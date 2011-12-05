Paranormal Pooch Book Signing and Benefit Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Research Center

Paranormal Pooch Book Signing and Wolfhome’s Home Decor Boutique Features Photography of the iconic Fashion Photographer Charles Tracy to Benefit Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Research Center

(Long Island, N.Y.) Pet lovers grabbed their pooch and joined in on a fun book signing event at RS POP Shop at Roger Smith Hotel located at 501 Lexington Avenue & 47th Street on Sunday, November 27th, 2011 from 2-6pm. Famous Olga Horvat, the author of Paranormal Pooch was present at the book signing for a meet and greet.

Guest enjoyed drinks, snacks and holiday cheer at this unique boutique.

Inspired by the talent and dreams of emerging designers and artists, Melissa Gonzalez, CEO of Lion’esque Media, joined forces with John Knowles, Director of Innovation at the Roger Smith Hotel to transform the storefront on Lexington Ave between 47th and 48th Street in Manhattan into a Social Media Pop Up Shop better known as the RS Pop Shop. The program is a collaborated approach incorporating custom produced branding videos, a one month store front and sponsored opening night reception that is promoted through their social media infrastructure and ongoing online PR and blogging.

RS Pop Shop is a unique opportunity for emerging brands and shoppers to connect in new and exciting ways via social media, marketing, and sales. Clients that have participated included: LaQuan Smith, Lolli Poppit, Simon Carter London, N:F:P Studio, Telfar, MacKenzi-Childs, Man vs Machine, Animated Closet, Tribal Couture among others. As a note to the caliber of our designers, their designs have dressed an array of celebrities including: Beyonce, Lady Gaga, Dakota Fanning, Rihanna; and some have collaborated with major brands like American Apparel and Club Monaco, and the list goes on.

The event was organized by Dana Humphrey from whitegatepr.com and benefitted the Mayor’s Alliance for NYC’s animals.

Dana Humphrey is the lead Marketing and PR Consultant and Owner at Whitegate PR with expert knowledge publicizing small and large firms, artists, authors and non-profits in the U.S. and abroad. Her specific focus is with consumer, professional services and retail industries specifically in the pet industry.

During the event her client Author Olga Horvat spoke about her inspiration to write the publication “Paranormal Pooch.”

Olga Horvat is the founder and owner of Royal Dogs Gallery, a company that provides spiritual and holistic products and services exclusively for devoted dogs and their owners. Olga is also an award-winning artist who specializes in canine paintings, color therapist and a bestselling author of “Paranormal Pooch”.

Her mission is to enhance the well-being of dogs by providing cruelty-free services and products. She is dedicated to the philosophy that inner and outer beauty provides a pathway to a better way of life.

Her book “Paranormal Pooch” is an eye-opening story about her family’s four-month journey into the unknown realm of the canine world. The compelling experiences she and her family encountered are discussed in this must read publication.

Olga Horvat is animal rights activist and supporter of PETA (People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals) and has attended many celebrity charity events promoting her artwork for PETA including PETA’s 25th Anniversary Gala & Humanitarian Award Show that took place at Paramount Pictures in Hollywood, CA, September 10th, 2005. Pamela Anderson was hosting this Gala along with comedic actor Fred Willard. This gala paid tribute to outstanding activists and celebrities who have worked hard to promote the rights of animals through PETA campaigns including Ingrid Newkirk, Kathy Najimy, Alec Baldwin, Pink, Joaquin Phoenix, Jillian Barberie, Heather Mills McCartney, Jamie Lee Curtis, Sean Astin, Alyssa Milano, Andy Dick, Dave Foley, Dennis Rodman and many others.

Olga Horvat’s artwork “Freedom to Animals” was purchased in a silent auction to benefit PETA’s Animal Emergency Fund in the wake of Hurricane Katrina.

For more information please visit www.paranormalpooch.com.

Super model and Publicist Debbie Dickinson from E.D. Enterprises, LLC introduced Fabric and Home Decor Expert and Designer Warren Wolf Kay at the premiere of Wolfhome’s Signature Collection and Art Show featuring the debut art photography of the iconic Fashion Photographer Charles Tracy. The event benefited Memorial Sloan-Kettering Cancer Research Center in memory of Ruby Tracy, Charles Tracy’s sister who passed away from Cancer.

The elegant event took place at Wolhome Home Decor located at 936 Broadway, Manhattan on November 29th.

Mr. Tracy has photographed glamorous faces such as Cher, Debbie Dickinson, Model Patti Hansen and many others for Vogue Magazine.

Warren Kay, the founder and designer of legendary home design emporium Silk Trading has now introduced a new line of luxurious silks and textiles featured in his upscale home decor boutique Wolf Home. In conjunction with the custom line, the company is now located in its dramatic spacious flagship store in the heart of New York’s thriving Flatiron District. Individualization is at the heart of the Wolf Home venture and Warren approaches each customer as a new opportunity to create a personalized home environment.

Wolf Home offers a unique and decided experience to his devoted clients. Warren’s natural talent has established him as one of the worlds most sought after textile designers and a leader of couture home design. He has worked on commission for private labels from top interior design firms. Initially he began his career in his family’s ready-to-wear clothing design business in London, England. Frustrated by the confines of street wear he decided to open his first design store in the Soho District of London. Later he opened a small shop in Los Angeles in 1992 which has flourished into the world’s leader in couture home furnishings and design. There is also a Chicago store on world famous Michigan Avenue.

For more information please visit www.wolfhomeny.com.