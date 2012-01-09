Latino Show, Exhibit of Steven Katzman’s Photography at Masters and Pelavin Art Gallery

(Long Island, N.Y.) Latin lovers enjoyed a night of fashion at the launch of the Latino Show Magazine at Amnesia Night Club in midtown Manhattan in late December.

The event also served as a platform to bring together the three largest and most important Latino communities in New York City, Brazil, Dominican Republic, and Colombia.

The magazine launch was also an encore of what we can expect during this year’s Fashion Week in February. The event will be held at one the finest spots in Queens and one of the best in New York City; STUDIO SQUARE, featuring two full days of music, entertainment and Latino talent in mid-February.

This exclusive event is being presented by Alvaro Altamirano, President and CEO of Alvaro Altamirano Entertainment Incorporated. Mr. Altamirano invited the best DJs from Brazil, Dominican Republic and Colombia in addition to a spectacular production of four runway shows starring some of the most triumphant Latino designers in the world of fashion. The Latino Show was the first event that will “feature” the Latino community, its culture, talent, and businesses in one place.

The designers that featured their fashion collection at the event included Ana Segura and Sandra Baquero.

The 2012 Fashion event will have in attendance more than forty-five companies and business entrepreneurs from the world of music, entertainment, fashion and lifestyle.

They have created a special network section to facilitate business to business interaction. Buyers, sellers, importers and exporters can use this area to network with local and international companies looking to expand their exposure.

Each year their events attract over ten thousand visitors. It is the perfect opportunity to feature brands and products to the most influential Latino communities in Manhattan.

For more information on how you can become involved please visit www.facebook.com/pages/The-Latino-SHOW/176009859145705.

Long Island and New York art lovers can attend an exhibit of a series of Steven Katzman’s photography at the Masters and Pelavin Art Gallery located at 13 Jay Street in Tribeca, New York.

I had a chance to chat with Art Curator Todd Masters and Cheryl Pelavin, founder of the gallery, about this very talented artist.

Steven Katzman is a self-learned photographer who has combined over the years his long-time interest in political science through his photographic journey. Mr. Katzman does not work from anyone’s theories on the appropriate direction for contemporary art. Most of his photographs exemplify the post modernist notion that to be relevant to the final quarter of the 20th century art needs to be political in nature. Katzman is, however, an artist, not a propagandist. Consequently, his images are not overtly political. His art fans and viewers must take time to contemplate about each photograph to arrive at its ultimate message.

Like his forerunners, Jacob Riis, Lewis Hines, and Dorthea Lange, Katzman presents beautifully crafted, matter-of-fact images of his subjects. His series of photographs goes beyond the parameters of photo-journalism. His work can be particularly upsetting, riveting and disturbing perhaps even shocking. Katzman’s goal is never to merely shock, rather to make his viewers think about the image and answer specific questions in his or her mind: Who is the person in the photograph? What is their life like? How do you feel about the issues being raised?

You can enjoy his works from January 5th, 2012 through February 18th, 2012 at the Master & Pelavin Gallery.

For more information about this provocative exhibit please visit masterspelavin.com/katzman.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Long Island Chapter Inc. hosted their annual Black and White Candlelight Ball at the Garden City Hotel on January 7th, 2012 in Long Island, New York.

Distinguished Trailblazer honorees being recognized at this year’s event for their outstanding leadership and pioneering efforts included: Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, America’s first African American female combat pilot, Dr. Suzan Johnson Cook, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, and Wendy Lewis, Sr. Vice President, Diversity & Strategic Alliances, Major League Baseball.

Entertainment was provided by the renowned Warren Daniels Orchestra.

As the 1970’s came to a close, Newsday, the daily newspaper covering Long Island, began publishing a series called “Long Island at the Crossroads.” The publication outlined the issues facing Long Island. The series noted the fragmentation of Nassau and Suffolk Counties and concluded that a plan was needed to take action against these problems and identify solutions. Active leaders in local women’s organizations raised their voices to urge the inclusion of both women and individuals of color in the ongoing deliberations. While their efforts raised eyebrows and brought awareness much was needed to change for the greater good of the community. In April 1982 sixteen inspirational women took a stand to ensure a role for women of African descent in the mainstream of Long Island and incorporated 100 Black Women of Long Island, Inc. The organization worked diligently to tackle several local issues and later joined forces to become an affiliate chapter of the emerging National Coalition of 100 Black Women.

The National Coalition of 100 Black Women, Long Island Chapter Inc. is a tax-exempt organization working tirelessly with more than 7,500 members representing sixty four chapters in twenty-six states and the District of Columbia. This year the organization celebrates thirty years and their vision remains the same and that is to ensure a role for women of African descent in the mainstream of Long Island. This mission remains the principal focus of the organization.

I had a chance to chat with Julie Dade Howard, President of NCBW 100 Long Island Chapter as well as the three recipients receiving the Trailblazer Award, Vernice “FlyGirl” Armour, America’s first African American female combat pilot, Dr. Suzan Johnson Cook, U.S. Ambassador-at-Large for International Religious Freedom, and Wendy Lewis, Sr. Vice President, Diversity & Strategic Alliances, Major League Baseball.

NCBW 100 LI members include educators, doctors, nurses, senior managers, business owners, filmmakers, homeowners and consumers whose passion about their community and the world has led them to act as change agents. Through their partnerships with local civic groups the organization informs and engages citizens around the issues of health, education and economic development at events like the U.S. Presidential Issues Forum. The organization enables African American women to achieve their dreams of a college education through their Biennial Scholarship awards.

NBW 100 LI also recognizes unsung local leaders with their “Shero Award” and each year’s honors groundbreaking achievements of renowned African Americans with their highest award the “Trailblazer Award” at their annual Black & White Candlelight Ball.

For more information please visit li100bw.com.