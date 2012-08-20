Southampton’s “The Wiz” Gem LI Cover Party and “Dressing for the Night Performing Arts Center

Hampton Happenings: Savanna’s Restaurant, Southampton’s “The Wiz,” Gem LI Cover Party and “Dressing for the Night,” the second annual gala benefit for the Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County at the Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, New York

(Long Island, N.Y.) Southampton diners can now enjoy a fabulous new menu at Savanna’s Restaurant on Elm Street in Southampton, New York. This Hampton eatery took the advice of their loyal patrons and presented a facelift on their already existing menu. When dining at Savanna’s one can expect tasty exotic entrees and sexy signature cocktails like Watermelon Martini and for dinner, Lobster Carbonara.

Appetizers include Shrimp Cocktail in a white sauce and Tuna Tartare freshly prepared and delicious upon arriving to your table.

Savanna’s mission is to create exceptional fresh dishes and serve it flawlessly in inviting surroundings. Savanna’s is one of the top restaurants in town where restaurants are fast and fleeting. Many eateries come in and out of vogue over the course of a holiday weekend.

The ambiance is relaxed and serene. The dining room itself is elegant and formal. French doors open out to the patio and rose garden, permitting graceful outdoor dining on summer nights under the pillared pavilion. Diners sit under a cascade of ceiling fans gently moving the petals of the sunflowers adorning the tables. In the evenings the restaurant is softly lit with flickering white candles illuminating the creamy wainscoted walls. The beautiful mirror backed antique bar is stocked with aged spirits and an extensive collection of fine wines. There is a timeless historic style underlying the unique dining experience of Savanna’s Restaurant where diners can enjoy a nostalgic feeling when women wore cool, long white dresses with straw hats and gentlemen were dressed in linen suits.

Elegant, timeless, classic and superb cuisine. That is how I describe this wonderful Hampton’s eatery.

Later Accessories Designer Yelena Fuerman stopped by the restaurant to chat about her new endeavor, starting a jeweled embellished shoe line.

Faced with every woman’s dilemma on finding the perfect ensemble for day and evening prompted Yelena’s decision to establish Yelena NY. Her brand was launched comprised of the newest custom sandal designs and accessories. The overall philosophy is to showcase a unique mix of fashion products from popular European designers yet unknown in the United States. The merchandise selection presented by Yelena NY offers both luxury high-end footwear such as python pumps and casual yet elegant pieces as well as bold rain boots and classic flats.

In May 2011, the first collection of Yelena NY was established and was branded “From Capri to the Carlyle.” For the first time New York fashion consumers were introduced to one-of-a-kind handmade sandals and jewelry from the Island of Capri, sumptuously encrusted with Swarovski crystals. True design collaboration between the Designer Yelena and Italian footwear companies!

On August 11th Hamptonites enjoyed “The Wiz” at Southampton Intermediate School in Southampton, New York.

Tramar Pettaway, Founder and Executive Director of the Hamptons for the Arts Foundation, established the organization in an effort to raise funds to produce theater spectacular musical productions like THE WIZ and DREAMGIRLS for Hampton’s audiences.

This new production was based on the performance of the Tony Award-winning musical “The Wiz.” The original musical debuted to much acclaim on Broadway in 1975 before being adapted into a film starring Michael Jackson and Diana Ross.

Afterwards the play will be going on tour throughout the country.

Tramar Pettaway was born and raised on Long Island before embarking on a musical career. Mr. Pettaway began appearing in many school musicals before professional appearances on the stage.

Tramar has shared the stage with many local and national artists including Apollo winner Dylan Jenet Collins, Apollo winner Tiffany Obi, Actress/Singer Dhonna Harris Goodale, and Singer/Rapper Lem Payne. Most recently Tramar performed with Metro Opera Singer Earl Huie and Jazz Vocalist Laura Mann.

After appearing on the cover of “Southampton Press” in July 2009 his career took off. He has always revealed to everyone “I am blessed to have such a supportive family when it comes to me singing.”

Long Islanders enjoyed a night of networking at the Gem LI Magazine Cover Party in Bay Shore, Long Island.

Guest enjoyed Cocktails – Food – Raffles – Give-A-Ways on Friday August 17th, 2012 from 7:00pm until 11:00pm at the BMW of Bay Shore, New York. A special appearance was made by former Realty TV Star Jill Zarin from Bravo Network “The Real Housewives of New York” who is currently on the cover of the most recent issue of Gem LI Magazine.

Jill Zarin is one of the most successful and requested reality television stars in the entertainment industry. Ms. Zarin has one million fans between Facebook and Twitter who follow her daily experiences through social media and her websites JillZarin.com, SkweezCouture.com, JillZarinJewelry.com.

Ms. Zarin has appeared regularly on a wide variety of national talk shows to address topics as diverse as politics, style, advice and her Jill Zarin brand.

She is often hired to make public appearance as an engaging speaker to present her ideas and advice to universities, major companies, international groups and non-profit organizations across the United States.

Her dedication to hard work, diligence and creativity as a prominent businesswoman have resulted in three new fashionable product lines – “Jill Zarin Home” bedding, “Skweez Couture” shapewear, and Jill Zarin Jewelry. She penned her first publication, Secrets of a Jewish Mother, with her mother, Gloria Kamen, and her sister Lisa; host of The Lisa Wexler Show; a daily talk radio show. Secrets of a Jewish Mother is now in its third printing and is being translated into Japanese, Chinese and Russian.

Gem LI Magazine is the sparkling new lifestyle magazine for the Long Island woman. Helping real women get the real answers to real issues in their lives. Gem is a free monthly publication poised to become the trusted resource for women across Long Island. From Montauk to Manhattan, women are turning to Gem!

GEM takes into account that today’s Long Island woman can be an entrepreneur, homemaker, single mom, CEO, student, wife, sister or all of the above. GEM tackles today’s issues with fresh, engaging, informational, bold content written by the top experts in their fields.

On Saturday August 18th Long Island residents enjoyed “Dressing for the Night,” the second annual gala benefit for the Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County at the Gateway Playhouse in Bellport, New York.

Supporters enjoyed cocktails, dinner and live entertainment in celebration of Long Island’s oldest professional theatre! The evening included a showcase of Gateway’s most magnificent costumes from “Gone With the Wind,” “Camelot,” “The Follies,” “My Fair Lady” and many more.

Contributors enjoyed cuisine from Bellport’s best restaurants. Big band music was provided by The Black Tie Affair’s 16-piece orchestra. There were also exciting auctions and special performances from Broadway’s Stars including Jennifer Hope Wills (“Beauty and the Beast,” “Phantom of the Opera,” “Wonderful Town,” “The Woman in White”) and many more fabulous tunes were sung by Actors Erica Aubrey and Edward Staudenmay throughout the elegant evening.

The Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County is committed to producing and presenting the highest caliber theater and performing arts events as well as engaging and training the next generation of artists. Theatre is the essential human art form through which PACSC enriches the cultural lives of Long Island communities, providing a vital, local alternative to Broadway.

