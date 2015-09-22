Top Designers at New York Fashion Week in Manhattan; Highly Impressive Inspiration, Creativity and Talent

MANHATTAN, NY – This season New York Fashion Week was held all over town in Manhattan. IMG presented their shows at Skylight at Moynihan Station and Skylight Clarkson Sq.

Featured designers included: ACADEMY OF ART UNIVERSITY, ALICE AND OLIVIA, ANGEL SANCHEZ, ANNA SUI, BADGLEY MISCHKA, BCBGMAXAZRIA, BETSEY JOHNSON, BIBHU MOHAPATRA, BRANDON MAXWELL, CARMEN MARC VALVO, CONCEPT KOREA, CUSTO BARCELONA, DENNIS BASSO, DEREK LAM, DESIGUAL, DKNY, ERIN FETHERSTON, FASHION SHENZHEN, GEORGINE, GREG LAUREN, GROUND ZERO, HERVÉ LÉGER BY MAX AZRIA, IDAN COHEN, J.CREW, JENNY PACKHAM, JEREMY SCOTT presented by MADE, JOSIE NATORI, KARIGAM, KEMPNER, KID’S ROCK!, KYE, LELA ROSE, LIBERTINE, LIE SANGBONG, MARA HOFFMAN, MONIQUE LHUILLIER, NAEEM KHAN, NICHOLAS K, NICOLE MILLER, NOON BY NOOR, NOVIS, OHNE TITEL, PAMELLA ROLAND, PRABAL GURUNG, PROJECT RUNWAY, PUBLIC SCHOOL, RACHEL ZOE, RALPH LAUREN, REBECCA MINKOFF, REBECCA VALLANCE, REEM ACRA, SKINGRAFT, SON JUNG WAN, SUNO, SUPIMA, TADASHI SHOJI, TAORAY WANG, THE ART INSTITUTE, THOMAS WYLDE, TOME, TOMMY HILFIGER, VIVIENNE HU, VIVIENNE TAM, YIGAL AZROUËL, and ZANG TOI.

NYFW IMG Shows were presented by lead partners Lexus, Maybelline New York, TRESemmé, Intel, DHL, and E! Entertainment. MADE was presented by lead partners Accenture, American Express, Intel, Lexus, Macy’s, and Maybelline New York.

I attended many shows throughout the week and was highly impressed with many outside of IMG.

Fashion Shenzhen Spring 2016

FASHION SHENZHEN

Fashion Shenzen Runway Show was held at Skylight at Moynihan Station and a larger presentation was held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel in Timesquare on September 13, 2015

In Southern China, off the coast of Hong Kong, lies the vibrant, young city of Shenzhen. Highly regarded as the “Capital of Fashion Innovation”, and as the premiere Special Economic Zone in China, Shenzhen has lifted the curtain, to emerge as one of the country’s most well recognized, most economically developed cities. Shenzhen is home to over 800 top-notch fashion brands and more than 2,500 clothing companies. The city’s rapidly growing number of talented, young designers brings an endless array of fresh, creative ideas, inspiration, charm, et al, coupled with a wide array of burgeoning fashion brands and companies to Chinese culture and the world.

Additionally, Shenzhen has spawned the birth of China’s prestigious “International Brand Fair” – held annually in July – one of the largest and most influential Asian fashion events worldwide.

Their emerging designers that premiered their collections include:

Canto Motto

Established in 1988, by Federico Ditadi, in his native home of Vicenza, Italy, a glorious town near Milan, the international fashion capital, the brand centers on ideas of Italian art and culture, mixed around an innovative and creative approach; carving of exquisite, delicate craft; outstanding design scenario reveals high-end taste of art, culture, elegance, whereby fashion communicates perfectly with the woman’s body and female aura.

Grace Deng

As the domestic independent designer brand, (Grace De ng), Deng Huan studied branding and marketing at The London School of Design. After graduating with top honors, she created collections featuring hints of European-inspired colors, restoring ancient ways with a focus on the birthplace of Europe. Thus, the connotation of the brand series is definitely reflected in the fabric and special process of ‘recreation’. For this designer, animals with white or colored insects as the protagonist of the story, fulfill every woman’s heart with the most beautiful dreams.

