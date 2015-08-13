Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons Celebrates GET WILD Summer Gala

LONG ISLAND, NY – The Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center of the Hamptons celebrated another fabulous year of rehabilitating and successfully releasing animals back into the wild across Long Island with its annual GET WILD Summer Gala. The event was hosted by the Marder family at the Silas Marder Gallery in Bridgehampton, NY on Saturday, August 8, 2015 and honored artists April Gornik & Eric Fischl, Amy Sullivan and Real Estate Broker Susan Penzner.

Guests enjoyed live music along with cocktails, light fare and a silent auction. I was happy to sit down with Executive Director and Founder Ginnie Frati.

Evelyn Alexander Animal Rescue Center Founder Ginnie Frati and Cognac Wellerlane. Photo by Michael Wellbrock.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews President of the Board of Directors James Hunter, Founder Ginnie Frati, Agena Rigdon and Animal Advocate Jill Rappaport at Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center Get Wild Charity Cocktail Reception in the Hamptons

Welcome back darlngs, I am Cognac Wellerlane and I am here at the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Animal Rescue Center Cocktail Benefit. I am here with this very very lovely lady who is a big supporter of this event. Introduce yourself to the camera

Ginnie: I am Ginnie Frati, the Executive Director and Founder of the Wildlife Rescue Center.

So you are the founder?

Ginnie: Yes

The founder or co-founder?

Ginnie: It was my idea then I had Jim help me as well.

Tell my audience the history of why this was established and how you went about actually establishing this organization.

Ginnie: It was difficult because we knew that animals were getting injured, wild animals. There were outlets to take care of dogs and cats but no outlets to take care of wild life.

You are right, there are so many domestic shelters on Long Island. My friends run Little Shelter in Huntington. Like you said there are so many animal shelters for dogs and cats but nothing for the wild animals.

Ginne: Nothing for the wild animals until you go into Nassau County then there is one there. It was something that was really needed in Suffolk County and we saw that and felt sorry for these animals that weren’t getting any help so we set about getting the license….the federal and state license, finding a piece of property that we rent from the Suffolk County Park and made it into a wildlife hospital.

How many wildlife animals co-exist here in the Hamptons and the East End?

Ginnie: There are many, many species, thousands of species!

That many!

Ginnie: Some more common than others. There are species that you don’t see very much like the Wipper Wool. You hardly ever see any more out here. The Eastern Meadow Lark but you know they are out here. There not as common as the gulls and robins and blue jays but there out here too! There numbers are declining drastically.

Really, and it’s because of us?

Ginnie: Well the habitat destruction is the number one key. There is no place left for them to go to nest and some of them are territorial. They only nest one every mile so the nest areas are getting less and less for a lot of species.

That is so unfortunate to hear that because I love animals. I really do! Where I live there is the Cardinal. That is my favorite bird. Whenever I see the Cardinal I just stare at it. I think it is the most beautiful bird there is! Don’t you agree?

Ginnie: I do and I think it is a sign of very good luck too!

Yes! Every time I see a red Cardinal I think I am going to be lucky! You are doing a very wonderful job and I am sure you are a very lucky person because God loves you because of what you have done for the animals.

Ginnie: Thank you very much.

What are your plans? What would you like to happen for this organization?

Ginnie: I like to see the organization be self sufficient and not have to worry about an operating budget. We do work with a lot of volunteers but we do have to have a staff. We also work on holidays and volunteers don’t want to come out so we do have staff too. Veterinary cost, medicine, food….I would like to see it run very very smoothly.

I am sure that will happen. Do you have any specific goal for this year?

Ginnie: This year I think……we already did a lot this year. We got a flight conditioning cage. I would like to see us get a diving board complex done.

Wow! That sounds interesting.

Ginnie: Ocean birds, they need a big tub of water. I would like to see that done this year.

That is the number one thing you have to get accomplished! I want you to tell my audience where they can go to find out more information. What is the website?

Ginnie: It’s www.wildliferescuecenter.org. There is lots of information on how you can help an animal when you see it in distress.

Evelyn Alexander Jill Rappaport and TV Host Cognac Wellerlane pose for a photo-op. Photo by Michael Wellbrock.

Evelyn Alexander Lucia Hwong Gordon and Jean Shafiroff pose for a photo-op. Photo by Michael Wellbrock.

Estelle Alexander was born 1910, married to Jack Alexander, and had one child, Leslie Alexander. Estelle went by Evelyn. She was an artist and a great singer and always loved animals. In response to a generous endowment presented to the Wildlife Rescue Center by Mr. Leslie Alexander in early 2011, the Wildlife Rescue Center became the Evelyn Alexander Wildlife Rescue Center in honor of Mr. Alexander’s mother.