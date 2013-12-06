The 41st International Emmy Awards

(Long Island, N.Y.) The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences featured their awards ceremony on Monday evening November 25, 2013 at the New York Hilton Hotel in Manhattan. The gala was attended by over 1000 international television professionals and hosted by Comedian John Oliver.

Two Special Awards and Ten Emmy statues were presented by the International Academy during the evening. Winners spanned six international countries including Australia, Brazil, France, Germany, South Korea and the United Kingdom. Brazil film and television legend Fernanda Montenegro received the Best Performance by an Actress category for her role in “Sweet Mother.” British Actor Sean Bean won the Best Performance by an Actor category for his role in “Accused.” There was a tie in the Arts Programming category with 2 winning programs.

“Star Trek” Actor Zachary Quinto presented the International Emmy Founders Award to film & television Writer/Director J.J. Abrams. The International Emmy Directorate Award was presented to RTL Group Co-CEO Anke Schäferkordt by world heavyweight boxing champion Wladimir Klitschko.

The ten International Emmy Award Winning programs and performances are: Freddie Mercury: The Great Pretender and Hello?! Orchestra (TIE in Arts Programming), Sean Bean (Best Performance by an Actor), Fernanda Montenegro (Best Performance by an Actress), Moone Boy (Comedy), 5 Broken Cameras (Documentary), Les Revenants (The Returned) (Drama Series), Go Back to Where You Came From (Non-Scripted Entertainment), Side by Side (Telenovela), and A Day for a Miracle (TV Movie/Mini-Series). Complete winners information follows this release.

“The International Emmy Awards is the premiere global platform for the world’s best television programming and performances,” revealed Academy President Bruce L. Paisner. “We congratulate tonight’s winners for their outstanding achievements and for inspiring audiences worldwide with their great work.”

Below is a list of Winners for the 41st International Emmy Awards.

Arts Programming-TIE

Freddie Mercury: The Great Pretender

EMP / Mercury Songs for Eagle Rock Entertainment

United Kingdom

Freddie Mercury was one of the most charismatic, complex, and fascinating characters in British rock music. The story of Queen is much told, but this documentary focuses on Freddie and the solo projects he worked on outside of the band. Using extensive archive footage of interviews with Freddie as well as concerts, video shoots, and personal material, a portrait of Freddie Mercury emerges which is very different from his flamboyant stage persona.

Hello?! Orchestra

Munhwa Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) / CEN MEDIA

South Korea

Violist Richard Yongjae O’Neill conducts an orchestra of 24 children from multicultural families. Raised in a multicultural family himself, Richard understands the discrimination these children face, and he attempts to unite and heal them through music.

Best Performance by an Actor

Sean Bean

In Accused

RSJ Films

United Kingdom

Simon is a shy, lonely, English literature teacher with a secret. He has a transvestite alter-ego, Tracie. Tracie goes out to clubs at night. She is flamboyant, funny, and loud, and in search of love.

Best Performance by an Actress

Fernanda Montenegro

In Sweet Mother

TV Globo / Casa de Cinema do Porto Alegre

Brazil

Dona Picucha is 85 and wishes to live independently in spite of her age and the concern of her children. She feels ready to try new experiences, like dancing.

Comedy

Moone Boy

Baby Cow Productions Ltd / Hot Cod Productions / Grand Pictures / Sprout Pictures

United Kingdom

Set in a small Irish town in 1989, ‘Moone Boy’ follows the adventures of the youngest member of the Moone family, 11-year-old Martin. In order to survive life with his chaotic family Martin relies on his friend, Sean Murphy for company. Sean is no ordinary pal, he’s imaginary: a grown man with a beard, whose middle name, Caution, gives him something of an edge. Together, Martin and Sean negotiate various obstacles, from his sisters’ pranks to the pressures of being an altar boy.

Documentary

5 Broken Cameras

Alegria Productions / Burnat Films Palestine / Guy DVD Films / France Télévisions

France

5 Broken Cameras is a personal, firsthand account of life and nonviolent resistance in Bil’in, a West Bank village surrounded by Israeli settlements. The film was shot by Palestinian farmer Emad Burnat, who bought his first camera in 2005 to record the birth of his youngest son, Gibreel. The film is structured in chapters around the destruction of each one of Burnat’s cameras, and follows the Burnat family’s evolution over five years of village upheaval.

Drama Series

Les Revenants (The Returned)

Haut et Court TV / Canal+

France

A small mountain community is rocked to its core when several local people who are presumed dead suddenly reappear at their homes. Despite having passed away some years earlier, these ghostly characters appear in human form, they have not aged, and they are completely unaware of their own fatality. Determined to reclaim their lives and start over, they slowly come to realize that they are not the only ones to have been brought back from the dead.

Non-Scripted Entertainment

Go Back To Where You Came From – Series 2

SBS / Cordell Jigsaw Productions

Australia

With the asylum-seeker issue still dominating national debate in Australia, the series ‘Go Back To Where You Came From’ returns for the next stage of its social experiment: to challenge the strongly held beliefs of six Australians on a journey to see the world through the eyes of refugees. This time, the stakes have been raised. The participants are going to the most desperate and dangerous corners of the world, and they are all high-profile Australians who represent different – often opposing – sides of the asylum-seeker debate.

Telenovela

Side by Side

TV Globo

Brazil

Laura and Isabel are two women from different social classes. One’s parents are former aristocrats, while the others are former slaves. The two families developed a solid friendship. Laura and Isabel fall in love with two young idealists, Edgar and Zé Maria. Amid the early Republic comes the emergence of samba, the arrival of soccer in Brazil, the end of the tenements, and the beginning of the slums (favelas) in Rio.

TV Movie/Mini-Series

A Day for a Miracle (Das Wunder von Kärnten)

Rowboat Film and TV Production GmbH / ZDF / Graf Filmproduction GmbH / ORF

Germany

In 1998, a young cardiovascular surgeon and ultra marathon runner from Vienna named Markus Höchstmann started his first job in rural Austria. Over two long days that same year he saved a life no one thought could be saved. With his superiors away, a drowned four-year-old girl was brought into the emergency room. Cold and lifeless after having spent 30 minutes under water, she was considered clinically dead. Even though a similar resuscitation had never been accomplished, Markus risked everything to save the girl’s life and made medical history.

The International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences is a membership based organization comprised of leading media and entertainment figures from over fifty nations and five hundred corporations from all sectors of television including internet, mobile and technology. The Academy’s yearly schedule of events includes the prestigious International Emmy Awards and International Emmy Kids Awards Ceremonies held in New York City, The International Digital Emmy Awards at MIPTV and a series of industry events such as Academy Day, The International Emmy World Television Festival and Panels on substantive industry topics. The Academy was chartered with a mission to recognize excellence in television produced outside of the United States and it presents The International Emmy Awards in the following twenty categories: Arts Programming; Best Performance by an Actress; Best Performance by an Actor; Current Affairs; Comedy; Digital Program: Children & Young People; Digital Program: Fiction; Digital Program: Non-Fiction; Documentary; Drama Series; Kids: Preschool; Kids: Animation; Kids: Factual; Kids: Non-Scripted Entertainment; Kids: Series; Kids: TV Movie/Mini-Series News; Non-Scripted Entertainment; Telenovela; TV Movie/Mini-Series.

Starting in 2014, the International Academy will also recognize US prime-time programming produced 50% or more in non-English languages, with a new category to be added to the 2014 International Emmy Awards competition, early December 2013.

For more information please go to www.iemmys.tv.