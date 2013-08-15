ArtSouthampton by Art Miami, First Annual Harvey Manes Peace Prize Gala; Southampton Summer Party

(Long Island, N.Y.) A torrential rain storm and one of the worst East End traffic jams in recent memory proved no match for the most anticipated art event of the season, the second edition of Art Southampton, showcased by Art Miami. The invitation-only preview reception of the premier contemporary and modern art fair in the Hamptons, benefiting Southampton Hospital, drew over 4,200 art enthusiasts and international collectors over the course of Thursday evening.

The event this year expanded to over 90 exhibitors, Art Southampton dramatically increased its art audience while continuing to offer the highest quality of 20th- and 21st-century pieces of art, as well as important emerging artists.

Guests, VIP’s and media arrived at the massive 100,000-square-foot pavilion. The entrance of a sculpture garden was designed by LaGuardia Design with the assistance of Marder’s Nursery. Artists featured included Albert Paley presented by Gerald Peters Gallery; Alexandre Arrechea from Magnan Metz Gallery; and Dietrich Klinge of Galerie Terminus.

Visitors were intrigued by cutting-edge automotive artistry from Maserati North America showcasing their latest high-caliber automobiles, the Ghibli sports sedan and the all-new full-sized Quattroporte.

Art enthusiasts and collectors enjoyed Perrier-Jouët champagne and hors d’oeuvres from the Southampton Social Club while admiring the stunning display of precious jewels exhibited by sponsor Graff Diamonds.

A-listers included: Jean Shafiroff; Dr. Bruce Horten; Ron Ristow; Cynthia and Matthew Mark; Sandra and Stanford Warshawsky, Rolf Heitmeyer, former Ambassador Earle I. Mack and wife Carol; Karl Emil Willers, newly appointed head of the Nassau Country Museum of Art; and Theodore and Ruth Baum.

The glittering crowd also included: famed Model and Richard Avedon Muse China Machado, Playwright Joe Pintauro, Cole Rumbough, Kate Edmonds, artist Paton Miller, Sara Herbert Galloway and Barry Klarberg, Laura and John Wynne, Gregory D’Elia, Zita Davisson, Alexandra Fairweather, Andrea Gurvitz, Jeanette Hecktoen, Cherie Kaufman and Bill Sclight, Dr. Matt Kaufman, Gary Lawrance, Howard Rosen, Brenda Simmons, Max Teicher, Ann Thomas, Howard Teich, Mayor Mark Epley, Steve Bernstein, President of Southampton Hospital Foundation; Robert Chaloner, President and CEO of Southampton Hospital; and Henri Barguirdjian, President and CEO of Graff Diamonds.

For more information please visit www.art-southampton.com.

Guests gathered at the First Annual Harvey Mane Peace Prize Gala in West Hampton Beach, New York. The fundraiser was hosted by C. C. Carr and Dr. Harvey Manes.

New York Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Harvey Manes founded the Manes-American Peace Prize for those active in the areas of health, education, and welfare, including community safety, fighting poverty and helping undeserved individuals rise to their fullest potential.

Dr. Manes contributed $1 million for starting the fund and has recognized many notable award winners, including: Clark Botanic Garden Crime Stoppers of Suffolk County, N.Y.Guardian Angels, Hope for the Future Ministries, Jewish Museum of New York, Shaman David Cloud, Woodstock Film Festival, and Woodstock Museum. Recent nominees include: President Bill Clinton, Mia Farrow, Angelia Jolie and Yoko Ono.

A committee of three important individuals choose the Peace Prize winners. If interested devoted individuals can apply directly or be nominated by a third party. An outstanding winner can be chosen by the committee without a formal application.

This year the Peace Prize “Ambassador Award” was presented to Kim DePaola, star of the Bravo hit series, “The Housewives of New Jersey,” better known to her television fans as Kim D, Kim DePaola was recognized as an “Ambassador for Peace” thanks to her many charitable endeavors and support of the Manes-American Peace Prize.

George Schwertl of Lloyd Harbor, N.Y. was presented an award for his generous support to the Suffolk Police Crime Stoppers gun buyback program. Curtis Sliwa and the Guardian Angels was also presented an award for countless hours keeping communities safe and setting a great example to youth and troubled youngsters.

For more information please visit www.manesamericanpeaceprize.com.

A collaboration of fashion designers, artists, jewelry designers and celebrity photographers participated in a fun Art and Fashion For the Environment benefiting Group East End at the Water Mill Square in the Hamptons.

Group for the East End protects and restores the environment of eastern Long Island, New York through education, citizen action, and professional advocacy. The organization’s mission is to inspire people to embrace a conservation ethic.

The organization was founded in Bridgehampton in 1972 in the hopes to serve as a community advocate for conservation. The Group employs a full-time staff of professional planners, natural resource specialists and environmental educators that bring over 100 years of collective land use, education, and public advocacy experience to the local community.

For many years the Group has developed a reputation for achieving lasting conservation success with the support of broad-based civic, business, and elected constituencies.

Please see their Advocacy and Education pages to find out more about our work in the community. For more information please visit www.groupfortheeastend.org.

Supporters at the event included Fashion Designer Luberry from www.Luberry.com, Jewelry Designer Helena Mykhaylova from Blesk Jewelry, www.bleskjewelry.com, BIBA NY, Julie Brown, Michelle Farmer, Bjorn Benglsson and Sofie Bly. Guests also enjoyed photography from world renowned Vital Aigalow www.vitalphoto.com and Rose Hartman presented by The Artists Company, blog.theartistscompany.com, a multi media and advertising company.

The Water Mill Square is owned by Real Estate Manager Ben Rinzler. For more information about the Water Mill Square please visit their Facebook page at Facebook.com/WaterMillSquare.

Glittering Socialites and enthusiastic philanthropists gathered to support the 55th Annual Southampton Summer Party at the Art Southampton Pavilion in Southampton. The annual event is one of the premiere events of the social scene in the Hamptons during the summer season.

News Anchor and TV Broadcaster Chuck Scarborough served as emcee during the annual gala benefiting the Southampton Hospital’s Jenny and John Paulson Emergency Department and the new Audrey and Martin Gruss Heart and Stroke Center which is vital in the 21st Century.

Audrey and Martin Gruss donated 5 million dollars to the Southampton Hospital in an attempt to further expand the hospital’s services and professional health care.

Since 1909, Southampton Hospital has provided the best health care in a compassionate environment.

Through their multidisciplinary approach to healthcare, Southampton Hospital provides access to a wide variety of medical specialties for a full range of clinical services. This unique team approach brings together the work of doctors, nurses and other care providers across multiple specialties to ensure that individual patients receive comprehensive, personalized care at any of their locations.

To contribute please visit www.southamptonhospital.org.