Midsummer Night Drinks Gala, Rosalind Brenner Artwork; 16th Annual Heart of The Hamptons

(Long Island, N.Y.) God’s Love We Deliver held its annual Midsummer Night Drinks gala on June 16th. This year the organization celebrated its 12th year with many supporters. Midsummer Night Drinks has flourished to be one of the most anticipated events of the Hamptons summer season.

Midsummer Night Drinks marks one of the four “signature” events that the organization holds during the course of the year. It is also the only event that is held in the Hamptons.

The fundraiser was held at the perfectly manicured landscaped Woodhouse Park, the home of Tony Ingrao and Randy Kemper in East Hampton.

The organization hosts four “Signature” charity events throughout the year: Midsummer Night Drinks, Authors In Kind, Golden Heart Awards, and the Race to Deliver. God’s Love We Deliver events are an important part of their continuing efforts and mission in raising funds in donating nearly 20% of the operating revenue that allows the organization to provide the services that are much needed.

A-listers that attended the event included: Donny Deutsch, Tamara Tunie, Gregory Generet, Alexandra Cohen, Aviva and Reid Drescher, Margaret Russell, Scott Bruckner, Jonah Disend, Alan Rogers, Jon & Rebecca Bond, Dennis Basso, Jon Gilman & Brad Learmonth, Bill & Jessica Koenigsberg, Mark Lanspa, Mark Moskowitz & Yuval Hadadi, Jeff Pfeifle, Robby Browne, Ford Huniford, Bruce Horten & Aaron Lieber, Peter Huffine, Gerald Madigan & Richard Pipia, Steve Markov & Jeff Meleski, Laura Michalchshyn, Lisa Sherman and Vicente Wolf.

Abstract Artist Rosalind Brenner exhibited her artwork at Ashawagh Hall Springs in East Hampton on June 16th to an overwhelming crowd of art enthusiasts.

Rosalind Brenner is owner and president of Manor Art Glass Studio in East Hampton, New York. Her abstract artwork and unique designs have won her continuous commissions. Some of her art includes new work, restorations in ecclesiastic settings and department stores throughout the country. Her art glass is displayed in landmark constructions in Manhattan including the Chrysler Building, The New School, Nordstrom and Neiman Marcus. Her paintings and art glass are seen in art collectors’ homes throughout the country.

Rosalind has painted on glass and created gouache presentations for her stained glass since the inception of her studio in 1972. Ms. Brenner has been influenced and inspired by two mentors, Benoit Gilsoul and Robert Cariola, both have shared their knowledge of glass art and painting with her and she had a three-year apprenticeship at The Greenland Studio in New York City. There she worked on the restoration of stained glass from the Cloisters and the Metropolitan Museum.

In 1992 Rosalind began experimenting in collages with paints in watercolors, oils and acrylics.

Ms. Brenner’s art pushes the limits and thinks out of the box with her unusual paintings into the realm of the contemporary by blending her own re-purposed artwork and materials and experimenting with techniques to explore concepts and ideas. Her work is a blending of fusion of the observed and the purely imaginative. She enjoys painting inner landscapes ranging from luminous and evocative abstraction to forms from nature. She also enjoys creating art with various subjects including women, calligraphy, figures, creatures and music. Her stained glass background is evident in her use of hues, line and shape. Rosalind received her MFA in poetry from Sarah Lawrence College and often begins a visual work with a verbal concept drawn onto the support that becomes partially obscured as the image emerges.

Ms. Brenner recently published a book of poetry incorporating her art images.

Her painting awards include:

First prize and publication of “Possibilities” painting: “2009 Sarah Lawrence College Commencement” — ticket, invitation and program.

Selected one woman shows:

The Unitarian Gallery, Plandome, NY; Estia, Amagansett, NY; The Great Neck Arts Center, Great Neck, NY; Gallery Eclectic, Southampton, NY.

Selected group shows:

Deborah Davis Fine Art, Hudson, New York; Prudential, Amagansett, NY; The Women’s Show, East Hampton, NY; the Hector deCordova Gallery, Greenport, NY; Gone Local, Amagansett, NY; Now and Then Gallery, Great Neck, NY; Rebecca Cooper Gallery, Sag Harbor, NY; National Art League, Douglaston, NY, where she won first prize for collage.

Selected poetry publications:

Poetrybay, Long Island Sounds, Southampton Review, The Cortland Review, Walt’s Corner in The Long-Islander.

Selected awards for writing:

New Millennium National Poetry Contest-honorable mention, 2008; New Millennium National Essay Contest-honorable mention, 2008; The North Sea Poetry Scene-2nd. prize, 2006

This past weekend Hamptonites enjoyed the 16th Annual Heart in the Hamptons Ball. This year the honorees included Distinguished Service Award recipient Jeffrey W. Moses M.D. Professor of Medicine at Columbia University College of Physician and Distinguished Heart Health Achievement Award recipient Registered Dietitian Layne Lieberman-Liehelson.

Dr. Moses is an internationally recognized intervention cardiologist and has performed more than 15,000 interventional procedures. He has authored over six hundred publications and has served as lead investigator for numerous national and international clinical studies that have demonstrated the effective and safety of coronary stent placement.

Ms. Lieberman-Liebelson has been a driving force behind the annual Heart of the Hamptons Ball since its inception. As a continued logistics chair, heart-healthy menu consultant, spokesperson, board member and food writer, Layne is a leader and innovator the health food industry.

This year’s Event Chair was Kevin O’Connor President and CEO of the Bridgehampton National Bank. Bill Hemmer, Co-Anchor of Fox News Channel (FNC) “American’s Newsroom was the Master of Ceremonies for this year’s Annual Heart of the Hamptons Ball.

The American Heart Association’s mission is to build healthier lives by freeing every individual of cardiovascular diseases and stroke.

