Virginia.

The Custom Tailors & Designers Association (CTDA) is the oldest trade organization in the United States. CTDA was founded in 1880 in Columbus, Ohio. The organization was established as a venue through which ideas and techniques for design, pattern making, fitting, cutting and tailoring could be collaborated and exchanged.

The CTDA Organization continues to flourish thanks to the demand for high quality customized clothing. This demand thrives on the increase as affluent consumers nationwide seek customization of their high quality men’s garments.

Valued associate members provide goods and services including fabrics, cut-make & trim, tailoring, accessories and tools vital to its members. An accredited educational program was established five years ago and is available to members and those seeking to join the CTDA.

At the event I had the pleasure of interviewing several brands including: Antique Jewel Box/The Caroline Collection, Adrian Jules Ltd. Platinum International Apparel Group, Loch Bespoke, Mel Gambert Custom Shirtmaker and a Long Island textile company, Isles Textile Group.

The Antique Jewel Box/The Caroline Collection Ltd was established in 1968 by Caroine Finberg and resides in Burke, Virginia more information can be found at www.antiquejewelbox.com.

Adrian Jules Ltd., Rochester, NY, was founded in 1964 by Adriano Roberti, master tailor and designer from Brescia, Italy. Adrian Jules Ltd. has been manufacturing high quality hand tailored men’s custom clothing providing “The Best Worn Secret in America” to their upscale celebrity clientele.

Together through the collaboration of Arnald and Peter Roberti, they are expanding by promoting the brand to a select group of the best merchants across the country. I spoke to Managing Director Mike Magliano who expressed the company’s mission. The mission of Platinum International is to be the best value in the men’s clothing industry. Through their years of manufacturing experience producing high quality garments dovetailed with an extensive collection of world-class fabrics, you will discover that Platinum is the best value in the modern made-to-measure men’s clothing industry.

For more information please visit www.thepiag.com.

The mission of Mel Gambert Custom Shirtmaker is to satisfy thousands of clients. The brand offers the finest selection of fabrics, interlinings and trims available and they complement their product with an excellent staff to provide the best in customer service.

Today, Mitchell Gambert shares his parent’s passion for reaching the highest level of excellence in detail to every garment they manufacture. He has dedicated himself to learning from his father. Together they encourage growth and new discovery. Mitch comes with an inherent talent from both his parents and the fresh energy that is essential in achieving the highest level of customer satisfaction and keeping the shirts current with the times.

For more information please visit www.gambertshirts.com.

Lastly I had the pleasure of interviewing Kristen Trager Founder of Isles Textile Group.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Founder Kristine Trager ;from the Isles Textile Group and Michael Magliano at the Platinum International Apparel Group Adrian Jules, Ltd. at the Designer Forum at the Flatotel in Midtown Manhattan.

This Long Island Textile Company, Isles Textile Group Ltd., offers the most extensive and diversified collection of fine British Fabrics to the U.S.A. Their goal is supplying cut lengths and piece goods to the most esteemed Custom Tailors, Designers, Couturier Houses, Specialty Clothiers, and Costume Houses in North America. Presently they are proud members of the oldest continuous trade association in the United States, the Custom Tailors and Designers Association.

Their mission is to provide superior service as well as the finest quality goods. Excellent customer relations are their priority.

Isles Textile Group Ltd. is located at 208 Route 109 Ste. 102 in Farmingdale, Long Island. For more information please visit http://islestextilegroup.com and for more information about the Designer Forum please visit www.ctda.com.

Supporters and New York Socialites attended the launch party for Life Coach, Susan Korwin’s newly released publication, “Simple Strides Toward Positive Change: Lessons from Life Coaching” at the World Trump Bar on January 26th, 2012. The book is based on Ms. Korwin’s years of experience helping people change their lives for the better. Her warm, supportive advice helps readers understand that while change isn’t always easy, it’s always possible. Ms. Korwin focuses on five significant areas that can make a difference in life coaching; Troubleshooting, Creating Peace Within, Conditioning Yourself for Success, Exercise and Eating Right, Beauty and Personal Style. Her publication is now available for purchase on Susan’s website and on Amazon for Kindle.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Susan Korwin about her newly released book Change Your Life for the Better – Read ‘Simple Strides Toward Positive Change: Lessons from Life Coaching’ by Susan Korwin, a New Book on Happier and Healthier Living and national TV Producer Al Guglielmo who has projects in commercial TV and print.

Ms. Korwin reveals, “For many years, people, including total strangers, sought my advice on subjects ranging from style to relationships to exercise and personal wellness. I was always quick to help, whether standing on line at the grocery store or while comforting a friend in a dilemma. I truly believe we all have unique talents that should be shared with others. Once my three sons were older, I decided that all the advice I was giving out would make for a great career choice. I worked as a personal shopper, and found that most of my clients regularly criticized their own appearance, calling themselves fat and ugly. That always amazed me, because there was no basis for it in reality. It was then that I knew that happiness and a fulfilling life weren’t just about the outside. The inside is what needs to be solid if the foundation is to be stable.”

Susan is no stranger to experiencing anxiety, insecurity, feelings of hopelessness and a lot of other negative feelings. She learned through a great deal of hard work that ill habits can be broken and negative thoughts can be reversed. “Who better to empathize than a person who has been there,” expresses Susan Korwin.

As a result of receiving many personal emails and letters of appreciation from her readers and fans she decided to write a book based on her articles on the lessons she learned through life coaching. It was Susan’s way of sharing hard-earned experience with acquaintances including the many friends she’s never met and the friends to meet in the future.

For more information please visit www.susankorwin.com.