Deng Hao

Internationally known as “The Chinese Knitting Queen”, Hao is a Senior Fashion Designer, Chairman and Art Director of Shenzhen Denghao Fashion Co., Ltd., (founded in 1993) and Council Member, Professional Technical Committee of The China Fashion Association. Upon her graduation in 2008 from the prestigious Saint Martins College of Arts and Design (constituent college of The University of the Arts London School of Art, London, where she studied, fashion design and printing. She was cited by British media as ‘one of the most talented and optimistic of the six new graduates in the same year’. Hao believes that there is a flower fairy in the heart of every woman. Through her company, she has consistently researched, pioneered, and implemented a wide array of new and different knitting textiles, offering clients one-of-a-kind, custom-made and hand tailored fashion products of original knitting and print design textiles.

I Love Pretty

Founded in 2003 in Hong Kong the company which bills itself as “Your Own Personal Stylist”, believes that the British Royal Family is unwilling to be constrained by traditional moirés, etiquette, et al, but brave enough to pursue only the most beautiful modes of dressing. The line emphasizes a romantic and fashionable lifestyle. The brand praises “being notably sexy”; always highlighting the woman’s personal and mellow character.

Kavon

The first designer brand in China to be proficient at using rich color art and three dimensional cutting techniques to showcase the beauty, grandeur, charm of the Oriental female. The brand expresses the style, minimalism, intelligence, confidence, allure of modern fashion and is renowned for mixing Western design into the mode of Oriental dressing.

Migaino

Founded in 1997, the hip, cool, fashion-forward brand borrows from the popular elements of European countries,for clothes that show dramatic, edgy design by integrating intricate techniques, high-end detailing, fast style; classic and simple concepts. The focus is on charming and a wonderful style of the modern female; new meanings for the trendy, chi chi, metropolitan woman.

Odbo

Clarification of black, white elements as a philosophy of moving forward in contradictions. The line is targeted to the young, edgy, hip urban woman who love the freedom of cool, super individualistic clothes; simple outlines and asymmetric clippings with varied materials. Their latest techniques reflect the client’s attraction to grandeur and the avant garde.

Sanmiao

Expressions of modern female energy and dreams; inheriting oriental traditional culture; comfort and aesthetics coexist. The brand’s philosophy of water as a metaphor for women includes gaseous state for career; liquid state for life; solid state for ego ideal; inspiration from the nature of water and creates a new multi-dimensional of women’s lifestyle by approaching multi-functional and design modernity.

Season Wind:

Monsoon, “the fashion of the office” clearly shows a deep understanding of today’s professional woman in the pursuit of fashion and the heart; perfect interpretations of the aesthetic world of the office career woman for her to also be leader in the world of fashion; stand out, head and shoulders above the rest of the mundane crowd.

Vmajor

Founded by Victor Zhu and Nicole Lin in 2012, upon graduation from London Fashion, Art College; combining creativity and sale ability , the brand creates high quality clothing and it appeals to stylish, independent professional women worldwide. Over the past three years the brand has developed, created and marketed full seasonal collections for the international fashion market. In July 2014 the brand was honored with the International Woolmark Prize for the Asia region.

Dong De Xi

Focus on real, everyday living; never untrue or unreachable. Their concept of fashion is amazing gift wrapping. Their belief in individual existence is to pursue a life that we are all keen on. Their design philosophy is similar to photography. The brand uses graphic design to express thinking, modern flavor and to express the spirits of freedom with a true sense of love.

Haiping Xie

The Haiping Xie Xie Haiping brand focuses on a tacit understanding by the creative team on a strict development of clothing design, environment and team cooperation. In order to create and produce haute luxury collections the brand designs for an extremely unique and creative personality worn by an international clientele of fashionable and stylish women.

I also had the opportunity to talk to Scarf Designer Guoying Zhang about her magnificent scarves all of which have subtle color, softest, skin-friendly fabrics, with a natural fragrance.

At the Crown Plaza I was happy to interview International Star Lucina Yue.

Internationally known as the famous Konghou and Zheng performer. Yue resides in the United States and is the Executive Director of the Konghou Society of Chinese Musicians Association. She is also the Executive Director of the Konghou Professional Committee of China Nationalities Orchestra Society. Lucina Yue is the first performer to appear at Lincoln Center, as a VIP guest, invited by The Western Symphony Orchestra, as well as the first to perform Konghou solo at The General Headquarters of The United Nations.

