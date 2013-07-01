Reach Within Summer Soiree on Shelter Island and Artist Against Abuse Gala in Bridgehampton

(Long Island, N.Y.) East End supporters celebrated the launch of the new model of care, Reach Within, during their Shelter Island Summer Soirée on June 15, 2013.

This marks their first annual fundraiser on the east end of Long Island. Attendees also cheered the team of 25 Reach Within runners in the Shelter Island 10K on as they raced by the event. Reach Within’s mission is to assist vulnerable children into developing social and emotional skills while providing positive parenting techniques to their caregivers.

Karen Lawson is the acting Executive Director of Reach Within. Ms. Lawson established the Bartholomew J. Lawson Foundation for Children in 2003 and is the co-creator of the foundation’s main program, REACH Grenada. Through her dedication with REACH Grenada, she developed the concept for Reach Within, to achieve her primary goal of assisting as many vulnerable children as possible. Dr. Lawson is a specialist in the field of neurolinguistics.

Dr. Lawson worked as the Executive Director of Clinical Associates for Rehabilitation & Evaluation/Center for Cognition and Communication from 1991 to 1996. Prior to her experience as an executive director, Dr. Lawson was a Research Associate at the Institute for Research in Behavioral Neuroscience from 1983 to 1990. Spanning her years of work at these institutions, Dr. Lawson served as an Instructor at the Department of Neurology, at the New York University Medical Center from 1985 to 1993. Karen supports many causes and focuses her attention on youngsters’ issues, healthcare and education. Dr. Lawson sat on the board of the New York Neuropsychology Group from 1986 to 1990 and the board of the Resurrection Episcopal Day School from 1998 to 2002. Karen has earned her PhD in neurolinguistics from the CUNY Graduate Center in 1996 and has been a member of the New York Academy of Sciences since 1985.

Reach Within uses a strengths-based approach that aims to effect long-term health. Developed during the REACH Grenada pilot program, Reach Within’s Caregiver Training Program aims to improve the quality of care that children receive and helps contribute to a healthier, safer environment in which the children can live and grow. The foundation of RW’s caregiver program is capacity building, which serves to educate and coach caregivers in order to increase their own self-regulation capacities, attunement and positive disciplining practices.

The gala took place on the grounds of Parcells Eschbach estate in Dering Harbor on Shelter Island. This highly anticipated cocktail soiree and silent auction featured a wine reception with a an extravagant delicious menu of hors d’oeuvres created by Celebrity Chef Pierre Schaedelin of PS Tailored Events.

As with many well known prominent chefs, Pierre Schaedelin began his interest in cooking in his grandmother’s kitchen in Alsace, France close to the German border. Pierre started his formal training as an apprentice at Michelin-ranked Au Fer Rouge at the age of sixteen. While learning his fundamental cooking skills, he acquired his long-term objective of securing a position with the renowned Haeberlin family at the picturesque Auberge du l’ill, one of the oldest Three-Star Michelin restaurants in France. After acquiring more knowledge of his craft he was hired as a chef at the age of eighteen and spent several passionate years honing his talents under the tutelage of Paul Haeberlin.

With Chef Haeberlin’s recommendation, the acclaimed Chef Alain Ducasse introduced Pierre to his Three-Star Michelin Louis XV at the Hotel de Paris in Monte Carlo. Through much hard work and determination, Pierre worked his way up through the ranks. Eventually Ducasse offered him the position as Chef de Cuisine at Monte’s, an outpost in London where he created unique dishes for four years.

After deciding to branch out, Pierre set his sights on the United States. In 1999 Pierre accepted a sous chef opportunity at Le Cirque 2000 in New York. When Executive Chef Sotta Khun exited in 2000, Pierre was promoted to the top position where he remained until 2006.

After departing Le Cirque, Pierre dramatically shifted direction when he was offered a fantastic opportunity with Martha Stewart to be both her private chef and to collaborate with her on a book about entertaining. Ultimately Pierre has now embarked on this new business PS Tailored Events.

To date PS Tailored Events has successfully catered and staffed events for Vera Wang, Bergdorf Goodman, Warburg Pincus and of course Martha Stewart. They have also worked with many prominent families and businesses in the New York area.

Hampton advocates attended the Artist Against Abuse Gala in Bridgehampton, New York on June 22, 2012.

Everyone enjoyed a night of celebrating, bidding and entertainment as this year’s 18th annual Artist Against Abuse benefit goes 60s! The festive evening entertained guests with live and silent auctions, incredible works of art, games of chance and dancing to the sounds of The Fabulous Sixties Rock Show. With the generosity of the community, Artist Against Abuse has raised close to $2,000,000 assisting more than 15,000 families!

The Retreat is a safe haven for families in crisis. They provide numerous services to protect victims, provide safety and help them get back on their feet so they can live productive lives.

Domestic violence is abusive emotional behavior. Victims witness emotional, psychological, physical or sexual abuse that one person in an intimate relationship inflicts in order to control the other.

Domestic abuse includes threats, name-calling, preventing contact with family or friends, withholding money, actual or threatened physical harm and sexual assault. Stalking can also be a form of domestic violence.

Most domestic violence is committed against women by their male partners or ex-partners. It also occurs in lesbian and gay relationships and is common in teenage dating relationships. In a small number of cases men are abused by female partners.

Every victim of domestic violence, whether female or male, gay or heterosexual, has the right to safety and legal relief.

In 1987 the Retreat was founded as a not-for-profit 501(c)(3) New York State licensed domestic violence agency. In 1995 the Retreat’s scope of work was broadened to include all towns in the east end of Long Island including East Hampton, Southampton, Riverhead, Southold and Greenport.

For more information on how you can support this organization please visit www.theretreatinc.org.