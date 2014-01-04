(Long Island, N.Y.) Long Islanders and the Lawrence community attended the New Year’s Eve ALS Fundraiser for Shirat Devorah at Congregation Beth Sholom in Lawrence New York.

Shirat Devorah ALS Foundation provides funds and resources to Jewish patients with financial burden that healthcare and ALS (Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis) places on them and their families.

It was An Elegant Fundraiser to Fight the dreaded disease ALS.



TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews at “Shirat Devorah ALS Foundation” Fundraiser in Lawrence Long Island. Emcee for the Evening Was Jeff Neckonoff. Due to the generosity of all the vendors, 100% of the proceeds will go to the Shirat Devorah ALS Foundation, a registered 501c non profit. Devorah is just one of the beneficiaries of the ALS foundation.

For more info on Devorah, please see her blog: www.shirat-devorah.com

DJ Jeff Neckonoff was Emcee for the Evening. The evening also featured entertainment with a live performance by Moshe Hecht, musical entertainment by Azamra and Walk-Around Magician & Mentalist, Marc Garfinkel.

Due to the generosity of all the food vendors who sponsored the event, one hundred percent of the proceeds went to the Shirat Devorah ALS Foundation, a registered 501c non profit.

Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) is a progressive neurodegenerative disease that affects nerve cells in the brain and the spinal cord. Motor neurons reach from the brain to the spinal cord and from the spinal cord to the muscles throughout the body. The progressive degeneration of the motor neurons in ALS subsequently leads to the patient’s death. When the motor neurons fail, the ability of the brain to initiate and control muscle movement is gone. With voluntary muscle action progressively affected, patients in the later stages of the disease eventually become paralyzed.

ALS was first described in 1869 by French neurologist Jean-Martin Charcot, but it wasn’t until 1939 that Lou Gehrig brought national and international attention to the disease when he suddenly retired from baseball after being diagnosed with ALS. Most commonly, the disease strikes people between the ages of 40 and 70, and as many as 30,000 Americans have the disease at any given time. ALS has cut short the lives of many talented, famous and courageous individuals as Hall of Fame pitcher Jim “Catfish” Hunter, Senator Jacob Javits, actors Michael Zaslow and David Niven, creator of Sesame Street Jon Stone, television producer Scott Brazil, boxing champion Ezzard Charles, NBA Hall of Fame basketball player George Yardley, pro football player Glenn Montgomery, golfer Jeff Julian, golf caddie Bruce Edwards, British soccer player Jimmy Johnstone, musician Lead Belly, photographer Eddie Adams, entertainer Dennis Day, jazz musician Charles Mingus, composer Dimitri Shostakovich, former vice president of the United States Henry A. Wallace and U.S. Army General Maxwell Taylor.

Deborah Danielle Schochet is just one of the beneficiaries of the ALS foundation. Deborah is 39-year-old mother of four struggling to get back on her feet after her home was destroyed by Sandy when she was suddenly diagnosed with ALS. Because this disease has no cure she has been given two to four years to live as her body degenerates. Deborah and her family need to still repair their home, and while doing so, their hopes are to make it more accessible for her growing adaptive needs.

Medical treatment, including a stem cell trial, which is not covered by insurance, is also an absolute necessity.

The organization has hit their initial goal of $100,000, but Deborah’s expenses just to repair her home are in excess of $140,000 plus there are medical treatments and adaptations required for her home to make it livable as her physical needs change.

To contribute support and participate please visit http://www.rootfunding.com/campaign/3660

For more info on Deborah, please see her blog:

www.shirat-devorah.com

Cognac Wellerlane

