Live Out Loud Presents The 7th Annual “Pride in the Hamptons” Benefit Event in East Hampton

LONG ISLAND, NY – The LGBTQ youth and community have something to celebrate after Friday morning the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 5-4 that all Americans can marry under protection of the 14th Amendment. the Supreme Court of the United States declared same-sex marriage legal nationwide. Supporters of Live Out Loud gathered together at the home of Bruce T. Sloane in East Hampton to celebrate the 7th Annual “Pride in The Hamptons Benefit Event” on June 27, 2015.

Live Out Loud is a nonprofit organization dedicated to inspiring and empowering LGBT youth by connecting them with successful LGBTQ professionals in their community. Live Out Loud is an organization that guides and empowers LGBTQ teens to live authentic lives. Their programs offer teens encouragement, a place to discover their voice and most important a connection to LGBT role models who share their stories and advice for success. Proceeds of the event will benefit LiveOut Loud’s educational programming for LGBTQ youth. The event brought together an exciting list of attendees that included Don Lemon, Logo TV’s Secret guide to Fabulous Rob Younkers, Farrah Krenek, Mark A Keeton, Aiden Leslie, NCAA Division II Basketball Player Derek Schell, Hall Rubenstein, Renowned Architect and TV Personality John Gidding.

Live out Loud; Fabulous TV Host John Gidding and Cognac Wellerlane pose for a photo-op at the home of Bruce T. Sloane in East Hampton to celebrate the 7th Annual “Pride in The Hamptons Benefit Event on June 27, 2015.

Before the evening got underway I sat down with Leo Preziosi, Jr. – Founder and Executive Director.

Welcome back darlings, I am here with Leo Preziosi founder of Live Our Loud at their 7th Annual Live Out Loud Pride in the Hamptons Charity Gala. So exciting! I understand that Hillary Clinton might be coming by.

Leo: I don’t know about that, I think she might be doing a little campaigning out West, but if Hillary is on her way we would be happy to host her.

Yes, congratulations. Look what happened yesterday…the law was passed for gay marriages nationwide…you must be thrilled and excited!

Leo: I think this is an historic time for the country. When you break it down the LGBTQ community especially our team, I think this is really incredible. It is hopeful for our teams because they now have incredible possibilities that await them and its just a really, really positive message so I am thrilled for all of us but especially for our kids.

Tell my audience about Live Our Loud. There so many different programs that are available. Explain to my audience what they are.

Leo: I will, I will. The most important thing about Live Out Loud is that we need to be present on school grounds. We need to be in conversation with the younger generation and we do have through our programs. We have a high school program in the five boroughs where we actually go into schools and we meet with the geishard alliance clubs and we bring our lesson plans, we bring role models from the gay community to talk to students and its a conversation you know….if a program manager facilitates conversation about different issues and challenges their appointed teams just to show the younger generation what awaits for them. You know I think we really need to be present in their lives. We need to be in conversation with them and pretty simply we need to be able to listen. They have a lot of information that they want to get out, we just need to listen because if they are not getting it out where does it go? Does it lead to depression? Does it lead to missing school? Do they have bad grades? Alcohol, drug abuse…so we are there to facilitate a conversation….

To reassure them and to make them feel that there is no need to be concerned, no need to be worried…

Leo: And I think it is a process and it’s a journey. It doesn’t happen over a course of a month or semester or a year. We just want to let them know that they are on a journey. There is no quick fix. You are going to be meeting great people whether its through you geishard alliance club or through the company that you potentially work with and even your family members. They might be a little resistant at first but for the most part family members do come around.

Absolutely! I totally agree with that!

Leo: We do have another program, it’s the homecoming project where we invite the members of the gay community to go back to their hometown high school and again we want to send a message to students that people do go back and say, “Listen, I have been where you are. I know the talk, I know the community but look what I have created. I have been through the challenges and this is what I have created.” We have found more incredible responses….

I can imagine. That is what they need. They need that support and reassurance. They need to have people understand what they are going through.

Leo: I think what has been really interesting is that for us people who are going back to their high schools who are participating in the homecoming project are actually bringing their mothers and fathers or their partners, sisters, brothers…so they are really giving the student another viewpoint. Someone might talk and there mother or father might talk about their viewpoint. What kids fear the most is talking to their parents so that is what they fear the most.

I know, it’s terrible!

Leo: Our other program that I am really excited about is Live Out Loud Behind the Scenes where we actually take students to companies to meet employees.

Is that the Trail Blazers?

Leo: That is our scholarship. A couple of weeks ago we were at HBO and we brought twenty one students there and they got to talk to the people that were out and their career opportunities but also they talked about their journeys, their challenges and how they over came them. It takes time, it doesn’t happen overnight.

People are still finding themselves at fifty years old!

Leo: It is a journey and it’s OK. Our last program is our scholarship program where we award scholarships to students who are really making an impact in the community and that’s exciting. We have scholarship winners here tonight! They are amazing, amazing young people. I will send them over to you to interview.

Tell my audience where we can go to contribute, support, participate and donate.

Leo: To learn more about Live Out Loud and see some of our short documentaries you can go to http://www.liveoutloud.info

Board member Bruce T. Sloane who has donated his home for the Live Out Loud Pride in the Hamptons event every year for the past several years revealed during our interview, “Just basically we are trying to make sure that all kids have the right to be who they are. It’s getting easier and easier every day and they know that they are OK to be who they are. That is why we bring kids to different corporations. We come back to schools…..we let the kids know through different programming and through interaction with successful adults that life is wonderful and they are accepted the way they are.”

Live Out Loud continues to bring innovative programming throughout the tri-state area, and to inspire and lead by example. Since its inception, Live Out Loud has had the opportunity to bring over 500 LGBT role models to NY tri-state area high schools and universities, involving renowned panelists from every walk of life. From spiritual leaders to fashion designers to corporate powerhouse and grass-roots activists, Live Out Loud speakers have touched thousands of lives.

In his former incarnation, Leo Preziosi, Jr. was a Fashion Designer working for a number of apparel companies including Gloria Sachs and Banana Republic. In 1990, he began his volunteerism by aligning with DIFFA, the Design Industry Foundation for AIDS in event production. This led to an opportunity at Felissimo, a specialty lifestyle retailer, where he repositioned the tearoom and joined the marketing team collaborating with numerous organizations including the Merce Cunningham Dance Company, The United Nations, and The Rain Forest Foundation.

He is a graduate of Fashion Institute of Technology with a B.S. in Textile Production Management and an A.A.S. in Fashion Design.

Bruce T. Sloane was born and raised in Baldwin, Long Island NY and is a Real Estate Professional in New York City. He was raised to believe in “Tsudukah” ( charity) doing good and helping those in need. Bruce comes to Live Out Loud with past experience with various LGBT organizations. Drawn to Live Out Loud’s mission to help today’s youth to be out, proud and to know that they are OK just the way they are!

He hopes that he can be a role model to young LGBT kids.After being introduced to Live Out Loud’s work by being invited to the NYC Gala in 2007, Bruce has served on committees, been a major donor and in 2009 hosted and originated the Live Out Loud “Pride in the Hampton’s” event. This event has been very well received and has grown in size, popularity and has become an important part of Live Out Loud’s annual budget. It is his pleasure to have created the event and is proud to be a member of the Live Out Loud team.

