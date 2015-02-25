Mercedes Benz Fashion Week: 80 Designers Take Stage to Showcase Latest Fashion Trends, Innovations

NEW YORK, NY – This season, more than 80 designers took center stage as the global fashion community turns their attention to NY for the latest in fashion trends and innovations. As the destination for established brands and emerging talent, Mercedes Benz Fashion Week NY is the world’s leading international fashion event with designers from over 15 countries.

Below are some top designers that I had the privilege of viewing their collections.

Helen Yarmak Fall/Winter 2015

Helen Yarmak Fall/Winter 2015 presentation, “The Metamorphosis Collection,” featured statuesque glamorous models wearing Helen Yarmak’s luxury furs. The floor-to-ceiling windows of the twenty-third floor penthouse suite showcased a beautiful view of The New York Skyline while guests, buyers and members of the press mingled together as models ensembled in fabulous fur capes and matching hats strolled around displaying the Fall/Winter 2015 Collection. Each of Helen’s furs could be nicely transitioned. Elongated furs became vests, long sleeved looks became sleeveless and many of the garments were reversible, presenting a whole new identify for this season’s collection.

During my interview with the legendary Designer, Helen Yarmak, I asked what the inspiration was. Helen revealed “Life always.” I also inquired why furs are so special. Helen remarked, “Because you know it can be like treasure. Fur coats protect you and it has to be made to be something special for you.”

“The Metamorphosis Collection” is elegant, luxurious and timeless.

For more information please visit http://helenyarmak.com/en/

Michael Kors Fall/Winter 2015

Kors’ Fall/Winter Collection embraced today’s modern woman and the reality of day to day living. Alluring tailored well constructed garments ruled the runway. Kors featured pretty bias dresses and sweater dressing combined with tweeds, trousers, crisp shirts and especially the outerwear, including a trench-cape hybrid worthy of an ultrachic Sherlock. Fabrics included cashmeres wools, silk foulards, gold metallic and a graphite caviar-beaded gown combined with breathtaking furs. My favorite piece was a damask intarsia mink and a fox coat worn over a sweater and lace skirt.

Kors reveals about the inspiration for his collection,“whether it was Wallace Simpson back in the Thirties, Babe Paley at her height, Carolyn Bessette Kennedy. All of these women understood this idea, they knew how to play with the yin and the yang.”

For more information please visit http://www.michaelkors.com

Academy of Art University

During this show I had the chance to interview one of the designers, Kevin C. Smith who created seven looks around the color blue.

Smith, originally from California, was born in Walnut Creek and was raised in Sacramento. He has created menswear with the concept of light and volume. His garments are layered pieces that are combined with flowing overcoats.

When asked what the inspiration was Smith revealed, “My inspiration came from Christo’s Running Fence, vintage light bulbs and candle smoke.”

Seven pieces were shown in his collection alone. Academy of Art presented twenty seven pieces all together.

You can follow Kevin at Facebook/KCSmith

Charlotte Ronson Fall/Winter 2015

This season’s inspiration was entitled “The serenity of nature coupled with an abstract urban setting”. Ronson’s designs reflected the late 60’s to the 1970’s sportswear construction complete with flowing fabrics.

The show featured feminine silhouettes with large floral prints allowing delicate clothes to stand out. Ronson’s designs also showcased cowl necks and chunky knits. Hues included dull variations of grey, olive green, red and blue.

For more information please visit http://www.charlotteronson.com

Lupe Gajardo Fall/Winter 2015

The Chilean designer showcased her collection in the Pavilion at Lincoln Center. Her collection was inspired by as Lupe reveals, “Birds and the homeless. The streets. Dressing out of necessity. Layers upon layers. The beauty of authenticity. The freedom that is granted by chaos. The wandering. The unpretentious.” Recycled denim made a presence on the runway in a jacket, pants and a skirt covered in patches of different shades of denim for a more unique New York look. The majority of the garments in the collection were made from organic cotton for a more comfortable and natural look. The birds of the streets were even represented through the use of natural feathers on many of the garments, including the final look: an organic cotton chiffon dress with a feather poncho.

