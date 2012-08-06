Hampton Happenings: Art Southampton, Little Lucy’s Pooch Socials, Southampton Hospital’s 54th Annual Summer Party and Agave Bar & Mexican Grill

(Long Island, N.Y.) Art Southampton kicked off with a VIP Preview to benefit Southampton Hospital attracting over 3,600 attendees including many of the Hamptons’ most prominent collectors, cultural leaders, socialites and philanthropists for the first look at the elegantly displayed artworks and the opportunity to purchase before the general public. Art Southampton Director and Partner Nick Korniloff and Pamela Cohen, Director of Partnerships and VIP Relations greeted and welcomed art enthusiasts and provided introductions. Sales of the art were relevant during the exhibits.

Adding to the already heady mix were two benefit screenings of Alexandra Fairweather’s documentary HEAARTBEAT on her stepfather, the late world renowned artist John Chamberlain. Susan Davidson, Senior Curator, Collections and Exhibitions at the Guggenheim Museum spoke about John Chamberlain’s life and work before the screenings.

Throughout the course of the weekend over 11,750 people attended Art Southampton. Fairgoers included a number of major international collectors such as Beth Rudin De Woody, Michael & Seren Shvo, Ted & Ruth Baum, Wilbur & Hilary Ross, Joan & George Hornig, Harvey Manes, Judy Taubman, Frank Wyman, Steven & Nan Swid, Lawrence Benenson, Henry Buhl, UN General Assembly President Nassir al Nasser and Kuwaiti Sheikha Paula Al Sabah. All were unanimous in their raves for not only the art but the sophisticated and stylish presentation at the pavilion. It was clearly an affluent crowd, evidenced by sponsoring partner Maserati having to expand its exclusive corral parking for Maserati owners. Guests marveled at the wide aisles, private elegant showrooms and beautifully appointed VIP Lounge which became the setting for many a purchase discussion.

At Art Southampton scores of the East End’s A-listers strolled through the pavilion including Tracy Pollan, Parrish Art Museum Director Terrie Sultan, Milton Bagley & Howard Farber, Peter Haveles, Lauren Bush Lauren, Anne Hearst McInerney, Jay McInerney, Irma & Ken Herzog, designer Kathy Comelli, Dan Comelli, Lucia Hwong Gordon, Judy & Rod Gilbert, Martin & Audrey Gruss, Kate & Eric Corcoran, Jeanine Edington, Gary & Katherine Andreassen, Carolyn Kendall Buchter & Ron Buchter, Susan Madonia, Jere Paterson & Sarah Hunter Paterson, Mary Lou Swift, Pamela Willoughby, Robert Chaloner, President & CEO Southampton Hospital, Steve Bernstein, President, Southampton Hospital Foundation, Dora Frost and Ian and Grace Burliuk.

Philanthropist and Host Committee member Sara Herbert Galloway, a regular art fair attendee complimented Art Southampton on its “extraordinary presentation that allowed every work to sparkle like a precious gem. The décor, lighting, VIP Lounge and the crowd were superb. It was quite an amazing show. Art Southampton has truly raised the bar for future art shows in the Hamptons”.

“We were extremely pleased with the response and support we received from major collectors, our exhibitors, sponsors, institutional partners and the town of Southampton,” revealed Nick Komioff.

So pleased by the design and operation of this first effort by Art Southampton, many of the galleries have already re-signed for next year’s Art Southampton. As well, prominent New York gallery James Goodman Gallery has agreed to sign on after visiting the fair and hearing how successful it was – the high caliber of art, well-heeled attendees, major sales and the smooth operation by Art Southampton’s team who attended to every detail in their effort to support the galleries. International galleries such as Galerie Forsblom of Finland, Hackelbury Fine Art of the UK and Galerie Terminus of Germany were particularly pleased to have met a number of potential new clients who truly appreciated fine art and foresaw long future relationships.

Affirming their plans to return next summer, Mr. Korniloff commented, “The ownership team of Art Southampton is pleased to announce that Art Southampton will be an annual event and we are all looking forward to returning to produce the second edition of Art Southampton in July 2013”.

Clearly the galleries were pleased by their treatment and, as noted by several of the most prestigious dealers, were more than thrilled with the platform the fair offered to both established and new artists, as well as the access provided to new clients.

