Long Island’s Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center Celebrates 87 Year Anniversary

(Long Island, NY) Animal supporters gathered to celebrate the eighty-seventh anniversary of Little Shelter Animal Rescue & Adoption Center.

The ribbon cutting ceremony took place eighty-seven years ago on Sunday, April 27th, 1927. That was the day Little Shelter Animal Rescue and Adoption Center opened its gates to homeless cats and dogs in need.

Little Shelter was established by Anna Hunninghouse, the founder and original President of Suffolk County’s first Humane Society.

Little Shelter’s staff, supporters, friends, donors and volunteers celebrated this incredible milestone on Saturday, April 26th, 2014 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM on the grounds of the Little Shelter Adoption Center in Huntington, Long Island.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Director David Ceely from the Little Shelter Adoption Center in Huntington, Long Island to celebrate 87 years of accomplishments.

Staff and guests that came to give their support were treated to sweet treats, cookies, cupcakes, pastries and a whole lot of love.

Many went home with a new pet to adore.

Little Shelter has touched thousands of lives since it has been open. “We don’t only help animals, we help people” revealed Maryann Chernovsky, Little Shelter’s volunteer President.

Little Shelter is Long Island’s oldest no kill animal shelter and has been rescuing and finding homes for abandoned and homeless animals for 87 years.

Cognac Wellerlane interviews President Maryann Chernovsky from the Little Shelter Adoption Center in Huntington, Long Island to celebrate 87 years of accomplishments.

The shelter is a non-profit, no-kill animal shelter nestled on six wooded acres in Huntington, Long Island. Little Shelter has been dedicated to saving abandoned dogs and cats and placing them into loving homes since 1927. Age, physical condition, and socialization issues are never criteria for saving a dog or cat from euthanasia.

Through rescue from kill facilities, rehabilitation of sick and un-socialized pets, and a one hundred percent spay/neuter program, Little Shelter strives to end pet overpopulation and place all dogs and cats in loving stable homes. All Little Shelter pets receive the highest quality medical care and are spayed /neutered before adoption. Every potential adopter is interviewed and thoroughly screened to ensure the best quality homes. Little Shelter is also a part of the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC Animals and is the only shelter not located in New York City to be included in the alliance.

For more information please visit www.littleshelter.com