El Museo del Barrio Holds its Annual Gala and Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic’s (PPHP) Holds Its Annual East End Benefit

(NEW YORK, NY) El Museo del Barrio held its annual Gala on Wednesday, May 21 at Cipriani 42nd Street in Manhattan. Over five hundred dinner guests were greeted with the signature Cipriani Bellini followed by dinner and welcome remarks from Tony Bechara and Jorge Daniel Veneciano.

Designer, Alejandro Ingelmo was honored with the Artistic Achievement Award presented by Teen Vogue’s Editor in Chief, Amy Astley. Andy Unanue presented Maria Eugenia Maury and Dr. William A. Haseltine with the award named after his father, Joseph A. Unanue Trustee Leadership Award. The high profile event Gala Chair was CuCu Diamantes and the Gala Co-Chairs were Andrés Levin, Anita Durst, Lex Fenwick, and Cathy and Alex López Negrete.

Miss Universe Gabriela Isler El Museo Event

Artist CuCu Diamantes requested friends Ray Smith to do an artist invention and Jessica Sophia Mitrani to do the artistic details which complimented Jerónimo Gaxiola Balsa’s events décor. Gala Chair Cucu Diamantes entertained guests by putting a spin on the elegant evening by bringing original art and sounds to the gala. Ray Smith’s series of wooden candelabras titled “Candelaria” was produced in his studio in Gowanus, Brooklyn. This was the finished first project for his studio since Super-storm Sandy after the studio was destroyed in October 2012. This series of 50 unique sculptures was available at auction at the event.

el museo Cucu Diamantes, Maria Eugenia Maury

This year’s Gala featured a memorable performance by Gala Chair CuCu Diamantes. Co-Chair Andrés produced the Gala’s entertainment. The event included a special reunion performance by Yerba Buena, the Grammy nominated Latin fusion band which Andrés and CuCu established. The opening performance was by The Pedrito Martínez Group. “This was an evening of great pride for Latins and an evening of great interest to non-Latins; we couldn’t possibly imagine a better moment for our band to make a special reunion appearance, the first in five years— it was special. The gala was like no other with dancing till the wee hours,” revealed CuCu Diamantes. CuCu Diamantes performed with her band and with Levin’s reuniting their band ” yerba buena” – and debuted her new song “Pecados de Picasso” (sins of Picasso) in collaboration with artist Ray Smith. The event’s décor and entertainment were both inspired by Pablo Picasso; the night was led by a group of music and visual artists donating their time to celebrate a museum that supports the El Museo community.

Notable guests who attended included: Susan Sarandon, Gabriela Isler Miss Universe®, Jeisa Chiminazzo, Kiara Kabukurub, Grace Mahary, Ambassador Sandra Fuentes-Berain, Francois Payard, Jessica Joffe, Amy Astley, Carlos Campos, Ray Smith, & Mark Seliger.

Patrons who attended included: Tony Bechara (Chair of El Museo’s Board), Yaz and Valentin Hernández, Gaily and John Beinecke, Perla Capriles, Michael García, Francisco X. Gonzalez and Jeannette M. Baez, Frank Burgel and America Gonzalez, Mr. and Mrs. John S. Heimann, Warren James, Michael Kaiser, Alexandra Lebenthal and Jeremy Diamond, Galerie Lelong, Leslie Dumont and Fred Levin, Mary and Larry McCaffrey, Laura and Richard Parsons, Leticia and Rick Presutti, Tracey and Phillip Riese, Norma and David Smith, Carmen Ana Unanue and Marie and Andy Unanue.

For more information please visit http://www.elmuseo.org