Vivian Bullaudy, Director, Hollis Taggart Galleries praised the fair saying, “I am convinced that Art Southampton is now the premiere Contemporary and Modern Art fair of the Hamptons. The Art Miami group’s imprimatur of commitment to excellence is truly at its best form here. Everyone who attended the fair with whom I have spoken has given me extremely complimentary and very enthusiastic feedback. We are very happy with the sales made as well as collector attendance and level of interest. Hollis Taggart Galleries looks forward to the continued success of this fair and will be enthusiastic participants next July in addition to Art Miami in December and Art Wynwood in February”.

Toronto gallery owner Nikola Rukaj echoed Edelman’s words with high praise for the Art Southampton team, “I’ll only do one fair next year – Art Southampton. It was really phenomenal. I love working with the Art Miami team”. Rukaj and his associates sold Roy Lichtenstein’s “Blue Lily pads”, Water Lilies, 1992 for $110,000; two Queen Elizabeth’s and both photographs of Bob Dylan by Jerry Schatzberg for $30,000 each.

Pablo Dona, Director of Miami’s Now Contemporary Art was “surprised – in the best possible way – 100% of our buyers were new to us. We really enjoyed the fair and the introduction to a new audience”.

Jacob Witzenhausen of Amsterdam’s Witzenhausen Gallery noted “we did really well” and was quick to acknowledge the strengths of the art fair saying, “This was a really good fair. The organization was great and there were many serious collectors”.

De Buck Gallery associate Ariell Caruso stated, “We sold a dozen works – it was an excellent show – the best fair we have participated in. It will blow the other two shows out of the water”.

Summing up the experience, Mr. Korniloff said, “We were extremely pleased that the ambience and quality of art represented at the fair truly was reflective and representative of the collecting audience in the Hamptons. The fair clearly resonated with our target audience in a way that multiple high level five figure and six figure sales were achieved for our participating dealers. Art Southampton is now the Premiere Contemporary & Modern Art Fair of all the Hamptons and only choice for serious collectors”.

International galleries participating included Allan Stone Gallery, New York, Antoine Helwaser Gallery, New York. Arcature, Miami, Gallery Valentine, Easthampton & Bridgehampton, Ascaso Gallery, Miami, Cynthia Corbett Gallery, UK, Dai Ichi Arts, Ltd, New York, David Findlay Jr Gallery, New York, De Buck Gallery, New York, Dean Project, New York, Dillon Gallery, New York, Dorfman Projects, New York, Edelman Arts, New York, The Elkon Gallery, Inc., New York, Galerie Forsblom, Finland, Galerie Terminus, Germany, Hackelbury Fine Art, UK, Hexton Gallery, Chicago, Hollis Taggart Galleries, New York, Jenkins Johnson, New York, Jerald Melberg, New York, Leila Heller Gallery, New York, McNeill Art Group, Southampton, Nikola Rukaj Gallery, Toronto, Now Contemporary Art, New York, Robert Klein Gallery, Boston, Scott White Contemporary Art, La Jolla, Vincent Vallarino Fine Art, New York, Waterhouse & Dodd, New York, Westwood Gallery, New York, Witzenhausen, Amsterdam, Woolff Gallery, UK and many others.

Art Southampton was generously supported by: Southampton Hospital; Ross School, The Watermill Center, The Art Newspaper; ARTLOG; Art + Auction; Blouin ARTINFO; Art Nexus; VOSS Artesian Water; Bootlegger 21 NY Vodka; Heineken; Gallerist; NY Observer; Art Circuits; arte al dia, Mutual Art, ArtFacts.net; Bourlet Art Logistics, Gallerist, Southampton Chamber of Commerce, Southampton Fresh Air Home and Maserati North America of Long Island, with Maserati the Official Luxury Automobile of Art Southampton.

For more information, please visit www.art-southhampton.com.

Supporters attended the Southampton Hospital’s 54th Annual Summer Party on Saturday, August 4th, 2012. This year’s event was extra special because of the grand theme of the 2012 Grand Prix Monaco. Under the Gala Tents on the corner of Wickapogue and Old Town Roads in Southampton, guests enjoyed cocktails at a silent auction, dinner and dancing to benefit the Jenny and John Paulson Emergency Department.

