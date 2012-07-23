Spatini Party at Gurney’s Inn, Arthampton, 4th Annual Martinis for Mutts Benefit; Rock the Dock at the Bay Street; 15th Annual Long Island Film Expo

(Long Island, N.Y.) Montauk was the place to be on Friday the July 13th as Long Islanders enjoyed spa treatments and luxury pampering at Gurney’s annual Spatini Party.

Superstition did not keep Montauk residents from enjoying this year’s annual Spatini cocktail party hosted by the very glamorous Spa Director Candice Monte.

The event treated guests to fabulous spa services such as chair back massages, foot reflexology, Mebath Hand Socks with Lemoncello shots, and polish changes with nail polish provided by Whet. Guests bopped and danced to the music provided by DJ Will Alvarado.

For those who believe in the sixth sense, readings were available from psychics Marie, Joan and Marise.

The event also featured many purveyors of outstanding beauty products including Aromatherapy Associates, B. Kamins and one of the event’s sponsors Phytomer. The trendy unusual fragrance line established by Beach Fragrances was a hit at the event with their East End inspired scents entitled after the historical towns of Sag Harbor, Westhampton Beach and last but not least Montauk.

A-listers that attended the event included HBO Soprano Star Aida Turturro and Actor and former Reality TV Star from “The Bachelor” Charlie O’Connell. Jerry revealed in our interview, “I love Gurney’s! My parents come every day and I come every other day. The spa is the best spa in town, if not the best in any town! I love the steam room, the salt water lap pool and the classes are fantastic. I am not a spring chicken anymore and Gurney’s keeps me healthy.”

For more info please visit www.gurneysinn.com.

Art enthusiasts enjoyed the 5th annual edition of ArtHamptons from July 12th through 15th. This season’s exhibition celebrated the centennial birthday of Hamptons’ most beloved painter Jackson Pollack which showcased 4000 modern, post-modern and contemporary works.

The event also showcased four hundred respected artists and sixty-five prominent galleries from around the globe. Comedian Cheech Marin, best known as half of the hilarious duo Cheech & Chong was awarded with this year’s Arts Patron of the Year Award.

In our interview Mr. Marin discussed his love of art and was especially invited to promote Chicano Art. Mr. Marin states, “Chicano art is American art. My goal is to bring the term ‘Chicano’ to the forefront of the art world.”

Mr. Marin is a third generation Mexican American and has been a recipient of numerous awards for his work on behalf of Latinos, including the 2000 Creative Achievement Award from the Imagen Foundation and the 1999 ALMA Community Service Award from the National Council of La Raza and Kraft Foods. Cheech received an honorary Doctorate of Fine Arts for his contributions to the creative arts from Otis College of Art & Design in Los Angeles in 2007. He currently serves on the boards of the Hispanic Scholarship Fund and the Smithsonian Latino Center.

I also had the chance to chat with Media Mogul Russell Simmons who discussed how his Rush Foundation for the Arts provides more than 2,000 underprivileged youths each year with access to the arts. USA Today calls Russell Simmons “one of the 25 most influential People of the past 25 years.”

He will be hosting 13th annual “Art for Life- Living in Color” upcoming gala, one of the Hampton’s premiere charity events.

For more information on Arthamptons please visit www.arthamptons.com.

Hamptonites enjoyed the Fourth Annual Martinis For Mutts Benefit on Saturday July 14th. The elegant event was at held at the beautiful home of Michael & Marcy Warren in Watermill. Guests enjoy cocktails, hors d’oeuvres, music and auctions.

The event also honored Wendy Diamond, founder and editor of Animal Fair Magazine and Dina Manzo, star of HGTV’s Dina’s Party for their ongoing support of the organization’s mission to stop the senseless killing and cruelty of companion animals within our nation.

The benefit is held each year to donate funds to Last Chance Animal Rescue.

Last Chance Animal Rescue is a charitable, not-for profit organization. The organization was established to save the lives and fight against cruelty to companion animals such as dogs and cats. The organization rescues animals that are about to be killed. Last Chance Animal Rescue works with local veterinarians for spay-neuter/medical services until permanent placement is secured in a pre-screened loving family residence. They depend on donations to continue to save these helpless loving animals from being killed and hope that you will consider supporting their cause of saving as many lives as possible.

For more information please visit www.lcarf.org.

Sag Harbor celebrated Rock the Dock, Bay Street Theatre’s Summer Gala Benefit on July 21st. Supporters enjoyed cocktails, dining and dancing. Auction items included accommodations for a party of six in a Wimco Luxury Villas in St .Barts or a luxury stay at Four Seasons in Costa Rica! In addition the night’s gala guests also participated in an afterparty at B. Smith’s Restaurant overlooking the spectacular Sag Harbor port.

Guests also enjoyed a special performance by sensational Tony-award winning Lillias White who will be starring in World Premiere of the new musical “Big Maybelle: Soul of The Blues” at the Bay Street Theatre.

The proceeds from the benefit will go towards the Bay Street’s yearlong programming including: the Summer Mainstage productions, Educational Outreach Initiatives such as Literature Live, Summer College Internships and Theatre Camps and Classes for children.

“Not only is it our biggest fundraiser of the year, but it is also the best party of the summer in my humble opinion,” says Murphy Davis, Artistic Director.

“What better way to help support the arts in our community and have a great time doing so!” says Tracy Mitchell, Executive Director.

