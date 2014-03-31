Northwest Meets Southeast At Artspace in Patchogue

(Long Island, NY) Photography and art enthusiasts came together for an unusual art reception in Patchogue, Long Island to view a collection of unique photographs entitled Northwest Meets Southeast. The collections are photographs by thirty Long Island fine art photographers.

The event took place because of a chance meeting of two fine art photographers Aleta Cortes of Patchogue ArtSpace and Holly Gordon of fotofoto gallery in Huntington very much like Alfred Hitchcock’s “Strangers on a Train but no murder to be committed,”…just a killer photography exhibition…led to Aleta suggesting that the two groups of Long Island artists display their work together in the Patchogue ArtSpace Gallery.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Musical Artist Julian Morgan and Fine Art Photographer Aleta Cortes at Artspace for the exhibit Northwest Meets Southeast

Compared to North by Northwest, the coordinates of northwest and southeast captured viewers into this production with breathless anticipation and suspense. This collaboration of thirty Long Island artists is a visual feast to be followed by a reciprocal exhibit in Huntington later on this year. The exhibit started on March 16, 2014 and ran through March 31, 2014.

Photographer Holly Gordon walks with her camera and is Inspired by nature, “I love to seize it on film and leave it untouched by my presence. A perfect shot gives me the kind of rush that I imagine big game hunters must feel when they make that kill. My “prey” however, flies away. Photography is the synthesis of my love affair with life,” Holly reveals.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Fine Art Photographer Holly Gordon at Artspace Gallery in Patchogue Long Island

Photographer Aleta reveals, “I am a painter and photographer living alone on a mountaintop in very rural southern West Virginia. The last few years of solitude has provided me the opportunity to explore and study in depth different facets of nature. Currently and for the past five years I have been working on a series of photographs titled, “Water Movement Studies.” Within these photographs I seek to capture the beauty of the colors, the effects of light and the ever-changing movement of patterns in water throughout our many mountain streams. I strive to maintain an over all painterly quality.”

Aleta’s photographs are taken with a Canon EOS 20D SLR camera and shot in a raw format. Photoshop Camera Raw is used to process the photographs using basic camera raw adjustments and all her works photography have not been digitally manipulated.

The Gallery at Artspace Patchogue ia little bit of Tribeca in Long Island. This unique art space is a two thousand square foot space which allows resident artists, local, national, and international artists an opportunity to exhibit their works with the local community and art lovers from all over.

Artspace is conveniently located in downtown Patchogue. The eighteen million project represents both economic revitalization and the opportunity to strengthen a growing arts community.

Artspace is conveniently located in downtown Patchogue. The eighteen million project represents both economic revitalization and the opportunity to strengthen a growing arts community.

For more information about Photographers Aleta Cortes and Holly Gordon please email or call Aleta Cortes alicesun@citlink.net 304-445-8717 (m) Holly Gordon holly@hollygordonphotographer.com 631.666.8841 (t) or 631.835.0697 (m)