I had a chance to chat with Benefit Chairman Laura Lofaro Freeman who with the help of her committee members and her husband Jim Freeman came up with this unique concept for a benefit charity event. This year’s goal is to raise $2.1 million for the Southampton Hospital’s Emergency Room Services. In our interview she mentioned that both her and her husband decided on the race car theme and because her husband is a race car driver he arranged for three of the world’s most unusual Formula 1 race cars to be displayed at the gala. With that in mind the event was brought up a notch with Graff Diamonds sponsoring the event. Models were strategically placed wearing the most exquisite expensive diamonds from the House of Graff.

Through their multidisciplinary approach to healthcare, Southampton Hospital provides access to a wide range of much needed medical specialties for varied clinical services. The hospital works together with a team of highly skilled physicians, nurses and other care providers across multiple specialties to ensure that their patients receive comprehensive, personalized care at any of their facilities.

Their expanding departments and services, along with state-of-the-art facilities and a caring, knowledgeable medical staff, are among the reasons why Southampton Hospital is the area leader in health care.

The Southampton Hospital’s mission is to heighten awareness, promote goodwill and maximize private philanthropy to advance and strengthen the mission and vision of Southampton Hospital.

For more information please visit www.southamptonhospital.org.

On July 28th, Kelly Keenan and volunteers from Rsvpinc.org attended Little Lucy’s Pooch Socials on Jobs Lane in Southampton.

Little Lucy’s is an adorable whimsical canine couture boutique for pampered pets that live in the ultimate luxury. I spoke to Store Owner Patricia Hurley who revealed that many of her celebrity customers include Paris Hilton, Barbara Walters, Kim Bassenger and Susan Lucci.

Every Saturday this summer between 4:00 – 6:00pm canine lovers can enjoy summer refreshments for themselves and their loveable pet pooches. Supporters receive a Little Lucy Pawdagraph from Lucy and anyone who participates meets a new adorable adoptable dog each week-from various rescue organizations.

Established on January 6th, 1996, RSVP, Inc. is a 501c3, non-profit animal rescue group aiding Eastern Long Island. The organization was founded as the “Riverhead Shelter Volunteer Program.”

The organization’s mission originally was to improve conditions at the Riverhead municipal shelter and reduce the needless suffering of companion animals. After realizing that in order to make a significant difference, they needed to focus on the source of the problem and encourage responsible pet care and sterilization in the low income neighborhoods where the problem originated. Volunteers found high numbers of abused, neglected, un-neutered and unwanted pets that ultimately landed at the Riverhead facility. The results have been amazing. Most of the families approached were receptive to the help offered. RSVPinc.org is the only rescue group on the east end of Long Island offering many vital services for abandoned companion animals.

For more information please visit www.rsvpinc.org.

If you desire Mexican cuisine then Agave Bar & Mexican Grill should be your choice in the Hamptons. Known for its eclectic menu of Mexican dishes, this restaurant will satisfy your taste buds from mild to hot specials. The restaurant is located at 1970 Montauk Highway, Bridgehampton, New York.

The restaurant boasts a large selection of Tequila and draft beer in the Hamptons.

Agave Bar & Mexican Grill caters to a Hamptonite trendy crowd and is open year round for lunch, brunch and dinner. Specialties include Tex-Mex standards alongside some enticing modern Mexican creations as well as a wide selection of burgers and bar favorites.

This Mexican eatery features 75 tequilas and 20 beers on draft establishing them as the best tap room and tequila bar out East. Signature cocktails include Margaritas, Mojitos, Sangria and Pina Coladas.

After the interview with Owner Marcel Link my crew and I dined on Homemade Guacamole created with the freshest ingredients and served with warm tortilla chips.

We each savored the Black Bean Soup with Mexican spices, garnished with crispy tortilla strips, chopped cilantro and sour cream.

We also feasted on the Mini Sushi Tacos complete with 4 tasty crispy mini tacos with Sushi grade tuna with roasted corn, roasted red peppers, lime, cilantro and mango-avocado salsa served with queso fresco, guacamole & sour cream on the side and Lobster Quesadilla which is their Diced Lobster with roasted tomato salsa and Jalapeño-Cilantro butter. All recommended by Owner Marcel Link.

For more information please visit For more information please visit www.agavethehamptons.com.