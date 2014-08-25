(Bellport, NY) On Saturday, August 23rd at 6:00pm supporters attended The Gateway’s Fourth Annual Gala The Unusual Ball. Contributors experienced the unexpected at the 2014 Gateway Gala. Proceeds benefited education & outreach program. Guests enjoyed cocktails, dinner and dancing live performances with the cast members from the play “Cinderella” and the latest production “The Adams Family.”

During the evening I was able to interview Actor David Engel who plays Gomez Adams and Broadway Actress Rachel DeBenedet who plays Morticia Adams.



Director of Marketing Don Rebar poses for a photo-with TV Host Cognac Wellerlane at Gateways 4th Annual Gala.

From the creators of the Jersey Boys, this original show puts America’s kookiest family to the test when outsiders come to dinner, hurling Gomez, Morticia & company into a evening that will alter the family forever. This new musical mixes the twisted, the macabre and the just plain weird with wit, charm and enchantment.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane poses with Owner and Producing Manager Paul Allan at Gateways 4th Annual Gala.

The evening was topped off with a performance by Smokey Joe’s Cafe Singer Yvette Clark.

Born out of the small theatre movement, the Gateway Playhouse started in a barn on Long Island as an alternative to Broadway and operated under the same family management from 1941 through 2010. In 2011, the Gateway reinvented the family business by incorporating the Gateway and the Acting School into one, non-profit organization, the Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County. PACSC continues the theatrical excellence pioneered by the Gateway while also creating new directions for the theatre and deeper connections with audiences of all ages.

Smokey Joe’s Cafe Singer Yvette Clark and TV Host Cognac Wellerlane pose for a photo-op at the 4th Annual Gala The Unusual Ball in Bellport, NY.

In 2011, Paul and Robin Allan made the difficult decision to reinvent the family business, collaborating the Gateway Playhouse and the Acting School to create the non-profit organization, the Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County. As they made the transition from commercial family business to non-profit regional theatre they encountered new opportunities to engage with their audience, building relationship with other area organizations and reevaluating their artistic priorities. It is an exciting and challenging new chapter in their history, a chapter they invite all to share.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Managing Producer Paul Allan and Public Relations Director Scot Allan at the 4th Annual Gala Unusual Ball at the Gateway Playhouse Theater in Bellport, NY.

TV Host Cognac Wellerlane interviews Marketing Director Don Rebar, Actor David Engel and Actress Rachel DeBenedet at the 4th Annual Gateway Playhouse Theater Gala The Unusual Ball to raise funds for the Theater.

PACSC represents a significant, inspiring new chapter in the origins of theatrical excellence pioneered by Gateway Playhouse. The oldest professional theatre on Long Island, The Gateway was established in 1950, beginning a legacy of professional theatre and actor training that launched the careers of many prominent theatre, television, and film actors and became a crucial part of the local cultural landscape. In 2011 the formation of PACSC began the organization’s transition into the non-profit sector, opening new avenues of engagement between the theatre and its audience.

For more information please visit https://gatewayplayhouse.com