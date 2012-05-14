1st Annual Giving is Glamorous Charity Event; Firefighter Runs For Bright Pink Organization

(Long Island, N.Y.) Giving and glamorous guests attended and supported the very first annual Giving is Glamorous Beauty and Charity event on May 3rd at the very chic Midtown Loft & Terrace located at 267 Fifth Avenue in Manhattan.

This beauty benefit was organized to benefit brave survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking by City Girl Beauty Project (CGBP). The glamorous guest lists included over 200 community leaders within the New York philanthropic society.

The event was hosted by the very glamorous TV Personality Tanika Ray. Tanika is known for her charming on-air banter. Ms. Ray has been hosting for over ten years. Her credits include Tyler Perry’s Good Deeds red carpet premier, the Essence 5th Annual Black Women in Hollywood red carpet celebration and HGTV’s Design Star. Tanika is also a contributor to the Today Show, Showbiz Tonight, Larry King Live, Joy Behar Show, EXTRA and VH1.

Supporters were touched and inspired as Giving Is Glamorous honoring surviving guest speakers promised to focus on heroic women for their bravery and ability to take negative circumstances and turn them into positive learning experiences.

The glamorous charity event was sponsored by: Violence Intervention Program (VIP), Celebrity Chef: Chris Nirschel, 311 Graphics, The NY Film Exposure Network, Lifestyle+Charity Magazine, Yagolicious Cosmetics, Mrs. Suffolk County NY Michele Herger, Cherry Girls, Champagne for Life, and Cognac Ferrand’s Plantation Rum and Rayuela NYC.

Sophisticated guests and members of the press enjoyed live music, fine wine, specialty cocktails, exotic hors d’oeuvres, a silent auction, mini-makeovers, complimentary gift bags for VIP guests and lots of tender loving care.

The organization was founded in 2010 by Andrea D. Charles. City Girl Beauty Project (CGPB) is a non-profit organization whose mission is to inspire and acknowledge heroism among survivors of domestic violence and human trafficking in the most beautiful, glamorous and honorable way possible. At CGBP, though life may unfortunate circumstances, CGPB can still move ahead to inspire and celebrate the true beauty of life. Ms. Andrea D. Charles featured by ComplexD Magazine UK as a “heroic beauty” in their “Women of Strength” issue, is a sought after beauty expert and cosmetic artist based in Manhattan where she has painted the faces of famous personalities including: Star Jones, Gabriel Union, Tyra Banks, Sean Combs, Bill Cosby, Tanika Ray, and Demi Moore. Through hosting Giving is Glamorous and various philanthropic projects, Andrea hopes to empower women around the globe.

For more information about City Girl Beauty Project, please visit www.citygirlbeautyproject.org.

NYC Fireman, Rick Galvin participated in a run to fight for women cancers. Following the afternoon event supporters celebrated his successful run and raised funds and awareness for women’s cancers. Proceeds benefited the Bright Pink Organization as contributors donated to a silent auction.

Guests were entertained by a fashion show hosted by Gossip Meets Couture Leigh J Merril featuring designers, Aura Taylor, Wickett Ophelia, Tanni XU and Leslie Hazel.

New York City celebrities that attended included Rick Galvin (NYC Fireman, host) Leigh J Merrill (Host of Gossip Meets Couture), Fashion Designers Aura Taylor and Wickett Ophelia, Actress Amy Hargreaves from the Hit TV Show “Homeland” and Actress Julianna Piechovski from ABC-TV “Don’t Trust the B in Apartment 23.”

Bright Pink is a national non-profit organization that provides education and support to young women who are at high risk for breast and ovarian cancer. We arm young women with knowledge, options and a great attitude, and offer companionship and empathy during their journey. We empower them to take control of their breast and ovarian health and in turn, grant them the freedom and peace of mind to live a beautiful and fulfilling life.

For more information please visit brightpink.org.