For more information please visit http://lupegajardo.com

Zang Toi Fall/Winter 2015

Zang Toi Fall/Winter Collection entitled “Mystique Beauty of Venice,” showcased collection of chic separates including pantsuits and shift dresses to stunning elegant gowns. The show closed with models strutting the runway in dramatic gown engulfed under capes, furs, black veils and Mardi Gras masks.

In my interview backstage with Zang Toi he revealed, “I decided to go to Venice in the Winter time to get inspiration. I have been to Venice so many times but I went there in the Winter. In the Winter it is stunningly beautiful, mysterious and sexy.”

For more information please visit Zangtoi.com

Oudifu Fall/Winter 2015

Oudifu returned to the Salon for Mercedes Benz Fashion Week. His imaginative line is once again inspired by a serious environmental plea: the extinction of animals. “My inspiration for this season is the concept of protecting nature.” Zuliang Li

This time around he is using Woolly Mammoth as his muse, a prehistoric elephant like icon now extinct. As homage to Woolly M the clothes are decorated with his likeness.

For more information please visit www.OUDIFU.com

Venexiana Fall/Winter 2015

Designer Kati Stern new collection is a collaboration of lace overlays and intricate jeweled designs. Kati reinforces the importance of nude and pale hues with soft silky draped fabrics

The show started with a soft palette of nudes and progressed to elegant fabrics ranging from silver, gold, dark teal and rich blacks.

In our interview backstage Kati revealed her inspiration was the cubist exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

For more information please visit http://venexianaltd.com

Malan Breton Fall/Winter 2015

Malan Breton took us on a journey to the stars with his tailored menswear and ultra luxurious women’s red carpet gowns. He has never been afraid to use color for menswear and this season’s palate of ginger orange, fuchsia and steel grey green suits and overcoats were a standout.

There were also some androgynous tailored women’s pants suits that were reminiscent of Carnaby Street. The finale was another stunner; a bright orange wedding dress fit for a queen.

For more information please visit www.malanbreton.com

Lie Sangbong Fall/Winter 2015

Lie Sangbong Fall/Winter 2015 collection was entitled “Oriental Ink,” is a study in modern elegance. Mr. Lie found his inspiration in the juxtaposition of the clean lines of the drawings and the shape and vibrancy of the flower’s petals. The collection’s emphasis was on suiting and outwear showcasing the brand’s signature sophisticated constructions and multi-dimensional fabrications. A color palate of camel, navy, burgundy and grey is combined with graphic red, black and white.

His collection will be available at retailers across the globe and his recently opened boutique located at 30 Gansevoort Street in Manhattan.

For more information please visit http://liesangbong.com

Erin Fetherston Fall/Winter 2015

This season Erin presents “The Wildwood.” Erin grew up on Wildwood Avenue, a tree lined street in San Francisco, California where she drew inspiration. Erin has always had a penchant for fairytales, funny she looks like a character from the Brother Grimm Fairytales. Erin is tall blond with soft delicate features.

This season the designer sprinkles her magic on sultry gowns, elegant frocks and tailed separates in an array of luxury fabrics: silk, shimmering jacquard and ethereal organza.

For more information please visit http://www.erinfetherston.com

Dorin Negrau Fall/Winter 2015

The Romanian designer has shown in Paris, Moscow, Dubai, Dusseldorf, Milan and South Arabia.

During our interview backstage he revealed that he took his inspiration from his home in Transylvania, Romania. His floor length black gowns featured billowing skirts that bewitched the audience.

“The theme I use when designing, is that each creation should change the mood of the person wearing it. I believe that there is a clothing language,” reveals Dorin Negrau.

For more information please visit www.dorinnegrau.com