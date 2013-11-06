Sixth Annual Little Shelter Halloween Costume Ball, Royalton Halloween Party Hosted by Keith Collins and Jason Christopher Peters Masquerade Fashion Show

(Long Island, N.Y.) Halloween is a special time of year for children as well as adults. Halloween or Hallowe’en also known as All Hallows’ Eve, is a yearly celebration observed in many countries on October 31st, the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows’ Day.

Now more than ever Halloween has become a big celebration around New York City with the Halloween Village Parade.

This year they celebrated their 40th anniversary with hundreds of puppets, fifty-three bands of a variety of unusual types of music, dancers and artists. Thousands of other New Yorkers attended the famous parade in costumes of their own creation.

Their was also a variety of celebrity parties and charity events including Heidi Klum’s Party and Bette Midler’s Hulaween Event that take place ever year. I also joined in and attended some wonderful charity and celebrity events during Halloween.

Animal and pet lovers enjoyed an evening of cocktails, dinner, silent auction and dancing at the Sixth Annual Little Shelter Halloween Costume Ball hosted by Chateau La Mer in Lindenhurst, New York.

Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center is a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter nestled on six wooded acres in Huntington, Long Island. Little Shelter has been dedicated to saving abandoned dogs and cats and placing them into loving homes since 1927. Age, physical condition, and socialization issues are never criteria for rescuing a dog or cat whose life is in jeopardy. Through rescue from kill facilities, rehabilitation of sick and un-socialized pets, and a 100% spay/neuter program, Little Shelter hopes to end pet overpopulation and place all dogs and cats in loving homes. All Little Shelter pets receive the highest quality medical care and are spayed/neutered before adoption. Every potential adopter is interviewed and thoroughly screened to ensure the best quality homes. Included on the grounds is Sheltervale Pet Cemetery, which has been the final resting place for companion animals for more than 80 years. Little Shelter Animal Rescue has won Best of Long Island four straight years from 2010 through 2013 for Best Animal Shelter/Rescue!

Little Shelter is also a part of the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC Animals. Little Shelter is the only shelter not located in New York City to be included in the alliance and as a member Little Shelter is regularly called upon by the city’s municipal shelters to take their dogs and cats in need of rehabilitation.

For more information please visit www.littleshelter.com.

On Halloween Night Ghouls, Goblins and Ghosts attended a Halloween Night Event hosted by Keith Collins and Celebrity Photographer Steve Mack. A-listers that attended the event included Former Yankee Billy Sample, Recording Artist Kim Cameron, WABC-TV Eyewitness News Correspondent N.J. Burkett, Designer Esther Nash, Naked Cowgirl Cindy Fox and Author Mark Bego.

Afterwards I attended a fabulous Masquerade Fashion Show Gala presented by Fashion Designer Jason Christopher Peters at Holy Apostles Church Ballroom in Chelsea Manhattan.

The event was created to benefit Freedomladder.com in hopes of stopping child sex slave trafficking. The event was hosted by philanthropist and award winning actress Qurrat Ann Kadwani. The event also featured artwork and art presentations by Tobin Eason (BalletNext, American Ballet Theatre). Guests and supporters enjoyed free gifts and beauty masks from Grand Central Beauty and Elucid Fashion Magazine. Music by DJ J Hooks!

Freedom Ladder uses popular vehicles of education and entertainment, such as comic books, to educate at-risk children about the danger of sex trafficking and empower them to protect themselves and live lives of courage, power, and inspiration.

The Halloween Fashion Gala also featured and was sponsored by Art Shows by BarraVision (www.rebeccabarra.com), Jimmy Aponte (instagram.com/jimmyaponte), Jessica Glick Photography (www.jessicaglick.com), Gylliayn Art (www.thegmedia.com), Lindsay Risk (www.rosybleu.com), and Devon Morgan.

The highlight of the evening featured a Fashion show by Designer Jason Christopher Peters. Regarded as the ‘future of fashion’ by Teen People, Genre, Bleu Magazine and a multitude of respected publications around the world, former model turned designer Jason Christopher Peters is already a rising fashion icon. His newly developed couture brand has finally arrived and hit the fashion scene.

Peters collections have been featured in covers, tear sheets and articles for magazines such as PEOPLE, Cosmopolitan, Star, Us Weekly, Teen People, Sister to Sister, Face On, Beautiful Girl, Style 101, and many more.

Peters dazzling designs can be seen on the likes of many A-listers including Recording Artist Omarion, DJ Quest, Phaedra Parks of Atlanta Housewives, Janice Combs, Brandy, Kat Deluna, and Jersey Shores- Sammie Sweetheart.

His collections have also graced television, on such networks as Fox’s American Idol, MTV, ABC and more! For more info visit www.jasonchristopherpeters.com Twitter: @JasonCPeters.