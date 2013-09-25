Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week 2013

(Long Island, N.Y.) Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week is by far Manhattan’s largest fashion media event. The week-long event takes place twice a year during the early part of February and the beginning of September in the tents at Lincoln Center. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week showcases top fashion designers an international platform to view their collections to over one hundred thousand industry insiders from around the world.

The event brings an enormous amount of individuals from the fashion industry including buyers, editors, retailers and celebrities. Mercedes-Benz Fashion week features more than eighty designer fashion shows in one week. It is known as the premier event worldwide where style, beauty, supermodels, and VIP’s gather to celebrate the finest in the fashion world.

Below are my top favorites from the week:

Charlotte Ronson

Charlotte Ronson’s Spring 2014 is all about the French Mademoiselle in the glamorous cities of Paris, Rome, London and New York.

Her collection is all about Parisian chic with a playful twist on today’s modern young ingénue. My favorites include: the black-and-white asymmetric short dress with a Peter Pan collar, an eyelet jumpsuit with sheer peek-a-boo details, a blue-and-green floral print and a spirited crop top.

During the event Charlotte wore a white leather ensemble that zipped apart completely at the midriff, leaving a standalone top. A-Listers that attended included Paris and Nicky Hilton, Recording Artist Ariana DiLorenzo and Model Devyn Abdullah who is is the first winner of “The Face,” Naomi Campbell’s modeling reality show on the Oxygen Network.

Joanna Mastroianni

Joanna Mastroianni set the pace with graphic black-and-garments that appeared unique, fresh and modern. Special pieces included a white silk satin T-shirt dress with a black hem and full-length zipper.

Unique textures, luxury fabrics, embroideries, mosaic- like patterns and leather pieces were important features of the collection. Inspiration from European countries showcasing feminine curves, architectural shapes for today’s women who wants to embrace a more flirtatious way of wearing clothes!

Other influences included Asian culture. Models strutted the runway with beautiful silk printed pieces displaying floral patterns of orchards, cherry blossoms, and apple blossoms.

Her Spring 2014 Collection was a collaboration of 1960’s retro dresses with sharp edges, to glamorous gowns and kimono-inspired dresses.

Nicole Miller

Nicole Miller Spring 2014 Collection was inspired by the Palace and gardens of Versailles. Chandeliers and shattered mirrors were all important features when creating her new Spring collection.

The designer got creative with designing floras on a leather moto jacket which she presented with a T-shirt in a filigree motif. Another important piece was a skirt in bold black-and-white stripes that were displayed with sweet flower buds. Other interesting mixable prints included a draped dress that collaborated five patterns that interestingly did not clash.

Nicole also incorporated edgier pieces including a distressed jacquard pants that were slashed throughout. Miller also showcased strong graphic touches with beads and sequins with a glass shard pattern that featured a “kaleidoscope” pattern.

Malan Breton

Malan Breton Spring 2014 Collection this year was featured in the Box at Lincoln Center during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. His Spring collection was inspired by decadent Victorian age meets 1920s Gatsby theme. Male and female models presented a couples theme and were styled in crushed satin, tons of tulle, bright colored suits and a burst of royal metallics.

The garments were accentuated with the taste of feminine allure and the traditional “Old Hollywood” appeal which seems to always be prevalent in his romantic nostalgic collections.

Apparently he is an avid cinema fan. Monroe makeup and hairstyles were featured on the female models.

His Spring 2014 collection combined textures and patterns of different pieces. Colors became brighter and bolder creating the look of nobility. One defining detail of the collection was the use of the Eastern inspired patterns.

When designing his pieces, Malan’s technique of using bold colors on his textured silks created a luminous reflection and shine with an exotic appeal.

I also had the opportunity to interview Edwin Rivera from Reel Code Media who sponsored Malan Breton’s Spring 2014 Collection in the Tents.

Zang Toi

Zang Toi Spring 2014 Collection was inspired by the Russian ballet. Zang Toi’s evening garments offered the spectacular glamour he does impeccably. My preferred pieces was his black silk gazar tunic and trousers embellished with silver sequins.

His short fluffy short frocks and red carpet full-skirted gowns floated down the runway with over the top trains trailing behind.

Although the collection was for Spring, the mixture of colors were mostly dark with a pop of pink including a matching bubble-gum pink cashmere dress coat ensemble and a ballet pink full skirted ballerina dress with spring blossoms. The gowns were elegant with beautiful details such as floral appliqué and tulle lining.

Capes, evening gowns and billowing trains were prevalent throughout the show. His models dramatically demonstrated the movement in the garments by constantly twirling flirtatiously throughout the fashion show.

Zang Toi’s Spring 2014 collection was glamorous and just simply divine!

Custo Barcelona

Custo Barcelona Spring 2014 Collection featured tribal motif prints and embroideries throughout the line from swimwear to outer garments. His extensive collection, one of the longest shows, included combining two or three textures. The change was beneficial. For example, a sheer white blouse with sweet broderie anglaise accents was featured with a pair of long culottes.

Special pieces included a shimmering rose-gold blouse embroidered with neon raffia at the shoulders and worn with a metallic jacquard short.

Designer Custo Dalmau recognizes the importance branding his line so emphasis has now been on a more homogenize collection appealing to a global consumer who is clued in to current fashions.

Helen Yarmak

Helen Yarmak Spring 2014 premiered her collection at her penthouse showroom in the Crown Building with fun and excitement incorporating bright colors such as hot pink and orange hues to her Spring collection of lightweight furs. Fabulous furs were featured on Mother daughter Super Model duo Pat and Anna Cleveland. My favorites included sheared lamb in capes, boleros and short-sleeve jackets. The show was especially styled by Costume Designer “Sex And The City” Pat Field for an overall “Rock N Roll” appeal.

Helen’s collection incorporated sensational patterns and hues for excitement such as checkerboard, stripes, and color blocking. Traditional furs included mink, fox, lamb, and ermine.

I had a chance to chat with Actress Vanessa Williams during the presentation who was introduced to Helen by Costume Designer and Stylist Patricia Field. “I am here because Pat Field introduced me to Helen while I was play Willemina Slater so as the character I wore tons of fur so Helen was our go-to gal,” revealed Ms. Williams.

Special pieces included a pink fox jacket worn with fishnet babydolls and plush sable hoodies that were worn with graffiti print track pants for the perfect hi-low combo.

