New York and Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week

(Long Island, N.Y.) IMG Fashion is dedicated to facilitating the doorway into the world of fashion. As always Mercedes Benz Fashion Week showcases the world’s top models, leading designers and the most influential photographers, art directors and stylists. This season seventy-nine designers showcased their fashions inside the tents.

The Fall 2012 Collections at Lincoln Center featured Nicholas K, BCBGMAXAZRIA, Kaelen, Richard Chai, Honor, Tadashi Shoji, Candela, Chadwick Bell, Joseph Abboud, PARKCHOONMOO, The Greenshows – Collection Previews, Concept Korea, General Idea, Rebecca Taylor, Brandon Sun, Rebecca Minkoff, Tommy Hilfiger Men’s, Nicole Miller, Katya Leonovich, Charlotte Ronson, Academy of Art University, Ruffian, Lacoste, Porter Grey, Jill Stuart, Son Jung Wan, Mara Hoffman, Rafael Cennamo, Hervé Léger by Max Azria, Vantan Tokyo, Tibi, Monique Lhuillier, L.A.M.B., Venexiana, Lorena Sarbu, Lela Rose, Derek Lam, DKNY, Tracy Reese, Joy Cioci, Custo Barcelona, Diane von Furstenberg, Falguni & Shane Peacock, Y-3, Carmen Marc Valvo, Mathieu Mirano, Timo Weiland, Jenny Packham, Negarin, Carolina Herrera, Carlos Miele, Zang Toi, Emilio Cavallini, Donna Karan New York, Reem Acra, Yeohlee, Bibhu Mohapatra, Betsey Johnson, Leather Japan 2012, Prete & Bruno, Norisol Ferrari, Tory Burch, J.Crew, Badgley Mischka, Vera Wang, Diesel Black Gold, Fotini, Naeem Khan, Dennis Basso, Pamella Roland, Haus Alkire, Narciso Rodriguez, EMERSON, Whitney Eve, Michael Kors, Rochambeau, Nanette Lepore, Ports 1961, Joanna Mastroianni, J. Mendel, Levi’s, Suzanne Rae, Milly by Michelle Smith, Farah Angsana, Anna Sui, Nomia, Vivienne Tam, b michael America, Ralph Lauren and Calvin Klein Collection.

Over the course of the week long event, the sponsors provided five-star services, products, demonstrations and amenities, all contributing to the unique experience of Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Title sponsor Mercedes-Benz was joined by DHL, American Express, Maybelline New York, TRESemmé, W Hotels Worldwide, Diet Pepsi, Fiber One Bars, WGSN, ideeli, Sherry-Lehmann Wine & Spirits as well as the following media outlets: The New York Times, Women’s Wear Daily and Getty Images. Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week featured shows and presentations of over 90 designers. Over 100,000 guests passed through Lincoln Center in eight days, as top international designers showcased what they have in store for Fall 2012.

Many exciting new designers showcased their collections outside of the tents at fabulous venues during New York Fashion Week as well.

Below are my favorite choices as the best designers:

FALGUNI & SHANE PEACOCK FALL 2012

The designer married team of Falguni & Shane Peacock showcased their Fall 2012 collection at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. This is their second time presenting their collections.

Known among celebrities and A-listers for their ultra feminine and glamorous women’s wear, Falguni & Shane’s fall collection was accented with feathers, sequins, and tribal prints. The collection was rock and roll with a sexy glam twist. Recording Artist Ashanti attended the event wearing a Falguni and Shane Peacock Design.

EMILIO CAVALLINI FALL 2012

Legendary Italian hosiery designer Emilio Cavallini showed his new Fall 2012 collection in the Box for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at Lincoln Center. This season Emilio presented more than just a collection of sexy tights. The show was created to incite a woman’s sexual fantasies. The presentation was complete with free champagne and a short film entitled “Risqué Business at the Florence Excelsior Hotel” shown on a dramatic 21-foot screen. The flick captured a woman in her hotel room trying on pair after pair of her new collection of sexy tights and bodywear from what must have been a major shopping spree at the Emilio Cavallini boutique.

For more information please visit www.emiliocavallini.com.

