SSMAC Junior Committee’s 5th Annual Kentucky Derby Brunch and Viewing Party

(Long Island, NY) The Junior Committee of the Soldiers’ Sailors’ Marines’ Coast Guard’s & Airmen’s Club cordially invited young professionals to the Fifth Annual Kentucky Derby Brunch & Viewing Party. The elegant event included brunch catered by Southern Hospitality and a Whistle Pig Mint Julep Open Bar, also including mimosas and other cocktails.

The soiree that took place on Saturday May 3rd included a best hat and best bow tie contest, plus raffles. Prizes and items from Brooks Brothers, Jack Daniels and Jonathan Adler Designs.

The Soldiers’, Sailors’, Marines’ and Airmen’s Club (SSMAC) Junior Committee is a special organization of young professionals dedicated to giving support and appreciation to service members in the United States Military. The mission of the SSMAC Junior Committee is to serve the military personnel of the United States by continuing to support the club’s mission of serving those who serve their country; efforts to extend hospitality, build camaraderie, and honor the work of the armed forces during their time in New York City and abroad.

The history of this organization goes back to the year 1919, Mrs. Cornelia Barnes Rogers and Mrs. Theodore Roosevelt, Jr. with General John J. Pershing established The Soldiers’ and Sailors’ Club. In war and peace, without any U.S. Government funding and supported solely by donations of patriotic Citizens, it has ever since been a “Home Away From Home” for over 2,500,00 men and women of the Armed Forces and their families. SSMAC has existed now for over ninety years with a warm, friendly, and safe environment providing hospitality and accommodations for 15,000 Armed Forces personnel annually.

During the event I had the pleasure of interviewing supporters and members of the Jr. Committee. “It’s a fun party, celebrating the Kentucky Derby getting to wear fun hats and fun fashion but we decided to also have a charitable component here at SSMAC doing brunch and having a viewing later. It is to raise money for this hotel. It is a hotel for people in our military that can stay in midtown Manhattan for $25 to $100 a night. The money we raise today goes to keeping the rates down and the lights on,” revealed Rachel Kirwin President of the Jr. Committee of SSMAC.

Devam Markewicz, VP of Hospitality remarked, “I help with all the events and also when we have young military gentlemen staying at the club. I sometimes organize Happy Hour and make sure they get the most out of the city while there here.” Vice President Ian Bone mentioned during our interview, “My father was actually an admiral in the Coast Guard which is why I am involved in the club and I am on the Jr. Committee.”

For more information on how you can contribute please visit http://ssmaclub.org