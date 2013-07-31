5th Annual Pride In The Hamptons, 21st Annual Hamptons Tea Dance, ‘ROCK THE DOCK’ Bay Street Benefit

(Long Island, N.Y.) LGBT Supporters gathered for cocktails, hors d’oeuvres and a silent auction at the Fifth Annual Pride In The Hamptons event.

The gala was organized to benefit Live Out Loud, a non-profit organization devoted to empowering and inspiring LGBTQ youngsters by connecting them with successful LGBT role models in their community.

Live Out Loud’s mission is to empower, energize and enable Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender Youth to live out their dreams by celebrating the richness and diversity of shared experience. It also addresses the visibility of role models and the dissemination of information.

The fundraiser took place at Real Estate Professional Bruce T. Sloane in East Hampton. The organization was founded on the East Coast by Leo Preziosi, Jr.. This non-profit organization is built on a singular premise — to inspire Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender youth to live proud. The inspiration came from a Metro Source article titled, “The Gun in the Closet.” The article discussed two high school students who committed suicide because of societal bullying. Preziosi dedicated himself to helping young adults connect to role models and leaders in the community. Many years later, nine and still counting, Live Out Loud continues to bring innovative programming throughout the tri-state area. Since its inception, Live Out Loud has had the opportunity to bring over 500 LGBT role models to NY tri-state area high schools and universities, involving renowned panelists from every walk of life. From spiritual leaders to fashion designers to corporate powerhouse and grass-roots activists, Live Out Loud speakers have inspired thousands of lives.

A-listers that attended to show their support included Playwright Edward Albee and Textile Designer and Longhouse Reserve Founder Jack Lenor Larsen.

ArtHamptons has returned and better than ever in its sixth Hampton Season.

This year ArtHampton featured Seventy-five prominent galleries from ten different nations. The much anticipated event among art enthusiasts took place from July 11th through July 14th with a fabulous VIP Opening Preview Party on July 11 benefiting Guild Hall.

The event featured “Forty Feet of Fashion—Larry Rivers: A Public Exhibition” that was on view, courtesy of Tibor De Nagy Gallery as attendees walked between the legs of the artists’ most famous sculptures at the pavilion entrance. On Sunday July 13 David Joel, Executive Director of the Larry Rivers Foundation, discussed the life and times of the late Southampton-based Larry Rivers.

On Opening night my crew and I was invited to HC&G Artists & Collectors VIP Party. The event was hosted by HC&G (Hamptons Cottages & Gardens) celebrating Opening Preview night of ArtHamptons. Invited guests gathered with HC&G’s editors, VIPs, artists and influencers to kick off the ultimate art event of the season.

CEO, Publication Director Marianne Howatson discussed the benefits of living in the Hamptons, a tranquil place for lovely homes, cottages and gardens.

For more information please visit www.cottages-gardens.com.

During the much anticipated evening I interviewed many artists including legendary African American painter, sculptor and activist Faith Ringgold.

Ms. Ringgold was this year’s recipient of the 2013 Lifetime Achievement Award.

After receiving the award Ms. Ringgold she discussed her art, vision, philosophy and longtime activism. The artist is well known for her painted story quilts, which blurs the line between “high art” and “craft” by combining painting, quilted fabric, and storytelling – which date back to the 1960’s. She also discussed her experiences with her written and illustrated books originating with Tar Beach in 1991. Guests and VIPs mingled with the Hamptons elite collectors while enjoying cocktails. The event was hosted by the Houston Museum of African American Culture, with support from Harold Ford, Sr. and Leonard Jones.

For more information please visit Arthampton.com.

The Empire State Pride Agenda’s celebrated the 21st Annual Hamptons Tea Dance is a fun way to support their work to win equality and justice for lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender New Yorkers.

Guests enjoyed hot dogs, ice cream, cocktails and dancing to nostalgic disco tunes to the beat of DJ Lady Bunny.

During our interview NYC Speaker of City Council Christine Quinn discussed her campaign for the upcoming election for New York Mayor.

As the director of the Gay & Lesbian Anti-Violence Project, Chris worked closely with the NYPD against hate crimes. Since 1999, Chris has served Manhattan’s lower west side in the City Council.

The Empire State Pride Agenda is New York’s statewide lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender (LGBT) civil rights and advocacy group. Their mission is to win equality and justice for LGBT New Yorkers and their friends and families.

For more information please visit www.prideagenda.org.

Guests gathered at the annual ‘ROCK THE DOCK’ Bay Street Benefit Bash on Saturday, July 20, 2013. The gala was hosted by Television Actress and Entrepreneur Susan Lucci.

As the most famous face in daytime television history, Susan Lucci has held audiences captivated for thirty-five years as the sexy, sassy, beautiful “woman you love to hate,” Erica Kane on ABC-TV’s “All My Children.” In May 1999 she won the Emmy Award for “Best Actress,” which was a historic moment not only for Lucci but for all of television. Ms. Lucci received a Star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame on January 28, 2005 and was inducted into the Broadcasting Hall of Fame in 2006. Susan Lucci has also been named as one of E! Entertainment’s “Top Entertainers of the Year” as well as one of Barbara Walters’ “Ten Most Fascinating People.” VH-1 has also named Lucci one of its”200 Top Icons of all Time.”

Susan Lucci is the host and narrator of Investigation Discovery’s “Deadly Affairs,” which premiered in the Autumn of 2012 and was the second highest series debut in network history. The show was renewed for a second season scheduled for the summer of 2013. Ms. Lucci is now starring in the new series, “Devious Maids,” created by Marc Cherry, who also created the hit series, Desperate Housewives.

The Summer Benefit Bash is Bay Street’s most important fundraising event of the year. Funds raised from the Gala support Bay Street’s yearlong programming including the Summer Mainstage productions. The program for this year includes the current production of LEND ME A TENOR, THE MYSTERY OF IRMA VEP, July 2-28, and A FUNNY THING HAPPENED ON THE WAY TO THE FORUM, Aug. 6-Sept.1, as well as Educational Outreach Initiatives including Literature Live, Summer College Internships and Theatre Camps and Classes for children.

The Bay Street Theatre is a not-for-profit 299-seat professional regional theatre situated on Long Wharf, in Sag Harbor, NY, and founded in 1991.

Bay Street Theatre is a not-for-profit regional theater presenting new, classic and contemporary works, with a commitment to challenging and entertaining their diverse community year round. This commitment extends to innovative educational programs that highlight the power of live theater. It is their mission to be an artistic haven for an extended family of artists and audience, while continuing to provide a gathering place to share in the unique collective theatrical experience.

For more information please visit www.baystreet.org.