ZANG TOI FALL/WINTER 2012

The show opened with an ivory fox coat over an ivory French lace dress creating a powerful statement of sophistication and luxury. Toi focused heavily on extravagant details including jackets with mink collars and lapels, silk satin dresses with long flowing velvet ribbons embellished with ombre beading. Statement pieces included a matching black jacket and trouser with ivory topstitching, a printed zebra silk velvet coat, and a strapless black evening gown with ruffled tulle. Significant hues included black with white and red and black.

For more info please visit houseoftoi.com.

VENEXIANA FALL/WINTER 2012

Philip Pelusi of Tela Beauty Organics created the Renaissance inspired gorgeous hairstyles at the Venexiana fall/winter 2012 collection at New York’s Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week.

Lead hair, Jeffrey Reitz for Tela Design Studio, and Pelusi created a romantic upswept Renaissance look with multiple textures and a defined center part. Seventy fabulous looks featured in the runway show, a stunning collection of gowns and cocktails dresses designed by Kati Stern. Notable looks included a dark green evening gown that featured a sequin serpent shoulder strap.

FARAH ANGSANA FALL/WINTER 2012

This season the collection was inspired by the “Year of the Dragon.” Luxury fabrics included lace, silk chiffon, silk wool, wool crepe, and tweed lurex. Floor length gowns and cocktail dresses ruled the runway embellished and adorned with crystals and sequins.

The Farah Angsana Collection can be seen worldwide at high society events in Paris, Rome, London, New York, Shanghai, Hong Kong, Dubai, and other cities. I chatted with the “Real Housewives of New Jersey” Kathy and Melissa before the show wearing Farah’s creations.

For more info please visit www.farahangsana.com.

JAD GHANDOUR FALL/WINTER 2012

During New York Fashion Week Jad Ghandour presented his fabulous runway show took at Cipriani on 42nd Street. The Fall collection was inspired from old Hollywood emulating the screen sirens: Joan Crawford, Bette Davis and Greta Garbo.

The collection focused on rich, pungent shades of mustard, burgundy and olive, paired against luxe furs, silk tulle, crinkled silk chiffon and wool. Afterwards I interviewed the designer and Realty TV Star Cynthia Bailey from “The Real Housewives of Atlanta.”

For more info please visit jadghandour.com.

NEGARIN FALL/WINTER 2012

London’s newest international label, Negarin launched their collection in the Box at Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. The contemporary womenswear label was created by Negarin Sadr and her team. The collection was inspired by a vivaciousness of the East blended with a calm sophistication of the West. Negarin’s vision is to create desirable clothes that are also technically highly sophisticated.

For more info about this London based fashion company please visit negarinlondon.com.

HELEN YARMAK FALL/WINTER 2012

The Helen Yarmak showroom located in the Penthouse Suite of the luxury Crown Building presented the collection to affluent clients and members of the press. The inspiration this season was a Russian Fairy Tale. Royal rich mink, sable and lynx were the signature furs. The versatility of the pieces were reversible and alterable by removing a collar or unzippering a section of the fur garment making the collection ideal for both young women and sophisticated fur wearers for forty years. The show also featured the models wearing the diamond and gem collection also designed by Helen Yarmak.

For more info please visit www.helenyarmak.com.

SACHIKA FALL/WINTER 2012

Identical twins To-Tam & To-Nya Sachika, born in Paris, France was raised in a large family of artists & entrepreneurs. As youngsters the duo tandem knew they would be creating art. The world of fashion has always been their aspiration. The Yin & Yang Vietnamese Designers, also known as the SACHIKA TWINS moved from Montreal to New York City a few years ago to achieve the ultimate American Dream.

After only one year, SACHIKA exploded into the Fashion & Entertainment scene dressing prominent stars and public figures. Their unique approach to design, marketing, sense of style and bubbly personalities has set them apart as business women and designers. This season the collection was inspired by IVANKA “If We Ever Meet Again.” a short film they produced in collaboration with Director Matias Desiderio. The film and the collection portray a sexy and seductive female secret agent on a mission. The Twins showcased a combination of wool crepe, leather, faux fur, silk chiffon & charmeuse, delicate lace and other luxurious fabrics to create their signature cocktail dresses, jackets, and separates.

Celebrities that attended included Miss USA Alyssa Campanella, Miss Universe Lela Lopez, Recording Artist Cherisse Mills and Filmmaker Matias Desiderio.

For more information please visit sachika.com.