Zang Toi

Malaysian fashion icon, Zang Toi, presented his Spring 2016 collection at the Skylight at Moynihan Station. Toi’s runway shows are generally cheered by his growing fan base that includes a variety of celebrities.

Friday night’s show was no exception, with actress Jackie Cruz, American Ballet Theatre’s former prima ballerina Irina Dvorovenko and singer, author and actress Patti LaBelle and others making their appearance to cheer Toi who even as he was doing the final walk with one of his models ran in his white shirt and skirt to hug LaBelle.

Toi’s collection, as he said in a pre-show interview with Bernama, was inspired by his visit to Santorini Island in Greece. “The all-white architecture of the buildings and houses juxtaposed against the greenish-blue waters of the sea captured my imagination…and I decided to use it for my Spring 2016 collection,” Zang revealed during my interview with him backstage.

The strong white overtones in his garments mingled with the turquoise colored creations he presented at the show. The show’s overarching theme was “The Spendour of Santorini”. For more information please visit http://zangtoi.com/



Fashion Designer Malan Breton and Cognac Wellerlane pose for a photo-op at New York Fashion Week

Malan Breton

Malan Breton Spring 2016 Show was held at the historically elegant Gotham Hall in New York at Style Fashion Week. In collaboration with the Taiwan Tourism Bureau, Malan presented menswear and womens-wear inspired by his recent travels to Taiwan’s Sun Moon Lake. The pieces incorporated traditional Taiwanese dying techniques, embroideries, silks, and fibers merged with modern silhouettes. Malan’s shows are highly produced with live music and entertainment. For more information please visit http://www.malanbreton.com/

David Tupaz

Fashion editors, bloggers, buyers and photographers were treated to a splendid array of couture fashions by the great David Tupaz. Experience the grand tradition of haute couture by David Tupaz. Haute couture means “high fashion” in French, the height of luxury with unlimited source of grand ideas…a laboratory of lavish creativity, whereas dreams and fantasy become a reality. His Spring 2016 collection was inspired by “Old Hollywood” reminiscent of Movie Stars including Audrey Hepburn and Marlene Dietrich. For more information please visit http://davidtupaz.com/

Joy Marks poses for a photo-op wearing a Victor de Souza design at Victor deSouza Spring 2016

Victor de Souza

Victor de Souza Spring 2016 collection was a collaboration of ruffles, stud embellishments and high end leather. A throwback to the 70’s. When asked what the inspiration was, Victor revealed, “I think we are in a recycle time. I realize that this happened in another recycle when disco was in. I really want to represent the moment because I think we are there right now. I think fashion is on the way up.” Twenty-eight looks were presented on the runway at his Spring 2016 show. For more information please visit http://victordesouzany.com/

Nancy Vuu

Designer Nancy Vuu blends the line between fantasy and reality with her luxury collection for children and teens. Her Spring 2016 collection is inspired by faith, divine intervention brought profession of 16 years to an end to focus on family’s life, and ultimately show her premier children’s line of couture designs. Nancy Vuu has always been an artist. In July 2013, she picked up photography and Nancy Vuu Productions and Designs was born. Vuu’s vibrant editorial work includes Vogue Italia, while her children’s photography focuses on some of the most highly sought children’s boutique wear, including LAFW Oct 2013 veteran, Australia based Dollcake Oh-So-Girly.

“I have an urge to make everything pretty!” says Vuu of her children’s line of couture designs. For more information please visit http://www.nancyvuu.com/









Helen Yarmak Spring 2016

Helen Yarmak

Helen Yarmak showed her Spring 2016 collection the last day of New York Fashion Week at her penthouse suite at the Crown Building on fifth Avenue across from Trumps Towers. Pricey real estate but Helen reveals, “Everyone can afford my furs, price range from $1,000 to $400,000.” Her fabulous furs have been worn by Lady Gaga, Beyonce, Rihanna, Jennifer Lopez and the late Whitney Houston. Her furs are unique as they resemble jewel tones of vibrant ombre blue, red and yellow. Each fur has a matching jewel tone hat and can be reversed for versatility! Her collections of furs include: mink, fox, lamb, raccoon, ermine and her favorite sable.

During our interview I inquired “What is the Inspiration for this season,” Helen reveals, “Life, life always.” for more information please visit helenyarmack.com

New York Fashion Week is held twice a year in September and February to members of the press, international buyers and fashion editors from around the world.