A-listers that have given their supported and have attended in the past included: Terrence McNally, Rosie O’Donnell, Mercedes Ruehl, Liev Schreiber, B. Smith, Eli Wallach, Naomi Watts and Robert Zimmerman, Alan Alda, Julie Andrews, Lauren Bacall, Alec Baldwin, Chris Bauer, Joy Behar, Mel Brooks, Kim Cattrall, Chevy Chase, Blythe Danner, Kelsey Grammer, Anne Jackson, Billy Joel, Star Jones, Richard Kind, Nathan Lane and Susan Lucci.

The event sponsors included: Bai Brands, BMW Southampton, The Bridge, Bridgehampton Florist; Channing Daughters Winery; Dan’s Papers; Diplomatico Rum, Four Seasons Resort, Fresco by Scotto, L’Oreal, Party Rentals, Ltd; Searles Graphics; Southampton Publick House; Sterling Affair Caterers; Suffolk County National Bank; The Today Show and Wimco Villas.

At the cocktail reception I had the pleasure of interviewing Artistic Director Murphy Davis and Actors Chris Bauer and Aida Turturro for their continued support of the Bay Street Theatre.

Afterwards my crew and I were invited to see the current production Twenty Year Revival of “Men’s Lives” by Joe Pintauro; based on the book by Peter Matthiessen.

Sag Harbor playwright Joe Pintauro states, “War was declared on the beaches of the East End when local Bay Men were forced to launch a courageous fight against the crushing effect of history and economics on their lives in the Hamptons. Today the crisis is even worse.”

“We thought this year was a perfect time to revive this wonderful play,” revealed Murphy Davis, Artistic Director. “Not only does it have a timeless message about the human condition, it is more pertinent today than ever. “Men’s Lives” tells the tale of a family’s struggle to maintain their way of life and fight for survival in these ever changing economic times. It is our way of honoring the Bay Men and their heritage, as well as the place where we all live. If you were here and saw our original production, come back.If you have never seen it, don’t miss it!”

The play is beautifully portrayed in its latest adaption. A must see at the Bay Street Theatre!

For more information please visit www.baystreet.org.

The Long Island International Film Expo celebrated their 15th anniversary in Bellmore, Long Island. Filmmakers, celebrities, actors and members of the press gathered on July 19th as the film festival came to a close.

Hollywood Movie Actor and Film Legend Robert Vaughn was presented with the Lifetime Achievement Award at the closing party on Thursday, July 19th, 2012 inside the Bellmore theater.

Best known as the Character Napoleon Solo from the hit 1960’s TV show “The Man from U.N.C.L.E.” Mr. Robert Vaughn is an Academy Award-nominated American actor famous for stage, film and television work. Mr. Vaughn has appeared in over thirty films.

Vaughn’s first notable acting credit was in “The Young Philadelphians” in 1959 for which he received a nomination for an Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor and a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor in a motion picture. Shortly after Robert Vaughn portrayed a cowboy and gunman Lee in “The Magnificent Seven” in 1960.

With the exception of Actors Eli Wallach and Rico Alaniz, Vaughn is the only surviving member of the title cast of the original 1960 film. The cast included: Yul Brynner, Eli Wallach, Steve McQueen, Charles Bronson, James Coburn and Brad Dexter.

This year the big winners included the film “Junction” which received four awards and “Excuse Me For Living” starring Robert Vaughn received the award for Best Trailer.

Actress and one of the stars of the film “Excuse me for Living” Melissa Archer who plays Robert Vaughn’s daughter in the film presented the award to Vaughn as he approached the stage. Writer/Producer/Director Ric Klass accepted the EMFL trailer award and revealed how honored he was to have Actor Robert Vaughn in his film.

After accepting the award and giving his acceptance speech, Vaughn told a funny Hollywood story. Before filming the “Magnificent Seven” Director John Sturges asked Vaughn if he knew any other young actors that could play a tall lanky cowboy. Vaughn replied, “Yeah I went to junior college with a good actor friend of mine, Jimmy Coburn.” “Do you know where I can find this actor,” Sturges inquired. Vaugnn revealed, “Yeah, he is shacking up with some black chick in Greenwich Village smoking dope.” The audience roared.

Vaughn’s film careers have spanned over sixty years and he continues to work at the age of eighty years old making independent film and character roles on TV and commercials.

In the past, the festival has brought many A-listers at the closing night awards ceremonies including: Steve Buscemi (Boardwalk Empire), Billy Baldwin (Backdraft), Ed Burns (Saving Private Ryan), Cliff Robertson (Charley, PT109), Danny Aiello (Moonstruck), Edie Falco (The Sopranos, Judy Berlin), Steve Guttenberg (Cocoon), Ralph Macchio (The Karate Kid), Kelly Rutherford (Melrose Place), Oleg Cassini (fashion designer), Karen Allen (Raiders of the Lost Arc, The Perfect Storm), Eddie McGee (Big Brother), Brian O’Halloran (Clerks, Dogma), Dan Lauria (The Wonder Years), Abe Vigoda (Barney Miller), Yancy Butler (Witchblade), Tony Lo Bianco (Police Story), Nestor Serrano (24), Nikki Blonsky (Hairspray, Huge), Kevin Covais (American Idol), Adam Ferrara (Rescue Me), Cathy Moriarty (Raging Bull), and others.

The Long Island Film/TV Foundation was founded to stimulate and encourage film and TV production on Long Island. Since film and activities on the Island account for over eighty million dollars in revenues per year, the foundation hopes to invite future projects to Long Island by working closely with industry executives, financiers, film producers, TV/Cable operators and government officials.

Their mission is to provide support and assistance to the individuals, businesses and organizations that contribute to the economic and cultural vitality of Long Island through film, television and video.

For more information please visit www.liifilmexpo.org.