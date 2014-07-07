Live Out Loud’s Sixth Annual Pride in the Hamptons

(Long Island, NY) Hamptonites enjoyed and elegant evening celebrating the 6th Annual Pride in the Hamptons event on July 5, 2014 during the Fourth of July weekend. The charity gala benefited Live Out Loud’s programs that inspire, nurture, and empower LGBTQ youngsters by connecting them to positive role models and affirmative experiences in the LGBTQ community.

Live out Loud’s vision is a world where Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender youth live proud to be who they truly are.

Leo Preziosi, Jr.Founder, Executive Director poses for a photo-op with Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane at Live Out Loud’s 6th Annual Pride in the Hamptons Event, Saturday, July 5th

Live Out Loud provides youth with opportunities to interact with adults who understand the realities of living openly as a member of the LGBTQ community. Live Out Loud assists youngsters to achieve academic success, healthy relationships, rewarding careers, and a wonderful fulfilling life.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Board Member Bruce T. Sloane Founder, Executive Director Leo Preziosi, Jr. at the 6th Annual Pride in the Hamptons event.

Live Out Loud forges these crucial connections through innovative, hands-on initiatives that include: bringing positive LGBTQ role models into classrooms and schools; bringing LGBTQ youth into workplaces to meet LGBTQ professionals from all walks of life; and providing financial and mentoring support to young scholars and leaders. Live Out Loud provides various programs such as their School Program, The Homecoming Project and Educational Scholarships just to name a few. In their School Program, guest speakers discuss their personal journeys, including coming out stories, career paths as well as their successes and challenges.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Tom Hernandez, Program Manager and Alex LaCasse Manager of Youth Programming at the 6th Annual Pride in the Hamptons event.

Their Homecoming Project sends successful LGBTQ role models to their hometown high schools to share their stories with the next generation.

Their Educational Scholarships are awarded annually to area high school students who demonstrate a strong capacity to “Live Out Loud.” They are making strides in the LGBT Community, both on and off campus and are active in their school’s GSAs.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Joey Gonzalez. Chief Operating Officer, one of the top Celebrity trainers in Los Angeles and NYC and Hal Rubenstein who is the fashion director of InStyle magazine and one of its founding editors. Formerly men’s style editor of the New York Times Magazine at the 6th Annual Pride in the Hamptons event.

Their Behind The Scene’s Program Connects youth with professional LGBTQ-affinity groups at major corporations. This very different program allows LGBTQ youngsters to greet and meet with professionals who can help them visualize the support offered to LGBTQ employees.

The Gathering is a community-wide program that draws together LGBTQ youth and their allies from across New York City. At this exciting monthly program, students get together to discuss issues, listen to speakers, plan projects, and have fun.

Hal Rubenstein is the fashion director of InStyle magazine and one of its founding editors poses for a photo-op with Entertainment Journalist Cognac Wellerlane at Live Out Loud’s 6th Annual Pride in the Hamptons Event, Saturday, July 5th

Delmar Dualeh is a social work graduate student who was Live Out Loud’s Homecoming Project Intern for the past school year from 2013 through 2014 school year. After a year of assisting LGBTQ community members return to their hometown high schools, he made a decision to return to his former high school to become a role model for the next generation.

“In early September when I started my academic year as the Homecoming Project intern, I remember thinking that the main objective of the Homecoming Project was to get volunteers to return back to their hometown high school and have a discussion with current students – sounds simple. Immediately, I realized the obstacles that I would face when reaching out to certain schools and the lack of willingness to have LGBTQ speakers return to their schools. When working with volunteers who came from diverse backgrounds, I wondered how I, a twenty two year-old graduate student, could help them craft their story when we were generations apart. At moments I felt like a deer in headlights!”

For more information please visit http://www.liveoutloud.info