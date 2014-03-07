Mercedes Benz and New York Fashion Week Fall 2014

Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week continues to be Manhattan’s single largest media event, taking place twice a year in February and September at Lincoln Center. The event enables top designers an international platform to premiere their collections to more than 100,000 industry insiders from all over the world. Each season buyers, editors, retailers, celebrities, VIPs, and A-listers attend. This fashion season more than 80 designers showcased their collections.

Below are the more significant shows I attended during New York and Mercedes Benz Fashion week:

The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection Fall 2014

My favorite show during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week was The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection. The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection took place on Thursday evening February 6th at The Theater at Lincoln Center in Manhattan The annual Go Red for Women / The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection fashion show raises awareness for women’s heart health.

Injured skier Lindsey Vonn, statuesque singer Colbie Caillat, Ireland Baldwin and “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star NeNe Leakes were just a few of the A-listers who did the cat walk on the runway in red designer gowns at this year’s Lincoln Center 2014 Go Red for Women/The Heart Truth Red Dress Collection Fashion Show.

The American Heart Association’s event — kicked off with heart truth speech by TV Personality and Lawyer Star Jones, who herself underwent open-heart surgery in 2011 and revealed to the audience her fears.

After the fashion event I had the pleasure of interviewing TV Realty Star Husband Greg Leakes who is married to the show’s Star NeNe Leakes and Realty TV Star Cynthia Bailey from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

Gita Omri Fall 2014

Gita Omri Fall 2014 was a throw back glimpse of her nostalgic childlike excitement of going to the circus. Her visual research was centered on old traveling circuses from the 1920’s through the 1930’s. As she gathered her information sketches evolved and Gita found herself more and more fascinated by the costumes and headwear. Attention to detail was quite evident in the collection. An abundance of beading and fine embroidery covered the showgirls and clowns.

This high-end women’s wear collection is very romantic and feminine. The collection was designed in a way that enhances a women’s beauty rather then over shadow it.

Diego Binetti Fall 2014

This collection was entitled “The Love by Diego Binetti FW14.

The collection had a wonderful Nomadic city slicker vibe. “Love collection is unapologetically street-inspired with a sophisticated bohemian flair,” the fashion designer Diego Binetti revealed.

For his Fall 2014 Love collection, Binetti was inspired by a woman’s eclectic taste in fashion after traveling the world. The Binetti woman has a taste for discerning and the luxury of life or as the Italians say “La Dolca Vita” which is interpreted as the sweet life. The 21st century woman is a sophisticated world traveler and is influenced by many countries and culture.

Many of his influences included: American Western/Cowboy to Native American/tribal images to some bohemian 70s influences to jetsetter chic.

Binetti’s blends of silhouettes, fabrics and textures reminded me of retro Missoni and Cavalli but in a more modern way creating his own distinct style.

Doré Designs | Exquisite Gowns Fall 2014

The top American couturier for the Ballroom industry for over thirty five years, Dore Designs can be found on countless ballroom dance floors in the fast-growing Pro-Amateur competition sphere for world championships including finalists and dance novices. The firm sponsors forty-two professional Ballroom couples in the United States and Canada. Dore manufactures over one thousand ballroom gowns a year, each unique and one-of-a-kind formed to the wearer’s explicit measurements and silhoutte. Dore uses only the finest fabrics available in silk, velvet, elastin, jersey, and crepe and designing with exclusively Swarovski Crystals as well as appliques and 3-D elements such as Swarovski-encrusted butterflies, silk petals, feathers and even fur.

Celebrity Guests Included: Miss United States Candiace Dillard, Broadway Star and Chicago Poster Girl Angel Reda, World Champion Ballroom Dancer Sasha Perzhu. Event Partners & Sponsors Include: Swarovski Elements, Styling by Dawn Del Russo of BellaDawn, Hair by Boyko & Co., Makeup by Valerie Vonprisk with Yaby Cosmetics, DJ Von Kiss, Bella Belle Shoes, Dollhouse Shoes and Green2O Water .

Erin Fetherston Fall 2014 Collection

The Erin Fetherston Fall 2014 Collection was inspired by the nostalgic era when young fashionable ladies and debutantes went to Charm School. The fascination and allure of the show was “Charmed, I’m Sure.” And charming it most definitely was. In the mid 20th century these same young ladies attended the Barbizon Hotel before they went into business or married a millionaire, You know that Upper East Side female residence hall where Grace Kelly, Sylvia Plath, Joan Didion, and Cybill Shepherd all boarded at one time or another.

Ms. Fetherston showcased her collection of retro early sixty’s inspired garments and dresses that offered a mod twist on how she would like young girls to dress for an evening out on on the town in New York City, Paris and London.

Fetherston’s models gathered together on risers in an unexpectedly elegant petite room at the W Hotel in Union Square while cocktails and champagne were offered to her fashion audience. “I wanted to show it in a tableau format so that you could see all the layers,” expressed Erin Fetherston.

Asia Fall Collection 2014

The Asia Fashion Collection is supported by Vantan and Parco and showcased designers from the orient with a fabulous selection by the Taiwan Textile Federation and Hong Kong Trade Development Council. Highly astute and educated students in fashion from the Vantan Design Institute came together with vitality to showcase their collections. The show was a collection of old-school glamour, boho chic, elegant gowns and microskirts. My favorite was the lace overcoat that could be used as a wedding gown. After the show I had a chance to chat with Super Model Janice Dickinson who expressed her love also for for the lace tablecloth overcoat and may use it for her wedding dress – a little Gossip who is Janice getting married to?

Lee Jean Youn Fall 2014

Designer Lee Jean Youn launched his unusual whimsical women’s ready-to-wear collection in New York for Fall 2014 at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week on February 7th.

Phoebe Philo is currently behind the collections most closely resembling the intersection of comfort and innovation that today’s modern woman desires. Youn’s playful artistic creations are an inspiration to women who dare to be unique from the conservative.

As we all know Fashion has declined from being artistic and more conventional so it was a pleasure to see this young brilliant designer create a more challenging collection. There was also plenty of headpieces for those who desire to complete an ensemble.

Katya Zol Fall 2014

Katya’s love of fashion came early on as a youngster in Mongolia. Her passion for fashion shows in this collection which symbolizes the modern Mongolian sophisticated lifestyle.

“Through my fashion collections, which comes from my heart and soul, I hope to bring joy to people. I love to expose and share with the rest of the world my imagination, passion for my culture and its artistry, perseverance, determination and aspiration for quality and refinement,” Katya explains.

“Being accepted by IMG to participate at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week is an honor that I take very seriously as a realization of my life long dream.”

