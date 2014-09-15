New York Fashion Week Spring 2015; September 3rd Through September 11th in Magnificent NYC

(Long Island, NY) Once again fashion experts, designers, models, buyers, photographers, fashion editors and more attended New York Fashion Week in Magnificent NYC. The week-long event is the premier showcase for American fashion designers to present their creations to the world. There are two Fashion Weeks each year, one for spring fashions and one for fall. Fashion enthusiasts, the media and industry professionals all gather to view these shows and see the latest designs for the upcoming season.

Below are my favorite shows that I attended during the week of September 3rd through the 11th.

Zang Toi Spring 2015

The designer celebrated 25 years in fashion and his glamorous collection was appropriately entitled “A Privileged Life: The American Dream.”

Toi is well known for showcasing glamorous looks from beginning to end. This years collection ranged from a purple-and-fuchsia color-blocked knit dress with a matching purple robe to red tailored suits.

Zang is also known for his showstopping gowns worn by many celebrities and socialites including Lucia Hwong Gordon, Jean Shafiroff, Patti La Belle and Kirstie Alley. His gowns. “American Starlet” included a black tiered dress covered in hand-beaded purple orchids. “All American Stripe,” a black-and-ivory Empire waist strapless, was met with enthusiastic applause befitting a big anniversary.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Fashion Designer Zang Toi, Music Composer Lucia Hwong Gordon and Realty TV Star Cynthia Bailey at Backstage at the Zang Toi Spring 2015 Show.

Malan Breton Spring 2015

Malan Breton Spring 2015 began with a performance of two male dancers, soon to be followed by two equally vivacious female dancers. Their traditional garments showcased the title of the collection: “A Journey To Taiwan: The Heart Of Asia.”

Costumes of the dancers included elaborate headdresses of feathers, sparkling floral embellishments and fringe.

The Malan Breton Spring 2015 Collection was a throw back to the traditional and bringing it forward into the future.

Classically Taiwanese fabrics with their luxurious velvet sheen were tailored into modern designed. The collection included three-quarter length dress pants in a bright iridescent teal pattern coordinated with a matching bow-tie. Another look included a simple button-down and beautifully sleek pale gold bomber jacket.

Celebrities in attendance included Miss Universe and Miss Teen USA. Malan Breton’s Spring/Summer 2015 collection provided an exquisite celebration of elegance, style and culture.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Fashion Designer Malan Breton after his Spring 2015 Fashion Show at Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

Victor De Souza Spring 2015

Victor is an Argentinean designer who creates glamorous silhouettes. Victor De Souza kicked off of New York Fashion Week by having his models ride along Central Park South in horse drawn carriages. How romantic is that!

Victor De Souza was inspired by Albinism for his complete runway look. Victor reveals, “Albinism is an organism in which humans and animals can inherit making us all alike.”

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Fashion Designer VICTOR DESOUZA at New York Fashion Week about his Spring 2015 Collection.

Edwing D’Angelo Spring 2015

Edwing D’Angelo Spring 2015 titled his collection “Voices of the Desert,” inspired by the Tuareg people (“Berbers”), who are the principal inhabitants of the Saharan interior of North Africa. The collection celebrates their traditionally nomadic pastoralist lifestyle. D’Angelo researched with specific emphasis on the Moroccan Northern Sahara’s culture, customs and of course traditional garments.

D’Angelo was fascinated by the whole idea of people who live in the desert and are always wearing black, in the West, warm weather means colors. So for his Spring 2015, he departs from that notion of color and presents an all black Spring collection which he finds very mystical and exuberant.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Fashion Designer Edwing D’Angelo, Stylist Jo Lance and Illmatic Scream at Edwing D’Angelo Spring 2015 Show during New York Fashion Week.

Loris Diran Spring 2015

Loris Diran Spring 2015 Collection entitled “Where The Ocean Meets The Sky” is inspired of the Blues, Greys and Beiges of a Summer sky.

The collection is inspired by the “Teddy boy” culture of London´s 50´s and 60´s.

Well tailored suits and an emphasis on texture and structure was evident in the collection.

TV Host Cognac Wellelane interviews Fashion Designer Loris Diran at his Spring 2015 Show.

Adrian Alicea Spring 2015

Adrian Alicea presented his Spring/Summer 2015 line during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week. This season’s collection, entitled “Pleiadian Vogue,” draws inspiration from the Pleiadian Realm. “The Pleiadians a race of humanoid aliens that travel to earth from the electric, luminous-blue Pleiades Star Cluster. The idea of these aliens navigating the ordinary in their extraordinary ways speaks to Adrian both as a designer and a person,” revealed Fashion designer Adrian Alicea during our interview bacstage. His collection captures the essence of various decades including garments exhibiting an elegant madness and unearthly beauty that could only have been created through contact with another planet. Imagine paging through a fashion magazine in an alien realm. Imagine “Pleiadian Vogue.”

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Fashion Designer Adrian Alicea after his Spring/Summer 2015 Collection during New York Fashion Week.

Helen Yarmak Spring 2015

Designer Helen Yarmak presented her Spring/Summer 2015 collection, “Spirit of Freedom” on September 8, 2014 at her exclusive terrace penthouse showroom in the legendary Crown Building located at 730 Fifth Avenue, 23rd Floor, NYC during Mercedes Benz Fashion Week.

For this collection, Helen Yarmak is inspired by the luxurious woman’s appreciation and longing for freedom. Not only does this collection create absolute freedom but does so while remaining both glamorous and versatile. Original shapes and designs were introduced with coats featuring Yarmak’s trademark reversibility and detachable sleeves and hoods creating entirely new coats and vests all in one garment. Soaring patterns feature cascades of birds and window panes with striking colors including ruby red, pink, white and black. Furs for the collection included lamb, mink, fox and sheared weasel. Helen also presented her latest jewelry design featuring extremely rare and precious stones and gems found from her travels around the globe.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Fashion Designer Helen Yarmak, Fur Council Executive Keith Kaplan and News Anchor Jacque Reid at Helen Yarmak Spring 2015.

Celebrities that have worn her furs and jewels include Lady Gaga, Jennifer Lopez, Rhianna and Beyonce to name a few.

