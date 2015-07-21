Opera Star Cristina Fontanelli ‘Sets Off Alarms’ At Space Sixteen Boutique in Southampton, July 17, 2015

LONG ISLAND, NY – It was a bang of a birthday party in Southampton on Friday July 17, 2015 at Space 16 Boutique as celebrity guests and notable chic personalities attended Humanitarian Sara Herbert Galloway’s Birthday party. Guests were enjoying light faire and champagne while shopping at the upscale boutique and enjoying the event.

I invited Opera Star Cristina Fontanelli to sing Happy Birthday to Sara. While guest were entertained by Cristina’s magnificent opera voice, they brought out the sparklers to each guest and as the firecrackers and sparklers lit Cristina sang her rendition of Happy Birthday. As Cristina sang her last high note, the fire alarms went off. The room rapidly filled up with smoke and almost caused a fire leaving guests choking for air. Everyone left the establishment in a hurry. Thank goodness no one was hurt! The Fire Dept. was notified and a squad of cops pulled up to Space Sixteen Boutique where the upscale chic birthday party was being held. After everything calmed down the party resumed and guests enjoyed champagne and birthday cake. Nothing phases celebrities in Southampton.

Actress Helen Proimos, Opera Star Cristina Fontanelli, Sara Herbert-Galloway and Cognac Wellerlane at Space 16 Boutique in Southampton, Friday July 17, 2015.

I had a chance to chat with Opera Star Cristina Fontanelli about the whole experience.

Hello darlings, welcome back, I am here with famous Opera Star Cristina Fontanelli who is making a big impact here in the Hamptons and she is also going to be singing throughout this month and next month, Cristina tell my audience you will be singing at Duck Walk Vineyards.

Cristina: Yes, I am. It is really special Cognac. We are honoring the memory of Dr. Damianos. He was a Long Island wine pioneer. He loved the opera. He passed away last year and tomorrow evening at Duck Walk Vineyards on the North Fork we will do Cristina Fontanelli’s and his fabulous friends in memory of Dr. Damianos.

He was a tremendous person that gave back so much to the community.

Cristina: You know Cognac, I have to say something happened here this evening at Space 16. I have to say this has never happened in my entire career. I mean, I have been all over the world. I have sang for presidents. I have even been on safari in Africa and I have quite a number of stories as a singer traveling in the middle east. Tonight here at Sara’s birthday party this has never happened. I was happy to sing Happy Birthday…..

And of course I invited you to come and sing Happy Birthday for Sara….

Cristina: Cognac invited me. I was coming out here for the opera tomorrow and I said “Sure.” There were sparklers while I was singing and the second I finished the alarm system went off! It was the most amazing thing that went on here.

You see that, your voice didn’t break glass but it set the alarms right here at Space 16 in Southampton. The fire trucks and the police department came here because they thought the place was on fire and that is because of this young lady!

Cristina: It was an amazing evening, thank you for the invitation.

I have never been to a birthday party like this. The cops and the firemen came. Were they cute?

Cristina: Yeah!

Wow! I love fireman and I love cops!

Cristina: I have been in the middle of Times Square and I thought it was exciting there but I came out to Southampton and there was more excitement here. Wow, they really know how to throw a birthday party in Southampton!

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Opera Star Cristina Fontanelli at Sara Herbert Galloway’s Birthday party at Space Sixteen Boutique in Southampton, New York.

Cristina went on to explain about her project of keeping opera alive in the Hamptons. For more information please visit www.cristinafontanelli.com and for information about Space 16 please visit http://www.spacesixteensoho.com

Cognac Wellerlane interviews Boutique Owner Daniela Zahradnikova at her Store Space 16 in Southampton and Sara Herbert Galloway for her Birthday Party.

Space 16 is a convergence of style and art. Curated with designers and artisans who bring their visions to life in various wearable forms. During their 4th of July event a percentage of each sale went to The Wounded Warrior Project. Customer who brought unused clothing to Space 16 earned 10%..+ discount off a new purchase and donated articles went directly to the WWP org. Celebrities in attendance for Sara Herbert Galloway’s birthday included Artist Kevin Berlin, Tracy Stern, Opera Star Cristina Fontanelli and Bravo Network’s James Lipton.