Roger Smith Hotel Healthy Brand Showcase for 2013 and Bellissima Hair & Color Studio

(Long Island, N.Y.) Healthy Brand Showcase launched a very special one-day product showcase on Wednesday, January 30, 2013 in New York City at the Roger Smith Hotel featuring innovative health, wellness, fitness and exercise products for the 2013 year.

Beauty Editors of top publications, members of the press and celebrities all attended with much enthusiasm to observe and sample the much anticipated anti-aging products for the new year.

Participators enjoyed meeting entrepreneurs, receiving a demo of their products, collecting press kits, product samples and swag bags.

A-listers that came to support included: Jill Zarin, Alex McCord, Dina Manzo, Realty TV Stars Stassi Schroeder and Scheana Marie from the new Bravo Network hit realty TV Show “Vanderpump Rules,” Broadway Star Oreh from the Musical Legally Blond, MTV TV Host Lenay Dunn from the MTV Show “10 On Top” and Actress Kathrine Narducci.

Highlights included:

New fat burning tablets that turn 15 minutes of exercise into 60 minutes of fat burning

New sweat-free workout tops that don’t require a sports bra!

New CoreBody Reformer – an exercise machine that combines yoga, pilates and dance into 1 workout (to use at home, outdoors or take on the road)

A pre-waxing numbing prep kit – preventing pain “down there”

New antimicrobial bamboo fitness apparel in sizes 0-18

A facial fitness DVD launching this month titled “From My Neck Up” (alternative to face lift)

Dead sea mineral shampoo and hair care products

New pure cold pressed Barbary Fig Seed Oil skincare products – first in the United States

Copies of Dr. Ken Knott’s new book about natural hormone therapy, Dangerous Medicine – What Your Doctor Doesn’t Know Can Hurt You

An innovative all natural coconut water based hydration drink developed by a team of professional NHL sports medicine experts

I also had my array of top choices for health and beauty. See my recommendations below:

Dr: Knott’s “Dangerous Medicine – What Your Doctor Doesn’t Know Can Hurt You”

A graduate from the University of Tennessee with an M. D. degree, Dr. Ken Knott was introduced to prolotherapy during his surgical internship in Phoenix, Arizona. He completed his residency at Ohio State University where he was employed as a clinical instructor while training as an apprentice under the expert guidance of Dr. Earnest Johnson. After completing the program, Dr. Knott was awarded board certification and remains a fellow of the American Academy of PM&R. Dr. Knott is one of the first members of the American Association of Orthopedic Medicine and subsequently became president of the organization from 2000 through 2002.

Dr. Knott now practices medicine in Atlanta, GA. He developed an interest in hormonal replacement after discovering the positive effects of hormones on healing. He recently published scientific papers on spinal pain and lectured for a variety of organizations on topics such as spinal impairment ratings, hyperbaric oxygen for neurological conditions, hormonal replacement for adults, and the causes of spinal pain. He published this book simply because there is a lack of knowledge about this topic.

“Dr. Ken Knott demonstrates convincingly that the truly wise physician listens to the patient as opposed to simply looking at a chart and prescribing a drug that only treats a symptom. In essence, the physician has to be a detective and the most common suspect in the cause is usually the diet followed by lifestyle and then hormonal imbalance in that order. This book provides both the patient and other physicians the important facts and information of how to make medicine the practice of maintaining health as opposed to treating the symptoms of chronic disease. It is a must read for anyone who is interested in anti-aging and health for long a life.

For more information please visit www.managingyourage.com.

Lifeline Skincare

While researching cures for diabetes and Parkinson’s Disease, a team of biotech scientists discovered a powerful compound for regenerating skin cells. This discovery has established a new era in anti-aging skin care products. With Lifeline stem cell skin creams, The medical industry can rejuvenate the skin by actually helping to build new skin cells.

Dr. Elena Revazova, MD, PhD was a world-renowned Russian Scientist when she lost her daughter to diabetes. After losing her daughter to this dreaded disease Dr. Revazova emigrated to the United States, where she worked as a volunteer research scientist. She dedicated every waking moment to finding a cure for diabetes. While doing so, she discovered a new class of stem cells that promise to change health care and skin care.

For more information please visit www.lifelineskincare.com.

LaVie Organique

LaVie Organique is an elegant and complete program of daily and weekly skin care. LaVie Organique products work synergistically to balance and support healthy glowing beautiful skin. These products are organic and scientifically designed to postpone the signs of aging. The result is radiant, long-lasting skin beauty and health.

Their commitment is to offer you the best possible organic skin care combining effectiveness with the highest quality.

For more information please visit www.lavie-organique.com.

Devigi means “to compel”

Devigi is a no-nonsense apparel line for the busy individual who wants to pump up in fabrics that deliver. If you are intimidated because your physique is not “gym ready” or have no time to change between your run and running errands, Devigi delivers the apparel that will make you look good, feel good and reach for intensity. Devigi products incorporate antimicrobial, thermal regulating, and UV protecting luxuriously soft fabrics from bamboo.

For more information please visit www.devigi.com.

NuShape

NuShape is an all natural product that collaborates with your body’s own chemistry, convincing cells to let go of the fat they’ve been hoarding and use it as energy to energize your lean muscle. By taking NuShape’s fat burning tablets twice a day, your body can actually burn up to 3X’s the number of fat calories it would have on its own. With this revolutionary product, NuShape, you can turn your 15 minutes of workouts into 60 minutes of fat burning!

For more information please visit www.trynushape.com.

Hattie Retroage

Seventy-six-year-old Senior Hattie has had numerous appearances on TV and her 3 publications “RetroAge: 4 Steps to a Younger YOU!” “The Complete Idiot’s Guide to Looking & Feeling Younger” and “Sex and the Single Senior: A Cougar’s Search for Love” have established Hattie as an expert in Anti-Aging and Sexuality. She is now a Realty TV Star and can be seen in the TLC series, “Strange Sex: Cougars and Cubs” which airs internationally and is featured currently on Oprah’s NOW Network. Other appearances include CBS News; Joy Behar; Inside Edition; NY1; Fox Magazine and Howard Stern.

Her latest publication Hattie Retroage is a must read. For more information please read hattieretroage.com.

More on the subject of style and beauty is Bellisima Hair and Color Studio. This fabulous new salon in Rockville Centre is a full-service salon that specializes in astonishing hair color, superior cuts, styling and special Keratin hair treatments. The owner Dimitri Abraflov was trained in London with Vidal Sasson. Dimitri has worked as a stylist for New York Fashion Week as well as many other high profile beauty and fashion events. The staff includes Dimitri, Loretta, Doris and Marlin who are talented professionals with the same vision of excellence. Bellissima is passionate about keeping the customer completely satisfied with exceptional services and turning his patron’s style and color ideas into a reality.

For More information please visit www.facebook.com/pages/BellissimaHairColorSalon.