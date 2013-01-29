The Second Annual Macabre Faire Film Festival Wins Over Indy and Horror Fans in Rockville Centre

(Long Island, N.Y.) Horror aficionados attended the second annual Macabre Faire Film Festival at the Best Western Hotel in Rockville Center, New York on January 19th and 20th. The festival presented over 20 films from around the globe.

Fans came to the festival for the opportunity to meet actors, actresses, industry experts, get a behind-the-scenes look at the special effects makeup process, purchase items, and view many amateur and professional horror flicks and indy films.

The festival was produced by TwitchTwitch Productions. Founders Adam and Elsie Ginsberg accommodate those who love the scare…The thrill…The unknown…And the entertainment provided by experiencing something outrageously different than the norm. The husband-and-wife team provide unique theatrical productions, films, events, radio, videos, original music and live character appearances for all types of events.

Special Presentations at the Macabre Festival included the film “Bereavement” directed by Stevan Mena and 20th Century Fox Production “House at the End of the Street” starring Golden Globe Winner and Screen Actors Guild Winner Jennifer Lawrence directed by Mark Tonderai. Both directors discussed their films in a candid interview with me during film breaks at the festival. After seeing many of the indy and horror films during the Macabre Faire below are my top choices:

THE NOWHERE ROOM

Directed by Alessandro Mini and co-produced by Solomon Chertok starring Actor Armond Cecere, Evan Ginsburg and Actress Brandi Bravo who received Best Actress in the Shorts Category.

The synopsis of the film involves a mother awakening in a strange room and her son is missing but the only way out is to face her fears.

Director Alessandro Mini was born in Rimini, Italy, the same native city as Federico Fellini on April 14th, 1978.

His passion about art and storytelling started when he was just an adolescent growing up in Italy. After attending the University of Bologna achieving a MFA in Law Alessandro became an attorney and entrepreneur. He started his first company at the age of twenty with the goal to become wealthy and free enough to finance his own artistic projects.

Although owning and managing a company with 10 propriety shops and 30 franchises gave him a vast fortune, it gave him virtually no the time to do anything else.

Frustrated with his lack of time to develop his films he decided to attend the New York Film Academy in New York in 2010 where he started shooting movies. After completing his graduation he went back to Italy to sell his companies and dedicate his time to film-making.

CLIVE UNGER’S MADAME X

Directed by Brian DeCicco co-produced by Solomon Chertok starring Horror Scream Queens Debbie D and Tina Krause

The film depicts an artist’s descent into madness.

Director Brian DeCicco was born in Colonia, New Jersey in 1979. In 2001 he graduated from Tyler School of Art at Temple University with a BFA in Sculpture. While working on a video project, Brian discovered his love for film and began making art films. Upon graduation, Brian DeCicco attended New York Film Academy where his love of film solidified. After graduating Brian wrote the feature film ” The Charnel House” and wrote, directed, and edited the Short Film “Clive Unger’s Madame X”.

JACOB

Directed and written by Larry Wade Carrell starring Larry Wade Carrell and Michael Biehn from “Terminator”

Winner of 4 Macabre Awards: Best Cinematography, Best Director, Best Special Effects Make-up, Best Audience Choice

Synopsis: Lonely and disturbed Jacob Kell loved his little sister but when tragedy strikes, Jacob retaliates with a vengeance.

Born in the small town of Alvin, Texas Actor, Writer and Director Larry Wade Carrel’s passion for the entertainment industry began very early in his life. By the age of ten he was playing the guitar and performing with bands all over Texas. Naturally his love of music led to an interest in films. After an inspirational trip to one of Houston’s most beloved Halloween attractions, Carrell become fascinated with stage makeup and special effects. This interest led Carrell to a twenty year career in the Haunted Attraction Industry.

THE GREEN MONSTER

Directed by Bryan Roberts and Nolan Ball Starring Edward X. Young Best Actor in a Feature

Synopsis: Welcome to Gerald’s Hungry Shack! Your one stop shop for all your material needs. Buyer Beware – you pay with your own blood!

Actor/Director Edward X. Young studied film & television production, acting, and journalism at Seton Hall University. He accomplished his acting skills as a member of the R.I.S.K. Improvisational Theatre Group under the tutelage of Fabir Rodriguez-Ammirato. As a young actor, he performed on-stage in the New York Metropolitan Area in productions of “Amadeus,” “Dracula,” “Children of a Lesser God,” “True West,” “The Boys Next Door,” and “Modigliani”. He also worked in the theater as a director, staging productions of “Waiting for Godot,” “Hurlyburly,” “Lunchtime,” and “Wait Until Dark.”

CAESAR & OTTO’S DEADLY XMAS

Directed by Dave Campfield, Winner of Best Screenplay

Snyopsis: Horror/Comedy – A disgruntled employee wearing a Bad Santa Suit becomes a deranged serial killer and finds himself the perfect patsies!

After briefly studying film at the College of Santa Fe in New Mexico, Dave Campfield made the difficult decision to leave pursuing his film career.

On the basis of his first script, Campfield won over a Hollywood agent. However, while receiving across the board positive reviews from the studios, the script remained in limbo. Having grown disheartened with Hollywood gridlock, Campfield opted to go it alone and produce a feature himself. That film, Dark Chamber, received a successful run in the film festivals and was picked up for distribution by Pop Cinema for a February 2008 release.

After signing the deal with Pop Cinema, Campfield soon inked a deal on another feature, Caesar and Otto’s Summer Camp Massacre. A throwback to the Comedy/Horror cross-overs of the 40s and 50s, the film co-stars horror icons Felissa Rose, Brinke Stevens and Joe Estevez. It received a limited theatrical run in September 2011 followed by a DVD release.

The festival concluded with an awards ceremony celebrating the achievements of the filmmakers, screenwriters, special effects experts and actors.

Macabre Faire Film Festival Winners included:

“FEATURE” Categories:

Best Feature: THE PERFECT HOUSE (Kris Hulbert and Randy Kent)

Best Director: LARRY WADE CARRELL “Jacob”

Best Screenplay: CAESAR & OTTO’S DEADLY XMAS

Best Sound: BRUTAL Best Soundtrack: BRUTAL

Best SPFX Make-up JACOB Best Editing: DIVINATION

Best Actress: GRACE POWELL “Jacob” Best Actor: EDWARD X. YOUNG

Best Supporting Actress: HOLLY GREENE “The Perfect House”

Best Supporting Actor: JONATHAN TIERSTEN “The Perfect House”

Best Cinematography: JACOB AUDIENCE CHOICE: JACOB

“SHORTS” Categories:

Best Short: 2 HOURS (Michael Ballif) Best Sound: 2 HOURS

Best Director: IVAN VILLAMEL SANCHEZ “Refugio 115” Best Soundtrack: KLAGGER

Best Screenplay: FOR CLEARER SKIES Best Actor: ROBERT NOLAN “Familiar”

Best Actress BRANDI BRAVO “The Nowhere Room” Best Editing: 8 “OCHO”

Best Cinematography: REFUGIO 115 AUDIENCE CHOICE: NO CLOWNING AROUND

Congratulations to all winners. For more information about the Macabre Film Festival please visit www.TwitchTwitchProductions.com